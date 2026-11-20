Cardinals preparing to start Josh Johnson vs. Chiefs, their fourth starting QB in four weeks
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck won’t practice Friday after back spasms flared up, coach Mike LaFleur said, putting the club on pace for its fourth different starting QB in four weeks as it travels to Kansas City.
LaFleur didn’t completely close the door on Beck playing, but told reporters Friday that the club plans to “proceed as if” Josh Johnson is starting.
"We're just taking it one minute at a time right now, not even one day at a time," LaFleur said of Beck. "It's basically just kind of responding to the treatment. You know, see how he feels when he wakes up (Saturday)."
The Cards have cycled through signal-callers the past month. Jacoby Brissett started Week 8 against Dallas before getting benched and subsequently traded to Baltimore. Gardner Minshew started Week 9 against Seattle but suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Beck made his first career start in Week 10 but now could be on the shelf.
Beck previously dealt with back spasms earlier this season. The first-year coach suggested it wouldn’t be a multi-week issue, but the club is now uncertain and waiting to see how he responds to treatment.
RELATED CONTENT
If he does start, the 40-year-old Johnson would make his 12th career start in his 51st game. The QB has been the definition of a journeyman. Arizona is his 15th career franchise, including offseason or practice-squad stints. Johnson played under LaFleur with the Jets in 2021. The Cards signed him off the Bengals' practice squad last week.
Johnson did make two starts to end last season with the Commanders in Weeks 17 and 18, including a season-ending win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
"You've got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like (Johnson) has," LaFleur said. "He is incredible in the quarterback room. He's incredible for the starter. He's incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He's mature, and he can still sling it.
"He's been in this league. It's not like he was just on the street."
The Cardinals also have undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar, signed off the Jaguars' practice squad, on the roster.