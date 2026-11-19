Ten weeks into the 2026 NFL season, 10 rookies have established themselves as legit difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball.

Now, to be clear, the players listed below aren’t the only first-year defenders to catch my eye. I still like the promise of Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs, even though he’s had a couple of humbling experiences in recent weeks (getting dribbled like a basketball and getting trucked into virality). Meanwhile, Todd Bowles has yet another instant-impact nickel in Tampa, with Keionte Scott following in the footsteps of Jacob Parrish and Tykee Smith. First-round cornerback Chris Johnson is really starting to come on in Miami, and second-round CB Davison Igbinosun has been a pleasant surprise in Buffalo. At safety, Treydan Stukes just keeps making plays for the Raiders, while Zakee Wheatley appears to have taken veteran Nick Scott’s starting role for the Panthers. Lions DE Derrick Moore has piled up four sacks in the last two weeks -- a development that’s particularly crucial in the wake of Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury. And the Falcons have to be thrilled with the early returns on Day 3 linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., the latter of whom looks like one of the biggest steals of this draft class as the 215th overall pick.

But at this moment, midway through November, I’d like to give special attention to the following 10 newcomers.