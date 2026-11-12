2026 NFL playoff predictions: Picking every division winner and wild-card team at midseason

(16 votes: Abdoo, Bergman, Cersosimo, Ely, Filice, Gordon, Kownack, McWilliams, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Umerani, Yam.)

2) Carolina Panthers, 3-5 (+250) | 1 vote: Zierlein.

Why Raza Umerani chose the Buccaneers: The Buccaneers are a spiritually old school football team with a hard-nosed defense and a smash mouth running game headlined by the always electric Bucky Irving. That hasn't gotten them over the hump in some of their tough early-season matchups -- it didn't help that Baker Mayfield wasn't out there for three of those games -- but they haven't lost by more than seven points this year. There's no team whose identity I trust more in this division than Tampa Bay, which has the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the league.