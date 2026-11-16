Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 144-yard third quarter boosts Seahawks past Raiders
Seattle Seahawks All-Universe receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba looked human through the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, earning one catch on two targets for 11 yards. Then, he Mighty Morphed.
Smith-Njigba blasted the Raiders for 144 third-quarter yards, including a 71-yard touchdown from Drew Lock, helping the Seahawks overcome a 3-point halftime deficit and skate past Vegas, 21-13.
"The thing that stuck out today was he's making [plays] in all phases of the game," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said, via ESPN. "There's some run solutions where he makes plays. There's some quick game where he made plays on catch-and-runs, the intermediate and the [deep] nine-balls, he made plays, and then on the extended plays, he's able to uncover and go become a target for our quarterback as well. So it's really in every stage of how we're playing offense.
"So it's pretty remarkable. He's a beast."
JSN had a 29-yard second-quarter TD wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty, but the star receiver got his score back midway through the third quarter on what looked like a broken play. Smith-Njigba slipped on the turf before getting up to see Lock scrambling. The QB then zipped a perfect pass over the defense to a streaking JSN for a 71-yard strike that pushed the Seahawks' lead to 21-10.
"When I slipped, I just look back to see what Drew was doing, and he rolled out to the left," Smith-Njigba said. "Just trying to find space. I was able to see the middle of the field open and take advantage of it."
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Smith-Njigba finished with a season-high 171 receiving yards to go with eight receptions on 10 targets with a receiving touchdown. He has 1,207 receiving yards this season, the second most by any player through the first 10 games of a season in the Super Bowl era, only trailing Tyreek Hill (1,222) in 2023.
JSN’s 120.7 receiving yards per game boosts him back over the 2,000-yard season pace over 17 games, and is just behind Calvin Johnson’s record-setting pace over a 16-game schedule (122.8).
The nature of Smith-Njigba’s season makes the 11-yard first half more shocking than the eventual 171-yard output. He’s dominated defenses despite the opponents knowing the ball is coming his way.
JSN was targeted on 10 of Lock’s 17 pass attempts. The 58.8% target share is the highest recorded by a receiver since he posted 59.1% in Week 1 of the 2025 season, per NFL Research.
Better still, despite JSN seeing more than 50 percent of the Seahawks' passing yards through 10 weeks, defenses can’t even make his life difficult. Per Next Gen Stats, none of Smith-Njigba's 10 targets came in tight windows (less than one yard of separation).
"There ain't s--- you can do about it, bro," cornerback Devon Witherspoon said. "I ain't going to lie. Nothing surprises me. The man can do everything. He can make all the catches. He can run any route."
JSN has also proven he’s QB-proof. In four games where Lock started or played the majority of snaps, Smith-Njigba has three 120-plus-yard games, 499 total receiving yards and five touchdowns. JSN’s two longest touchdowns of his career have both come with Lock under center -- Sunday’s 71-yarder and Week 2’s 82-yarder.
Lock is smart. When in doubt, look to JSN. The QB remembered that motto in the third quarter, and it led to a victory.