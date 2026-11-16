NFL Network: Patriots QB Drake Maye could miss rest of 2026 season

The New England Patriots are bracing for the worst.

Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time, potentially the rest of the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. New England fears that Maye suffered a fractured ankle, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The 2025 NFL MVP runner-up went down on the Patriots' first drive Sunday in Germany after a sack by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who also left with an injury sustained during the celebration. Maye initially grabbed at his leg following the sack and walked off gingerly under his own power before making his way to the locker room. He was ruled out for the game in the second quarter.

After the 35-10 loss, coach Mike Vrabel had no update on the severity of Maye’s injury, noting the club would “get more tests run” when they returned to the United States. Maye remained in Germany overnight to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery, Schefter reported.