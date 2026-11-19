NFL Week 11 picks: Upset and score predictions, matchup breakdowns for every game
NFL.com editors Jeremy Bergman, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, Bobby Kownack and Dan Parr will predict the winner of every game in the 2026 NFL season, using the unbeatable combo of football analysis and excessive punctuation. Check out their Week 11 NFL picks below.
|Analyst
|Record (straight)
|Record (ATS)
|Bobby
|94-55-1 (63.1%)
|73-75-2 (49.3%)
|Brooke
|95-54-1 (63.8%)
|71-77-2 (48.0%)
|Dan
|100-49-1 (67.1%)
|69-79-2 (46.6%)
|Gennaro
|97-52-1 (65.1%)
|70-78-2 (47.3%)
|Jeremy
|96-53-1 (64.4%)
|74-74-2 (50.0%)
|Consensus Picks
|62-20 (75.6%)
|9-11 (45.0%)
NOTES
- The lines provided by FanDuel are locked as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 19.
- Stream live local and prime-time games on mobile with NFL+.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
- WHERE: Reliant Stadium (Houston)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Colts +520 | Texans -720
- SPREAD: Texans -12.5 | O/U: 43.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Dan picked the Texans: I don’t believe the Colts have good enough quarterback play to win two games in a row and sweep the season series against Houston. Daniel Jones is the third player in NFL history to have 20+ pass attempts in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season and fail to have a single game with a 90+ passer rating, joining Babe Parilli (1965 Boston Patriots) and Tobin Rote (1955 Packers) in that inglorious club, per NFL Research. Unlike the first time these two teams met, back in Week 3, Indianapolis won’t have Quenton Nelson, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen or DeForest Buckner -- all dealt away before the trade deadline -- to help the cause. Houston has almost completely sunk its playoff hopes by blowing late leads, but it’s enjoying a mostly stellar year from C.J. Stroud. With the Colts badly beaten up at offensive tackle and NFL sack leader Will Anderson Jr. bringing heat off the edges, Indy’s best hope is to ground and pound its way to an upset. I don’t see DeMeco Ryans allowing that to happen to his desperate team at home, though.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
- WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Dolphins +870 | Bills -1500
- SPREAD: Bills -16.5 | O/U: 45.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Jeremy picked the Bills: On paper, this AFC East clash is a blowout waiting to happen. But look a little closer, and you'll see ... yeah, it's not gonna be close. The division-leading Bills boast the top scoring offense and No. 2 rush attack in the NFL, with MVP hopeful Josh Allen under center -- and often in the end zone (NFL-high 11 rushing TDs). With Buffalo playing only its second home game in seven weeks, Bills Mafia won't be friendly to their South Florida rivals, not that it should matter; the Dolphins haven't won in Orchard Park since the Obama administration (shoutout, Jay Ajayi). Consider also that Miami is starting backup Kyle McCord under center against a Bills defense that has lit up lowly offenses since the bye (28 points vs. Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz, Geno Smith/Cade Klubnik), and there doesn't leave much room for optimism. The saving grace for Miami may be that its pass defense isn't a pushover (seventh in the NFL) and that it hasn't lost a game by more than 11 points since Week 3 (progress!). That doesn't mean James Cook won't run roughshod over Jeff Hafley's side or that Gregory Rousseau won't log another sack or that Ed Oliver won't strip-sack McCord. It is inevitable, already over. Fin.
- WHERE: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Ravens +116 | Panthers -136
- SPREAD: Panthers -2.5 | O/U: 43.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Brooke picked the Panthers: The Ravens appear to be hitting rock bottom, having dropped five straight, with stalwart CB Marlon Humphrey deactivated for this game following an uncouth comment about the city of Baltimore. Meanwhile, the opposition won a close division contest last week. Neither Baltimore nor Carolina has a significant advantage when weighing NFL Pro's matchups based on efficiency, and both teams have struggled immensely with penalties. However, I have slightly more confidence in the NFC South-leading Panthers. They rank 10th offensively, and though Bryce Young has been inconsistent of late, his early-season production isn't out of reach if his O-line can keep him clean. The Ravens have some excellent players -- we know who they are -- but too often Jesse Minter's team has gotten in its own way on both sides of the ball. Unless Derrick Henry and the run game can move the ball consistently on Sunday, I don't have much faith in an attack that requires Jacoby Brissett to throw 40-something times -- which he's done in four games this season, including last week's loss to the previously winless Chargers.
- WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Saints +540 | Bears -770
- SPREAD: Bears -11.5 | O/U: 48.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Gennaro picked the Bears: When last we saw Caleb Williams -- prior to Chicago’s Week 10 bye -- he was taking horrendous care of the football, inherently allowing an NFC South team to hang around at Soldier Field. Anybody getting a sense of déjà vu heading into this game? Not me. The ballhawking Buccaneers defense that intercepted Williams four times in the Bears’ narrow Week 9 win is far superior to this Saints unit, which has just four picks on the season (with zero takeaways in its last three outings). Furthermore, Kyle Monangai is trending toward rejoining D’Andre Swift in Chicago’s backfield on Sunday, restoring one of the league’s most potent ground duos. And something tells me Ben Johnson didn’t spend his week off in Cancun. I don’t envy the team facing this offensive guru after he’s had extra time to prepare. Not to mention, this showdown features one team from the NFL’s marquee division in 2026 … and one from the red-headed stepchild. Against teams outside of the division this season, the NFC North boasts a sparkling 21-4 record, while the NFC South is just 8-19. I expect those trends to continue in this lopsided matchup.
- WHERE: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Titans +350 | Cowboys -450
- SPREAD: Cowboys -7.5 | O/U: 54.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Dan picked the Cowboys: Dallas has the better offense in a matchup that figures to feature little to no defense at all. Here we have the bottom two teams in yards allowed per game this season, with both squads coming off games in which they gave up a 40-burger (the Titans have given up 40+ in each of the last two contests). The 49ers’ 46-point showing last Sunday cost first-year Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker his play-calling duties, with that job being shifted onto senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine’s plate this week. Pettine, who is 25 years older than Parker, brings experience, including two years as head coach of the Browns and eight seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator, but I’m not sure if a change in play-caller is going to suddenly make the group better at tackling. So, second-year QB Cam Ward has a golden opportunity to keep pace with Dak Prescott in a shootout, although Dak has a clear advantage in weaponry. If the Cowboys can’t find a way to win at home against the current holders of the 2027 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick -- a team that has won just seven of its last 43 games dating back to 2024 -- Dallas’ fate will be fairly well established before we even reach Thanksgiving.
- WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Buccaneers +215 | Lions -260
- SPREAD: Lions -6.5 | O/U: 45.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Jeremy picked the Lions: With or without Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers are faced with a tough test coming out of their bye, taking on an NFC North juggernaut on the road for a second straight game. If Mayfield is forced to miss the game due to an ankle/foot issue that cropped up during the bye, Tampa Bay will really be behind the eight ball. The Bucs have only won one game this season in which Mayfield has completed a pass, a strange stat that paints the picture of a strange season for the alleged NFC South favorites. Detroit, meanwhile, is on a heater, winners of five straight, including two wins against division rivals and a beatdown of the Patriots in Germany. From the outside looking in, shocking injuries to Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson may have sapped some of their momentum, but Dan Campbell is convinced that Detroit won't throw itself a pity party with so much still at stake. As the Lions welcome back Kerby Joseph and continue to reintegrate Brian Branch, the defense should continue to improve; it has averaged just 12.8 points allowed per game since the bye. The key matchup then will be the Lions' juggernaut offense against a stingy Buccaneers defense (first in rush yards allowed per game, takeaways). Jahmyr Gibbs may not go over 150 on the ground for the fifth time this season, but I like Detroit's diverse attack led by the OPOY contender against Tampa Bay any day. The Bucs may keep it close by leaning on Bucky Irving and their league-best rushing offense, but they need a more multi-dimensional attack to keep pace with Ford Field's finest.
- WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Cardinals +870 | Chiefs -1500
- SPREAD: Chiefs -15.5 | O/U: 41.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Brooke picked the Chiefs: All three Cardinals wins in 2026 have come on the road (3-3 away, 0-4 at home), but don't expect a fourth Sunday. The Chiefs are heavy favorites for good reason. The Kansas City offense is the best its been in quite some time, thanks to a formidable rushing attack, a spry Travis Kelce and the recent addition of slot receiver Josh Downs. Despite injuries impacting several O-linemen and Kenneth Walker III (who missed last week with a hamstring), the good times should continue for Patrick Mahomes and Co. against a Cardinals defense that's allowing nearly 30 points a game. Likewise for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, the third-best scoring unit league-wide that should make life tough for rookie QB Carson Beck, who had a two-INT debut last week.
- WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Steelers -225 | Eagles +188
- SPREAD: Steelers -4.5 | O/U: 37.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Gennaro picked the Steelers: Because I envision Terrible Towels flying across The Linc in this battle of Pennsylvania. For the first time in the Nick Sirianni era, Philadelphia's season is over before Thanksgiving. The Eagles entered their Week 10 bye with a seven-game losing streak and came out of it without their best run-stuffer. Eight months after handing Jordan Davis a $78 million extension, Howie Roseman traded the hulking nose tackle for draft currency. Not only did that move underscore the obvious -- that Philadelphia is punting on 2026 and planning for the future -- but it stripped Vic Fangio’s defense of a key cog against this particular opponent. These Steelers are clearly at their best when the offense runs through Jaylen Warren, who leads all qualified RBs with an average of 5.7 yards per carry. But this past Sunday night, Pittsburgh ran into a Bengals buzzsaw, and Warren was quickly game-scripted out of the blowout loss, finishing with a season-low seven carries. I expect Mike McCarthy to feed his star back early and often against a Philly front that had struggled to stop the run with Davis. Now that the 6-foot-6, 336-pound space-eater is in Jacksonville, Warren is poised for a bounce-back performance. And like I alluded to at the top, this will please the scores of Steelers fans who’ve presumably hoovered up tickets from a downtrodden Eagles fan base.
RELATED CONTENT
- WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
- WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Jets +136 | Chargers -162
- SPREAD: Chargers -3 | O/U: 41.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Jeremy picked the Jets: The Jets haven't scored a touchdown since early in the second half of Week 8; they were up nine points against the Raiders and ready to improve to 3-5. Nine Jason Sanders field goals and three losses later, Gang Green is instead 2-8, one loss away from their 11th straight losing season. Standing in their way of clinching this ignominious honor are the streaking Chargers. The Bolts are back, baby, after winning their first game of the season against the reeling Ravens. In doing so, they found the end zone twice in a game for the first time since Week 6. On Sunday, two teams who have struggled recently to find six will face off at SoFi with a lot on the line (at least as it pertains to the 2027 draft order). The Jets' ghastly performance in the red zone (NFL-worst 32.9%) plays into the Chargers' hands (10th in red zone TD pct. allowed), whereas Justin Herbert's struggles through the air should continue vs. a New York pass defense that has mostly kept explosives to a minimum. Omarion Hampton figures to have a breakthrough game against a poor Jets run defense, while Breece Hall and Braelon Allen will provide a one-two punch vs. L.A.'s front, which until Week 10 (just 10 yards allowed to Derrick Henry) was a sieve. This clash for the Titans' No. 1 pick is a real toss-up, but I'm leaning New York, who have been more consistently productive if unable to finish with regularity. Six more Sanders field goals should do the trick.
- WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
- WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Jaguars -260 | Giants +215
- SPREAD: Jaguars -5.5 | O/U: 46.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Gennaro picked the Jaguars: Do the Giants have a quarterback controversy for 2027? OK, that's rash to say at this juncture, but J.J. McCarthy definitely appears to have a new lease on life in New York, where he’s filling in for the injured Jaxson Dart with aplomb. The Giants acquired the 2024 No. 10 overall pick from the Vikings for the bargain-basement price of a 2027 fifth-rounder, and McCarthy has already provided premium ROI, winning two of three starts to keep Big Blue atop the NFC East. Although the one loss came last week -- a 24-21 defeat to Washington on Thursday Night Football -- McCarthy played some of his best football, showcasing enticing arm talent on a number of highlight-reel throws and finishing with a career-high 293 passing yards. But this week brings a significant step up in competition. Owning the NFL’s best scoring differential by a comfortable margin at +125 -- Buffalo ranks second at +88 -- Jacksonville has a reasonable argument to be considered the league’s best team at this moment. While Liam Coen, Trevor Lawrence and the offense get most of the shine, Anthony Campanile’s defense has become a premier stop unit, ranking second in scoring D (16.0 ppg), fourth in takeaways (16) and fifth on third down (32.4% conversion rate). Oh, and the Jaguars’ two biggest trade-deadline acquisitions -- DT Jordan Davis and S Jessie Bates III -- are debuting on the defense this Sunday. If J.J. beats this team, he’ll be the toast of the town, giving the nation’s biggest media market a burgeoning debate at the game’s most important position. But I anticipate Dart will be able to rest (and recuperate) easy, with McCarthy coming back to earth against a true Super Bowl contender.
- WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
- WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Raiders +460 | Broncos -620
- SPREAD: Broncos -9.5 | O/U: 40.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Brooke picked the Broncos: Fernando Mendoza drew the short stick having to face a pair of top-10 scoring defenses in his first two NFL starts. However, the Broncos aren't quite Mike Macdonald's unit, as they rank 27th in yards allowed, and pose an opportunity for the rookie QB to build on his debut. To do so, he'll need his supporting cast to be healthy (Brock Bowers) and show up (Ashton Jeanty). Even so, not sure that'll be enough against a Denver team fresh off the bye and riding a five-game win streak. The Broncos have made their hay late in games this season with Bo Nix leading the league with five fourth-quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives (tied). Facing a rookie QB and one of the NFL's worst defenses (31st in scoring, 30th in yards) in the confines of Empower Field at Mile High, where the Broncos have lost just one regular-season game since the start of 2025, is the perfect scenario for Nix and Co. to build an early lead and keep it.
- WHERE: Estadio Banorte (Mexico City, Mexico)
- WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Vikings +138 | 49ers -164
- SPREAD: 49ers -3 | O/U: 46.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Bobby picked the 49ers: The team that wins Sunday’s matchup should leave Mexico City as the NFC favorite. I believe that will be the 49ers. For one, San Francisco is especially equipped to deal with the Minnesota’s pass rush. While the Vikings are tops in the NFL in blitz percentage (72.3%), pressure rate (46.5%), sack percentage (11.9%) and sacks (37), the 49ers are pretty well fortified. They have surrendered the third-fewest sacks (13). Brock Purdy didn’t take his first this season until October, and he has a league-leading 138.0 passer rating against the blitz. He’s thrown for 836 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions on 69 attempts against extra rushers. It will also be interesting to see how Kirk Cousins fares in his second game with the Vikings. He appears to have lifted Minnesota back into the upper echelon of Super Bowl contenders, but the boost he provided was at least somewhat tied to the emotions of putting the purple on and returning to Lambeau Field, where his previous stint as Minnesota’s starting QB ended due to a torn Achilles. Can he carry that momentum forward? Certainly, but we still have to see it happen. Lastly, San Francisco is once again winning the travel narrative. Similar to how they headed to Australia early before dispatching the late-arriving Rams in Week 1, the 49ers are training in Colorado (5,280 feet above sea level) ahead of the showdown at Estadio Banorte (7,352 feet). The Vikings have been doing sessions in a high-altitude room but aren’t relocating as part of acclimating to thinner air. Hopefully they won't be singing the refrain of Jordin Sparks' 2008 hit single come Sunday night.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
- WHERE: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Md.)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Bengals -270 | Commanders +220
- SPREAD: Bengals -5.5 | O/U: 53.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Bobby picked the Bengals: The Commanders scored an important victory over the NFC East-leading Giants in terms of bettering their odds of coming back to win the division, but it wasn’t the type of victory that necessarily changes the perception of Washington. Both teams on Thursday of Week 10 took turns trying to hand their opponent the game. The Commanders ended two consecutive drives with interceptions and the Giants twice went three-and-out during the latter half of the fourth quarter before Jayden Daniels finally hit Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard game-winning touchdown. Essentially, important does not equal impressive, and these Commanders have not been. Cincinnati is on the opposite end of the spectrum. During their recent five-game winning streak, the Bengals have scored 36.2 points per game. Joe Burrow has averaged 324.5 passing yards and accounted for 22 touchdowns over that stretch. The team has simply been scorching, and Washington’s 20th-ranked defense in points allowed is far from the ideal candidate to cool Burrow and Co. off.