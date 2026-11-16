NFL Network: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson out for 2026 season with torn ACL

The Detroit Lions' worst-case scenario was realized on Monday as initial tests revealed star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL in his right knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Detroit pass rusher likely suffered additional damage in the knee, potentially to his meniscus, Rapoport added. He will undergo additional tests in the United States after receiving an initial MRI in Munich.

Hutchinson suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's blowout win over the Patriots in Germany while celebrating a third-down sack of Drake Maye.

After taking down Maye to force a field goal on the first drive of the game, Hutchinson leapt in the air as he has done many other times to punctuate a sack. This time, however, Hutchinson's right knee buckled when he landed on the turf at Allianz Arena.

Hutchinson was able to walk off the field with the Lions training staff, but he would not return to the game. Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported after Detroit's' 35-10 win that Hutchinson was feared to have suffered a significant knee injury and it appeared unlikely that he would play again this season.

Monday confirmed those reports, and now the Lions' bid for the franchise's first Super Bowl trip will continue without their top pass rusher.