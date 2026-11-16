Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 144-yard third quarter boosts Seahawks past Raiders

Seattle Seahawks All-Universe receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba looked human through the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, earning one catch on two targets for 11 yards. Then, he Mighty Morphed.

Smith-Njigba blasted the Raiders for 144 third-quarter yards, including a 71-yard touchdown from Drew Lock, helping the Seahawks overcome a 3-point halftime deficit and skate past Vegas, 21-13.

"The thing that stuck out today was he's making [plays] in all phases of the game," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said, via ESPN. "There's some run solutions where he makes plays. There's some quick game where he made plays on catch-and-runs, the intermediate and the [deep] nine-balls, he made plays, and then on the extended plays, he's able to uncover and go become a target for our quarterback as well. So it's really in every stage of how we're playing offense.

"So it's pretty remarkable. He's a beast."

JSN had a 29-yard second-quarter TD wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty, but the star receiver got his score back midway through the third quarter on what looked like a broken play. Smith-Njigba slipped on the turf before getting up to see Lock scrambling. The QB then zipped a perfect pass over the defense to a streaking JSN for a 71-yard strike that pushed the Seahawks' lead to 21-10.

"When I slipped, I just look back to see what Drew was doing, and he rolled out to the left," Smith-Njigba said. "Just trying to find space. I was able to see the middle of the field open and take advantage of it."