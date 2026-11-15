NFL experts' Week 10 takeaways: Super Bowl favorite emerging, Patriots still have hope

Each Sunday, three of The Athletic's NFL writers react to the biggest news, plays and performances from the day's games.

The NFL's trade deadline came and went, and at least one team looks transformed after making its move to bolster its roster.

On Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings looked inept on offense while their stellar defense could only do so much in a dispiriting 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The next day, the Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins. On Sunday, Minnesota looked like the best team in the league as Cousins competently guided the offense, and an energized defense manhandled Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers for a 30-10 victory at Lambeau Field. It was a complete reversal for the Packers after they lit up the scoreboard against the New England Patriots last week.

There was no reversal for the Patriots, who watched another scoreboard get lit up in a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Even worse was an ankle injury that knocked quarterback Drake Maye out of the game in the first quarter. If the Patriots are going to make the playoffs, they'll need to patch their leaky defense even if Maye is able to return soon.

The team the Patriots need to catch is the Cleveland Browns, who got another fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Houston Texans, 27-24. If the playoffs started today, the Browns would still be playing.

NFL writers Mike Jones, Austin Mock and Ted Nguyen share their thoughts on the fallout from Week 10.

Kirk Cousins looked right at home in the Vikings' win over the Packers. Is it an overreaction to say he makes the Vikings the Super Bowl favorite in the NFC by providing competent quarterback play while that Brian Flores defense wreaks havoc?

Jones: I won't go so far as to say THE favorites, but the Vikings certainly now rank among the top three. So much can happen between now and the end of the regular season. But there's a lot to like about the Vikings now that they have a competent offense to match a talented defense. Even on a day where he understandably wasn't as sharp as we've seen in previous weeks with the Raiders, Cousins transformed an anemic Viking offense to a well-balanced attack that moved the ball through the air and on the ground, kept themselves in third-and-manageable situations much of the day and converted an impressive 50 percent of those third downs and thus won the time of possession battle by a healthy margin. For once, Minnesota's defense had the luxury of playing with a lead all game. Increased comfort gained in the next eight weeks should make Cousins and company rather hard to stop. Will that be enough to outduel the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears? We shall see. (The Vikings play the 49ers next week and the Bears in Week 18). But it feels like a deep playoff run is in the cards for Minnesota now.

Mock: It's not an overreaction, but I'm not willing to go that far just yet considering the 49ers are still in the NFC and I believe they're the rightful favorites. Cousins provided the best quarterback play that the Vikings have seen in quite some time Sunday -- the bar wasn't very high -- and that's a dangerous pairing with what is likely the league's best defense -- at the very least top-2. The Vikings are certainly in that second tier of NFC teams with the Bears, Seahawks and Lions behind the 49ers. Seattle laid the blueprint for how to win the Super Bowl with an elite defense and a good-enough offense last season when we saw Sam Darnold and company get hot at the right time. I'll need to see that type of ceiling in the second half of the season with Cousins under center before I'm willing to go all in on the Vikings.

Nguyen: Not at all. The Vikings collective quarterback play in the last two seasons has been that bad. Coming into the game, Cousins was second in the league in touchdown passes (20), 10th in expected points added per dropback (0.13) and 10th in explosive pass rate (14.7 percent). By the numbers, Cousins is playing like a top-10 quarterback. Vikings quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray have combined to rank 27th in touchdown passes (eight), 29th in EPA per dropback and 20th in explosive pass rate (11.7 percent). There still will be some growing pains as he gets reacclimated back into coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, but as we saw Sunday, the Vikings defense is more than good enough to erase a few mistakes. On Cousins' first touchdown pass to Myles Price, he did two things we've rarely seen from Vikings quarterbacks in the last couple of seasons. He threw with anticipation and attacked the middle of the field. Cousins was a little better than average Sunday and that was good enough to rout a Packers team that was playing as well as anyone in the last few weeks. The Vikings are legitimate Super Bowl contenders now.

The Patriots are 5-5 and have given up 80 points over their last two games. The remaining schedule is challenging. Even if Maye doesn't miss significant time, is this a lost season for New England?

