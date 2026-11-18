NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 11
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Week 11 is the Byepocalypse -- SIX teams are off -- so there might be some deeper pulls in the "Starts" and fewer names in the "Sits." May we all survive!
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Douglas has continued his steady ascent in this Miami offense, racking up eight targets for a second consecutive game last Sunday and logging 70-plus yards for the third time in his last four. Since his return from injury in Week 7, Douglas has earned a target on 24% of his routes and averaged 2.4 yards per route run, both excellent marks for a young receiver. Miami likely will need to throw early and often against the Bills, so the prospective volume -- plus Douglas' explosive efficiency -- should create WR2 potential for the rookie.
Notable starts
In his first two games for New Orleans, Tyson has seen a target on 37% of his routes and caught 82.4% of those targets. He led the team in targets (13), catches (11) and yards (80) on Sunday and should have a good chance for an encore against the Bears.
Flournoy has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games and is the WR15 in total fantasy points since Week 5. Meanwhile, the Titans are allowing 42.4 fantasy points per game to the position, most in the NFL.
I said last week that I wanted to see Diggs thrive in his new WR1 role for Washington ... and he proceeded to score 20.3 fantasy points on 10 targets on Thursday night. He's now playable against the Bengals in a game where Jayden Daniels figures to throw a ton.
With Bo Nix as the "Start of the Week" in this week's QB file and Jaylen Waddle (concussion) on the mend, Sutton finally finds his way back into starter territory. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts since Week 3, and Sutton is a viable WR3 during the Byepocalypse.
RELATED CONTENT
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Coker began the year hot -- with 33.8 fantasy points in Week 1 and 14.6 points in Week 2 -- but we may have allowed that start to muddy the waters since. Over the last eight weeks, he's averaged just 6.3 fantasy points per game ... 81st among wide receivers. His zero catches and 0.3 fantasy points on four targets last week represented a new low, and he's averaged just 1.8 catches per game over the last month, thanks to a poor 13.6% target rate and an abysmal 38.9% catch rate. Regardless of matchup, Coker cannot be trusted until he and Bryce Young get back on the same page.
Notable sits
While Egbuka managed a rushing touchdown in Week 5 and a receiving touchdown in Week 6, he still hasn't hit 65 receiving yards in a game all season. And while the Lions were once a juicy matchup for fantasy, they've allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts since their defensive turnaround in Week 5.
Metcalf was fortunate to log a garbage-time octopus (touchdown + two-point conversion) in Week 10, but he had just one other catch for 32 yards on the day. He’s had three or fewer catches in four of his last five games and is almost entirely touchdown-dependent in fantasy -- a recipe I’m not eager to rely on, even during the Byepocalypse.