Kirk Cousins emotional after win over Packers in Vikings return: ‘There’s more to this story’

Cousins' three years since that Achilles tear saw him leave the Vikings during the 2024 free-agency period to join the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he went 12-10 over two tumultuous seasons. He swapped starting roles with Michael Penix Jr. on multiple occasions and looked diminished as a passer post-injury, throwing for 5,229 yards, 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with an 87.2 passer rating that marked his lowest for any of his four professional teams.

He then signed on with the Raiders to serve as the bridge to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, but ended up playing far better than anyone expected, going 4-5 with 2,340 passing yards, 20 TDs and eight picks.

Minnesota similarly experienced ups and downs in the same time period, winning 14 games with Sam Darnold under center in 2024, but since proving unable to field a competent offense while revolving through QBs such as J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray.

Wentz's Monday night debacle on Nov. 9 against the Buffalo Bills, in which he went 8 of 25 for 81 yards and two INTs in a loss that seemed to spell the end of Minnesota being a realistic Super Bowl contender despite having the league's most ferocious defense, made it clear an upgrade under center was necessary.

And with Mendoza likely to supersede the elder signal-caller at some point this season as Las Vegas' future, Cousins perhaps needed Minnesota just as badly as the club needed him.

The Vikings acted, sending a third-round pick at the trade deadline to reunite with Cousins in hopes he could bring back some magic to Minnesota.

He did every bit of that and more for the Vikings.

Cousins went 21 of 31 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday. He wasn't perfect, at one point throwing an errant pass through cornerback Carrington Valentine's hands and getting ruled down to save him from an ill-advised pick tossed to Lukas Van Ness, but he was capable and efficient.

The 38-year-old kept Minnesota's offense on schedule and answered on the rare occurrences Green Bay threatened to swing momentum. He hit his first TD on a 38-yard pass to Myles Price on third-and-23 to open up an early 10-point lead. His second TD pass accentuated an 11-play, 80-yard drive he led directly after the Packers had pulled within striking distance at the close of the third quarter.

The Vikings defense did what it always does in return. Minnesota harassed Green Bay into four turnovers and pressured Jordan Love on 60.0% of his dropbacks, getting home for eight sacks. Brian Flores' crew was able to do so, in part, because the offense finally afforded them a fighting chance.

Minnesota held the ball for 17:55 in the first half compared to 17:28 total in the aforementioned Monday night loss to Buffalo, and it finished with a 35:16 time of possession.

"We can talk about offense, but it’s the defense," Cousins said. "The defense is what won us the football game today. They’re always gonna give us a chance.”

Cousins characteristically tried to deflect from how much of a difference he made, but after one week, it is clear he elevated the Vikings from a potentially doomed campaign to one that could last deep into the postseason. His reintroduction of complementary football is wholly responsible for Minnesota's suddenly much brighter future.

Following his emotional return, Cousins stated what is now obvious: "There’s more to this story being written.”