Jones: It's far too early to call this a lost season for the Patriots. They have really struggled to develop any sort of offensive consistency. Injuries have factored greatly into that. But despite their struggles, they're 5-5 -- not 2-7. They currently sit in the eighth spot in the playoff hunt, so they're just one game back for the final seed with seven games remaining. If Maye can quickly bounce back and members of his supporting cast (A.J. Brown in particular) also regain their health, hope remains. New England has a good chance to improve to 6-5 with the Los Angeles Chargers waiting after a bye. A tough stretch that features Buffalo, Minnesota and Kansas City awaits. But from there, the Patriots have the Jets, Broncos and Dolphins to close out the regular season.

Mock: I can't go that far yet. A lot depends on the Maye injury, but the Patriots are about a coin flip to make the playoffs according to The Athletic Playoff Simulator. And when I look around the AFC, there are few teams, if any, that I would call elite. The Patriots defense has been solid to good over the last season and a half. I won't discount them too hard after two poor performances against good offenses. If the defense can rebound and Maye doesn't miss too much time, this team can certainly contend with the top teams throughout the AFC playoffs. Three games against the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins should help boost the win total, and if they can find a way to one of their tougher games, all of the sudden we are talking about a nine-win team that can easily make a run in January.

Nguyen: The race for the last wild-card spot is still wide open. The Patriots have an opportunity to regroup after their bye week but health will obviously be a big deal. A.J. Brown looks past his prime, but we still haven't seen him healthy as he's rushed himself back from injury twice this season. Can he at least be an effective receiver if he's a little healthier? This team still has enough talent to win games but they simply aren't close to a tier 1 team despite their Super Bowl appearance last season. Offensively, they have nothing to hang their hat on -- no run game or number one receiver. Defensively, their lack of a pass rush has hurt and their run defense has been leaky in the last couple of weeks.

The Browns are 6-4 and a legit playoff contender. How is first-year head coach Todd Monken doing this?

Jones: If the season ended today, the Browns would hold the final wild-card ticket. It's never pretty for Cleveland. They're actually -32 in point differential and have won their six games by an average of 3.2 points per contest. However, Monken leads a resilient bunch that keeps scrapping despite the deficit. Deshaun Watson has directed six fourth-quarter comebacks and/or game-winning drives, and Cleveland's defense has allowed just 6.3 fourth-quarter points per outing. It's impressive. Now, could the Browns actually win a playoff game? Tough to say, but they'd definitely be in the dance.

Mock: The most impressive thing that he has done is turn Watson into a quarterback that gives you a chance to win. And the Browns have certainly done that this season, though, I'm not sure winning 60 percent of your games with a -32 point differential while going 6-2 in one-score games is sustainable. I like to think a team that has those types of metrics is due for some regression so don't mistake this Browns team as "good," but what Monken is doing is getting his team into competitive games and they're finding a way. I did not believe that would be possible with Watson at quarterback, but Monken's brilliance has surprised me. Pair that with an impressive rookie class and you start to see the vision for Cleveland. Again, I'm not sure that they're actually a playoff team, but they have a favorable schedule the rest of the way so they'll be in the conversation. And even if it doesn't work out for them this year, Monken has built a foundation that should have Cleveland fans excited for what's to come with whomever becomes their quarterback of the future next year.

Nguyen: He's doing a phenomenal job. He's done what many thought was impossible, which is turn Watson into a functional quarterback. The Browns are winning a lot of close games, which we've seen time after time is an unsustainable way of winning, but the reason they are in these games is that they have an offense to compliment a very strong defense which Monken's play calling is directly responsible for. The important thing for the Browns is to remain committed to drafting a quarterback and continuing to develop their young players next season. Too often we see teams that find themselves ahead of schedule start committing to an all-in mentality rather than keep building the right way. For example, don't fall for Watson's win-loss record this season and recommit to him with an extension. If you have to take a step back with a rookie quarterback, that's fine. And I'd absolutely trust Monken to develop a young QB.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.