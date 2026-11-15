2026 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:

Detroit's dynamic duo dominates in Deutschland drubbing. Amon-Ra St. Brown had one hell of a "homecoming," Jahmyr Gibbs enjoyed his international coming-out party and the Lions rolled over New England in Munich. Sunday's game felt over from the very first Detroit drive, which ended when St. Brown juked Christian Gonzalez on an out route and broke multiple tackles on a 56-yard catch-and-run score, igniting the Munich crowd. Fluent in German and the son of a German mother, St. Brown has endeared himself to the nation's fans through outreach and ceremony. He carried the German flag during Detroit's pregame introductions, but St. Brown more than earned their adulation with his play on the field Sunday, finishing with 98 yards and two touchdowns on four grabs. Not to be outshined, Gibbs had an all-time afternoon. The Offensive Player of the Year candidate gallivanted for 252 total yards (171 in the first half alone) and two scores on 29 touches, becoming just the second player with four games of at least 200 scrimmage yards and two TDs before age 25 (Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, five), per NFL Research. Gibbs routinely put Pats defenders on skates on the Allianz turf, making them look silly for the second straight week. It was nearly a perfect vacation for the boys in Honolulu blue, but the first quarter injury to Aidan Hutchinson will put a damper on the proceedings. Hutchinson celebrated a drive-ending sack of Drake Maye by leaping in the air, but when he landed, his right knee buckled, and with it perhaps the Lions' Super Bowl hopes. Detroit's defense bounced back against a shorthanded New England side, logging five sacks with two from Derrick Moore. But whether the Lions can maintain their production on offense and defense to overcome the loss of Hutchinson, should he miss extended time, will be something to monitor in the coming weeks. Maye-day! Maye-day! It's time to ring the alarm on New England's AFC title defense. A week after getting their doors blown off by Green Bay in Foxborough, the Patriots were pummeled by Detroit overseas. It was bad from the get-go, as a promising first drive ended in the red zone when Drake Maye was knocked out of the game due to an ankle injury. Maye was replaced by Tommy DeVito on the ensuing drive, and from that point on, New England didn't have a chance. After its deep pass defense was exploited by the Packers, the Pats lost the short and intermediate passing game against Detroit, letting Amon-Ra. St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Co. run wild. Detroit finished with 494 total yards, New England's most surrendered in regulation since Super Bowl LII, on 7.3 yards per play. Rhamondre Stevenson and A.J. Brown's returns to the field were fruitless. Stevenson had more carries (six) than yards (4), ceding most reps to Corey Kiner, while Brown caught two of six targets for 27 yards before exiting with another injury, this one to his hamstring. Heading into their bye, the Patriots need to get right -- in the training room and on the field -- if they plan to return to the postseason. Lions keep pace in NFC North; Pats losing ground. By virtue of their Week 10 win, Detroit will enter Week 11 tied for the lead in the ultra-competitive NFC North. The 7-2 Lions are deadlocked with the Bears (on a bye this week); Sunday's Vikings-Packers clash will determine the rest of the hierarchy. Crucially, Detroit boasts a 2-0 division record with wins over Minnesota and Green Bay, giving it the tiebreaker atop the North for at least one week. A Week 11 clash with the potentially Baker Mayfield-less Bucs awaits before the latest Game of the Year against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. As for New England ... woof. At the bottom of the AFC playoff picture, the Patriots enter their bye at 5-5 with four games against playoff contenders and three against lowly AFC opponents remaining. For New England to sneak into the No. 7 seed, it will need at least one win against the Bills, Vikings, Chiefs or Broncos, and no games dropped against the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins. Easier said than done for a team that could be without its starting QB and WR for some time, and has been without a competent defense for two weeks running.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Patriots-Lions (via NFL Pro): Patriots LT Will Campbell allowed six pressures on 33 pass block snaps (18.2% pressure rate) in the Patriots’ Week 10 loss to the Lions, tied for the most pressures allowed and highest pressure rate allowed by Campbell in a game this season. Campbell allowed two sacks, including one to Aidan Hutchinson that led to Drake Maye leaving the game. Campbell allowed just 0.5 sacks over the first nine weeks of the season.

NFL Research: The Patriots have allowed at least 35 points in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of 1994. This marks the Patriots’ third game this season allowing at least 35 points, their most in a single season since 1990, when they allowed 35-or-more points five times. New England has now lost five games this season after losing just four games in all of 2025, including the postseason.