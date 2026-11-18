NFL Network: Cowboys' Mike Pettine to take over defensive play-calling duties from DC Christian Parker
The Dallas Cowboys are stripping defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties but keeping him in the building.
The Cowboys will hand play-calling responsibilities to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who joined the team in October as a senior defensive assistant, NFL Network and ESPN reported on Wednesday.
Pettine has been a coordinator with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. He also served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015.
The Cowboys will keep the 34-year-old Parker in the defensive coordinator role, but hope putting play-calling in the hands of the more experienced Pettine will help turn around a defense that has been torched in 2026.
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In Sunday's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys gave up 584 yards, the third-most in a game in team history. It was the tipping point for a defense that has been a sieve all season, ranking last in total yards (393.8), run defense (154.1), third-down defense (48.8%) and total defensive EPA (- 82.61). Dallas also ranks 30th in points allowed (28.2).
The Cowboys hired Parker in the offseason to revamp a moribund defense. Plucking him from Vic Fangio’s coaching staff, where he held the role of secondary coach and passing game coordinator, Dallas attempted to bring the same stingy defense that thrived in Philadelphia. The Cowboys' defense under Parker, however, has been anything but stingy.
Retaining Parker but taking away play-calling duties could be a precursor to yet another defensive coordinator change this offseason. Or the Cowboys could be hoping the young, first-time DC learns from his proverbial benching and returns stronger in 2027.