NFL news roundup: Buccaneers add Cooper Rush to practice squad; Dolphins cut kicker
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INJURIES
- G Tyler Booker suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Dallas hopes Booker can recover within four weeks, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- DE Aidan Hutchinson's initial tests revealed he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Skyy Moore's ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Vikings is not expected to be serious, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- K Zane Gonzalez was waived, one day after he missed two field goals and an extra point in Miami's two-point loss to the Colts.
INJURIES
- QB Drake Maye is feared to have suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to Detroit, which would knock him out indefinitely, NFL Network and ESPN reported. Coach Mike Vrabel said he doesn't expect Maye to be available for New England's Week 12 game against the Chargers.
INJURIES
- QB Geno Smith is undergoing imaging on his injured ankle, coach Aaron Glenn said. Smith will remain the Jets' starting QB when healthy, the coach added.
SIGNINGS
- QB Cooper Rush is signing with Tampa Bay's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.