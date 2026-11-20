Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck won’t practice Friday after back spasms flared up, coach Mike LaFleur said, putting the club on pace for its fourth different starting QB in four weeks as it travels to Kansas City.

LaFleur didn’t completely close the door on Beck playing, but told reporters Friday that the club plans to “proceed as if” Josh Johnson is starting.

"We're just taking it one minute at a time right now, not even one day at a time," LaFleur said of Beck. "It's basically just kind of responding to the treatment. You know, see how he feels when he wakes up (Saturday)."

The Cards have cycled through signal-callers the past month. Jacoby Brissett started Week 8 against Dallas before getting benched and subsequently traded to Baltimore. Gardner Minshew started Week 9 against Seattle but suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Beck made his first career start in Week 10 but now could be on the shelf.

Beck previously dealt with back spasms earlier this season. The first-year coach suggested it wouldn’t be a multi-week issue, but the club is now uncertain and waiting to see how he responds to treatment.