NFL Network: Patriots QB Drake Maye could miss rest of 2026 season
The New England Patriots are bracing for the worst.
Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time, potentially the rest of the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. New England fears that Maye suffered a fractured ankle, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The 2025 NFL MVP runner-up went down on the Patriots' first drive Sunday in Germany after a sack by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who also left with an injury sustained during the celebration. Maye initially grabbed at his leg following the sack and walked off gingerly under his own power before making his way to the locker room. He was ruled out for the game in the second quarter.
After the 35-10 loss, coach Mike Vrabel had no update on the severity of Maye’s injury, noting the club would “get more tests run” when they returned to the United States. Maye remained in Germany overnight to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery, Schefter reported.
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If the injury does wipe out the rest of the season, it's the latest in a string that has derailed the Patriots' attempt at back-to-back AFC titles. Maye going down also underscores how healthy the club stayed during its epic run last season. The football gods have flipped their luck.
Backup Tommy DeVito took over Sunday and led just one scoring drive -- in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach -- with seven three-and-outs against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. DeVito finished 12 of 24 for 81 yards with a touchdown, an interception and four sacks versus a Lions pass defense that entered 32nd in pass yards per game allowed (260.9).
At 5-5 after the loss, the Patriots enter the bye week staring up at the Browns and Steelers ahead of them in the playoff race. If Maye is out for the balance of the season, it could be curtains on their chances of clawing their way back. With the defense morphing into a sieve and injuries amassing, things look daunting for the Pats, particularly without their Superman quarterback.