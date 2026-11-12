2026 NFL playoff predictions: Picking every division winner and wild-card team at midseason
With the 2026 NFL season at its midpoint, our analysts update their preseason predictions for the full 14-team playoff field.
Participating analysts: Keegan Abdoo, Jeremy Bergman, Brooke Cersosimo, David Ely, Gennaro Filice, Grant Gordon, Bobby Kownack, Ben McWilliams, Matt Okada, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Chad Reuter, Nick Shook, Bill Smith, Raza Umerani, Mike Yam, Lance Zierlein.
NOTE: Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are current as of 11:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12.
AFC EAST CHAMPS
UNANIMOUS SELECTION
Why Gennaro Filice chose the Bills: Off to their best start since 1993, the Bills have the league’s top offense and a defense that appears to be getting the hang of first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme. Oh, and did I mention Josh Allen? It’s nice to hold a 6-foot-5, 237-pound trump card.
AFC NORTH CHAMPS
(16 votes: Abdoo, Bergman, Cersosimo, Ely, Filice, Kownack, McWilliams, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Umerani, Yam, Zierlein.)
2) Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-2 (+210) | 1 vote: Gordon.
Why Chad Reuter chose the Bengals: MVP candidate Joe Burrow and star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will lead the Bengals to a win over the rival Steelers on Sunday night, boosting them into first place in the division. A manageable remaining regular-season schedule gives the team a relatively smooth road to the AFC North title.
AFC SOUTH CHAMPS
UNANIMOUS SELECTION
Why Lance Zierlein chose the Jaguars: With their bold trade deadline additions of Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III, the Jaguars fortified an already excellent defense. That takes plenty of pressure off the offense, even though Trevor Lawrence, Parker Washington and Jacksonville's rushing attack are more than capable of doing their part on a Super Bowl run.
AFC WEST CHAMPS
(10 votes: Abdoo, Cersosimo, Ely, Filice, Gordon, McWilliams, Okada, Patra, Umerani, Zierlein.)
2) Denver Broncos, 7-2 (-150) | 7 votes: Bergman, Kownack, Parr, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Yam.
Why Ben McWilliams chose the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes might not be leading the same explosive passing offense he once did, but the addition of Kenneth Walker III has given Kansas City a formidable ground attack unprecedented in the Andy Reid era. The Chiefs, who finish the season with three of their last four games at home, will ride their top-five rushing offense to another AFC West title.
AFC WILD CARD TEAMS
We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the AFC:
1) Denver Broncos, 7-2 (29 points)
- Fifth seed (9 votes): Abdoo, Cersosimo, Ely, Filice, Gordon, McWilliams, Patra, Umerani, Zierlein.
- Sixth seed (1 vote): Okada.
2) Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-2 (26 points)
- Sixth seed (12 votes): Bergman, Cersosimo, Ely, Filice, Kownack, McWilliams, Parr, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Umerani, Yam.
- Seventh seed (2 votes): Patra, Zierlein.
3) Kansas City Chiefs, 6-2 (21 points)
- Fifth seed (7 votes): Bergman, Kownack, Parr, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Yam.
4) New England Patriots, 5-4 (13 points)
- Fifth seed (1 vote): Okada.
- Sixth seed (3 votes): Abdoo, Patra, Zierlein.
- Seventh seed (4 votes): Ely, Gordon, Smith, Umerani.
5) Houston Texans, 3-5 (11 points)
- Seventh seed (11 votes): Abdoo, Bergman, Cersosimo, Filice, Kownack, McWilliams, Okada, Parr, Reuter, Shook, Yam.
6) Cincinnati Bengals, 6-2 (2 points)
- Sixth seed (1 vote): Gordon.
NFC EAST CHAMPS
(15 votes: Abdoo, Bergman, Cersosimo, Ely, Gordon, Kownack, McWilliams, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Umerani, Yam, Zierlein.)
2) Dallas Cowboys, 4-5 (+220) | 2 votes: Filice, Okada.
Why Mike Yam chose the Giants: John Harbaugh has instilled toughness in the roster, and the organization has put on a master class in navigating significant injuries. A cushion in the division -- along with an Eagles freefall, an untrustworthy Cowboys team and a Commanders team too far behind -- makes the G-Men the pick.
NFC NORTH CHAMPS
(9 votes: Abdoo, Bergman, Ely, Filice, Okada, Parr, Shook, Yam, Zierlein.)
2) Detroit Lions, 6-2 (+210) | 6 votes: Cersosimo, Gordon, Kownack, McWilliams, Patra, Smith.
3) Green Bay Packers, 6-3 (+600) | 2 votes: Reuter, Umerani.
Why Dan Parr chose the Bears: The NFC North is wildly competitive as the league’s lone division with four above-.500 teams, but I think the Bears will be rewarded for going all in with the deal for shop-wrecker Jeffery Simmons before the trade deadline. The Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams pairing is going to get even more devastating for opposing defenses, too.
NFC SOUTH CHAMPS
(16 votes: Abdoo, Bergman, Cersosimo, Ely, Filice, Gordon, Kownack, McWilliams, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Umerani, Yam.)
2) Carolina Panthers, 3-5 (+250) | 1 vote: Zierlein.
Why Raza Umerani chose the Buccaneers: The Buccaneers are a spiritually old school football team with a hard-nosed defense and a smash mouth running game headlined by the always electric Bucky Irving. That hasn't gotten them over the hump in some of their tough early-season matchups -- it didn't help that Baker Mayfield wasn't out there for three of those games -- but they haven't lost by more than seven points this year. There's no team whose identity I trust more in this division than Tampa Bay, which has the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the league.
NFC WEST CHAMPS
UNANIMOUS SELECTION
Why Brooke Cersosimo chose the 49ers: Excellent play from Brock Purdy and Co. to begin the campaign combined with letdowns from the division's other powerhouses thrust the 49ers into pole position at the midpoint. San Francisco is the most complete team of the bunch and should vie for the top seed in the NFC, whether its receiving corps is healthy or not.
NFC WILD CARD TEAMS
1) Green Bay Packers, 6-3 (30 points)
- Fifth seed (4 votes): Bergman, Okada, Smith, Yam.
- Sixth seed (8 votes): Abdoo, Cersosimo, Ely, Gordon, McWilliams, Parr, Patra, Shook.
- Seventh seed (2 votes): Filice, Kownack.
2) Chicago Bears, 7-2 (22 points)
- Fifth seed (6 votes): Cersosimo, Gordon, Kownack, McWilliams, Patra, Umerani.
- Sixth seed (2 votes): Reuter, Smith.
3) Detroit Lions, 6-2 (21 points)
- Fifth seed (5 votes): Abdoo, Ely, Filice, Parr, Shook.
- Sixth seed (2 votes): Umerani, Zierlein.
- Seventh seed (2 votes): Filice, Kownack.
4) Minnesota Vikings, 6-2 (16 points)
- Fifth seed (2 votes): Reuter, Zierlein.
- Sixth seed (1 vote): Yam.
- Seventh seed (8 votes): Abdoo, Bergman, Cersosimo, Ely, Parr, Patra, Shook, Umerani.
5) Seattle Seahawks, 5-4 (10 points)
- Sixth seed (3 votes): Bergman, Filice, Kownack.
- Seventh seed (4 votes): Okada, Reuter, Smith, Yam.
6) Los Angeles Rams, 5-4 (3 points)
- Seventh seed (3 votes): Gordon, McWilliams, Zierlein.
Voting for the 2026 NFL Channel Midseason Awards is open! Viewers can scan the QR code displayed daily on NFL Channel to access the voting page and make their selections.