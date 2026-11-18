The Dallas Cowboys are stripping defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties but keeping him in the building.

The Cowboys will hand play-calling responsibilities to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who joined the team in October as a senior defensive assistant, NFL Network and ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Pettine has been a coordinator with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. He also served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015.

The Cowboys will keep the 34-year-old Parker in the defensive coordinator role, but hope putting play-calling in the hands of the more experienced Pettine will help turn around a defense that has been torched in 2026.