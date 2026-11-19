NFL defensive rookie rankings: Giants LB Arvell Reese hits No. 1; Jets OLB David Bailey soars to No. 2
Ten weeks into the 2026 NFL season, 10 rookies have established themselves as legit difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball.
Now, to be clear, the players listed below aren’t the only first-year defenders to catch my eye. I still like the promise of Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs, even though he’s had a couple of humbling experiences in recent weeks (getting dribbled like a basketball and getting trucked into virality). Meanwhile, Todd Bowles has yet another instant-impact nickel in Tampa, with Keionte Scott following in the footsteps of Jacob Parrish and Tykee Smith. First-round cornerback Chris Johnson is really starting to come on in Miami, and second-round CB Davison Igbinosun has been a pleasant surprise in Buffalo. At safety, Treydan Stukes just keeps making plays for the Raiders, while Zakee Wheatley appears to have taken veteran Nick Scott’s starting role for the Panthers. Lions DE Derrick Moore has piled up four sacks in the last two weeks -- a development that’s particularly crucial in the wake of Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury. And the Falcons have to be thrilled with the early returns on Day 3 linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., the latter of whom looks like one of the biggest steals of this draft class as the 215th overall pick.
But at this moment, midway through November, I’d like to give special attention to the following 10 newcomers.
NOTES:
- Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the rankings at the quarter mark.
- All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall
Reese’s NFL position was one of the biggest topics of debate prior to last April’s draft. Would the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder be better served as an off-ball linebacker or pass rusher? The answer, it turns out, is YES. Yes to all! As evidenced by his three-sack game against the rival Eagles, the 21-year-old has a knack for hunting quarterbacks. And yet, he also clearly excels in traditional linebacking duties, considering he’s made a league-high 50 solo tackles. Add in eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, four passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble, and the man is filling up the stat sheet like an odds-on favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year (which he is).
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall
With Fernando Mendoza being a no-brainer pick for quarterback-needy Las Vegas at No. 1 overall, the 2026 draft really began with New York’s selection at No. 2. The Jets took Bailey because they believed he would be the most impactful pass rusher. So far, SO good. The explosive edge leads all rookies in sacks (7.5), QB hits (12), pressures (40) and quick pressures (11 in under 2.5 seconds). But the stat that best exemplifies Bailey’s disruption is the five forced fumbles, tying him for the league high with established superstar Fred Warner. Bailey absolutely abused veteran RT Jaylon Moore in New York’s Week 9 game at Kansas City, strip-sacking Patrick Mahomes twice in the span of four plays, with the latter collision spawning a brief-but-earthshaking injury scare around the NFL’s highest-paid player. That's the kind of havoc elite QB hunters wreak.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 7 overall
I have a guilty pleasure: watching Sonny Styles obliterate running backs in blitz protection. He exploded onto the scene in Week 1 by bulldozing Saquon Barkley en route to a sack. Last week, he teed off on Devin Singletary to create a pressure. Did these feats of force earn Styles a top-three slot on this list? No. But they further underscored what the safety-turned-linebacker exhibited at last February’s NFL Scouting Combine: His physical traits jump off the screen. And he’s proving to be a quick study on the strategic front, too. On a critical third down late in last week’s comeback win over the Giants, Styles recalled a play New York ran against Washington back in Week 5, correctly predicted the G-Men would go back to the concept and blew up J.J. McCarthy’s sweep attempt in the backfield.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 43 overall
Miami’s new regime gutted the roster upon arrival, so the 1-8 record isn’t unexpected. But the rebuilding team has earned acclaim for competing on a weekly basis. Some of you might be surprised to learn that these overmatched Dolphins currently rank 10th in total defense. Rodriguez is the nerve center of that unit, wearing the green dot as a rookie. A tackling machine with a playmaking flair, Rodriguez flies around the field with an energy that’s contagious. For a franchise in search of foundational pieces, the mustachioed middle linebacker is a godsend as a culture setter/stat stuffer.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 46 overall
The NFC South doesn’t have a single winning team, but it does have one spectacular unit: Tampa Bay’s defense. Ranking sixth in scoring D and fourth in total D, the Buccaneers actually lead the entire league in advanced statistics like Defensive DVOA and EPA/play. Shoutout to the man in the middle, a second-round pick who paces the Bucs with 70 tackles. Everyone knew the son of Jeremiah Trotter would be a run-stuffing hammer with great downhill instincts, but Josiah’s decent work in coverage (three passes defensed, one pick-six of Joe Burrow) has been a nice surprise.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 6 overall
The only thing holding Delane back is a nagging shoulder injury that has basically cost him four games. And yet, despite the missed time, I can’t drop him too far here because of his rare skills as a cover man. While most of the NFL largely leans on zone coverage these days, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo continues to routinely put his corners on the island in press man, and Delane hasn’t blinked. With second-year pro Nohl Williams thriving at the other cornerback spot, Kansas City appears to have successfully replaced two costly veterans (Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson) with a pair of talented youngsters on rookie contracts. That’s good business from Brett Veach and Co.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 25 overall
After an impressive start to the season, Thieneman has experienced some growing pains in recent weeks. But that’s understandable, given everything that Dennis Allen has put on the rookie’s plate. Just look at how Pro Football Focus has charted his alignment thus far:
- D-line: 40 snaps
- Box: 134 snaps
- Slot corner: 41 snaps
- Wide corner: 7 snaps
- Free safety: 295 snaps
The guy’s a moveable chess piece on a Super Bowl contender. He leads Chicago’s defense in snaps and ranks second in tackles (just one behind LB Devin Bush). This past offseason, the Bears had a screaming need at safety. Thieneman has filled it.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 60 overall
Hill missed last week’s game with a neck injury, but he still leads all rookies with 82 tackles. The second-round pick has sideline-to-sideline range and the kind of closing burst that can take your breath away, as evidenced by a tackle for loss on Pro Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor where Hill appeared to be moving in fast-forward. The pass coverage remains a work in progress -- typical for young linebackers in a league that hunts mismatches -- but Robert Saleh is clearly smitten with his new defensive centerpiece.
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DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 55 overall
Jacas’ first few months in New England were marred by a contract dispute, but ever since he signed on the dotted line in late July, the edge rusher has wasted no time endearing himself to Patriots fans. A two-time Florida state champion in wrestling as a prep, Jacas is an animal against the run and pass. He has some notable stats (30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and even an interception), but I’m more drawn to his violent play style. When you watch a Pats game, you feel Gabe Jacas. And with second-year pro Elijah Ponder breaking out with 7.5 sacks, New England suddenly has a promising young edge-rushing duo.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 52 overall
Named the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for October, Cisse has become a key cog for a Green Bay defense that's exceeded expectations while awaiting Micah Parsons’ return from injury. In addition to prospering as a pass defender (1 INT, 9 PBUs), the 6-foot, 189-pounder has also showcased great timing and instincts as a pass rusher (1.5 sacks, 5 pressures). Those first few games in September, when the rookie was picked on, feel like a distant memory. Packers DC Jonathan Gannon recently praised Cisse's “resilience,” while star safety Xavier McKinney marveled at the 21-year-old’s mature approach: “It’s almost like he's been in the league three or four years already.”
DROPPED OUT: Caleb Downs, DB, Dallas Cowboys (previously No. 6); Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (previously No. 9).