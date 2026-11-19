Why Jeremy picked the Lions: With or without Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers are faced with a tough test coming out of their bye, taking on an NFC North juggernaut on the road for a second straight game. If Mayfield is forced to miss the game due to an ankle/foot issue that cropped up during the bye, Tampa Bay will really be behind the eight ball. The Bucs have only won one game this season in which Mayfield has completed a pass, a strange stat that paints the picture of a strange season for the alleged NFC South favorites. Detroit, meanwhile, is on a heater, winners of five straight, including two wins against division rivals and a beatdown of the Patriots in Germany. From the outside looking in, shocking injuries to Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson may have sapped some of their momentum, but Dan Campbell is convinced that Detroit won't throw itself a pity party with so much still at stake. As the Lions welcome back Kerby Joseph and continue to reintegrate Brian Branch, the defense should continue to improve; it has averaged just 12.8 points allowed per game since the bye. The key matchup then will be the Lions' juggernaut offense against a stingy Buccaneers defense (first in rush yards allowed per game, takeaways). Jahmyr Gibbs may not go over 150 on the ground for the fifth time this season, but I like Detroit's diverse attack led by the OPOY contender against Tampa Bay any day. The Bucs may keep it close by leaning on Bucky Irving and their league-best rushing offense, but they need a more multi-dimensional attack to keep pace with Ford Field's finest.