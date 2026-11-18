NFL offensive rookie rankings: 49ers' Kaelon Black, Chiefs' Emmett Johnson enter top five
With the first half of the 2026 NFL season in the books, Lance Zierlein unveils his updated ranking of the top 10 offensive rookies.
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from rankings at the quarter mark.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 39 overall
Boston's first five games were considerably stronger than his last five, but the overall body of work still carries the most weight for now. He leads all rookie receivers with 523 receiving yards on 33 catches (15.8 per catch), with all three touchdowns coming over his first five games. He's given Cleveland a legitimate downfield threat with the size and ball skills to win contested catches and open the field up underneath. Explosive plays have been harder to come by lately and a troublesome toe injury adds concern regarding his production moving forward. Boston retains the top spot, but holding it won't be easy.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall
Tate is firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation despite missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. He's averaging 4.9 catches and 59 receiving yards per game with 18 of his 34 receptions moving the chains. Tate has been a complete non-factor as a deep-ball target with one catch on eight deep targets, but his route running and ability to separate over the first two levels have created workable throwing windows for Cam Ward without needing to outrun coverage. A return this week against the Dallas secondary could create an opportunity for a splashy performance.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 24 overall
Concepcion has only one receiving touchdown (and one rush TD) and his receiving yards have pretty drastically fluctuated, but his impact on Cleveland's passing game has become increasingly apparent. He has caught 22 passes for 309 yards over his last five games after managing just 149 yards over the first five weeks. Concepcion can uncover quickly and become a safety blanket when the pocket starts to overheat. His average depth of target is just 8.2 yards on the season, per Pro Football Focus, but that speaks to the Browns' desire to get the ball into his hands quickly so he can do damage with his impressive run-after-catch talent. The arrow is pointed up for the second half of his rookie season.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 90 overall
Black has become a much bigger factor in San Francisco's running game than he was at the quarter mark. He's decisive and tough with a no-nonsense style that allows him get the ball downhill quickly and with good pop on contact. He’s outrushed Christian McCaffrey in two of his last three games while carrying it 34 times for 186 yards (5.4 per carry) and two touchdowns. He’s not flashy and you won’t find him on many highlight clips, but he is helping to lighten the load for McCaffrey and is the type of complementary piece Kyle Shanahan covets to help control the game.
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 161 overall
Johnson leads all rookie running backs with 519 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns despite seeing a smaller percentage of touches than others in his class. He plays with tremendous energy and offers chunk-play ability on all three downs. In his first start in the Chiefs' backfield in Week 10, Johnson ran for 101 yards, had 70 yards receiving and added two scores. Johnson has quickly become a legitimate passing game weapon, recording a catch of 10 yards or more in seven of nine games and averaging 15.4 yards per reception. Johnson has added a much-needed element of explosiveness to the Chiefs' offense.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 17 overall
Starting at offensive tackle as a rookie is difficult enough, but doing it in a highly competitive division is a massive challenge. Miller has been up to the task. He came into the league with 54 consecutive starts in college, and that experience has helped to smooth his NFL transition. He pass sets with adequate range and a well-balanced base, effectively utilizing his length to slow rushers like an NFL veteran. His run blocking remains a work in progress, but with pass protection the premium priority in today’s league, Miller is already doing a fine job keeping his quarterback, Jared Goff, clean.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 86 overall
In a draft that had nine offensive linemen selected in the first round, Barber has been able to stand out as a third-rounder despite a position change from tackle to guard. As a tackle prospect, I saw Barber as an average pass protector, but as a guard, his technique and protection acumen have been a major plus. Barber is a positional run blocker with below average drive strength who consistently gets to his landmarks as a move blocker. His play over the first five games put him on my initial list, and his steady tape since has firmly solidified his spot.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 9 overall
Fano has shorter arms for a tackle and may ultimately kick inside long-term, but his rookie tape has been fairly solid. He made just 11 starts at left tackle in college and has experienced expected growing pains while trying to navigate how best to stay in front of NFL edge rushers. However, Fano put together a solid performance in Week 10 to erase Jadeveon Clowney as a factor in Cleveland’s win over Houston. He’s not going to overpower opponents in the ground game, but he finds good positioning and has been solid as a run blocker.
RELATED CONTENT
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 75 overall
While Douglas has missed three of the Dolphins' nine games this season, his game-to-game consistency made it impossible for me to leave him off the list. I had him lower on my draft board than the Dolphins did, but the tape proves Miami was right. Douglas has posted at least 70 receiving yards in four of his six outings ,with two touchdowns. He's establishing himself as a reliable downfield threat, averaging an explosive 16.7 yards per catch. He’s been better than expected when finishing contested catches but needs to eliminate some of his drops (three). By season’s end, Douglas is likely to climb the list.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 14 overall
Even if injuries hadn't cost him valuable rookie snaps, it’s doubtful Ioane would have landed any higher on this list. Interestingly, a temporary slide to center earlier this season produced some of his strongest tape. Regardless of position, he utilizes his massive frame and raw power to brawl with defenders as a downhill run blocker. The biggest concern out of college was his pass protection and ability to handle athletic rushers, and that continues to be his biggest concern as a pro. Run blocking will always be his calling card, but he must close the gap in his pass protection to take the next step.