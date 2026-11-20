"What he said to Caleb Downs? That was funny," Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier said. "I'm just like, 'Hey, man. Comes with the territory. This is grown-man ball, and he does a lot of grown-man stuff.'"

A few days later, at the Arizona practice facility, McBride said his trash-talk intent always is rooted more in passion than disrespect. At the same time, he admitted he becomes a different person in shoulder pads. It's a habit he formed while growing up with three brothers in Colorado.

"When I catch a ball, I let the other guy know. And the ball's found me a lot lately, so I let them know a lot," said McBride, whose 78 receptions rank second in the league. "It's been fun. I don't want that to be a part of my game, but at the same time, I'm not going to change who I am."

He only wishes the venom stayed on the field.

"I forget those microphones are right there," McBride said of the parabolic mics. "It's got me a couple times, so that's a learning mistake for me. It happened last year in L.A. and it happened again (at Dallas)."

Paul Terpstra is president of Klover Products, a leading parabolic-mic manufacturer located in Janesville, Wis. Since the Arizona-Dallas game was broadcast on FOX, Terpstra said the parabolic mics used in that contest were almost certainly his company's Klover MiKs. Their range is impressive. Terpstra said he once stood at one end of Green Bay's Lambeau Field and could hear a tour guide "quite easily" on the other.

Game days, however, are more complicated simply because there's more competing sound, specifically with the crowd. Terpstra said it also depends on where the parabolic mic is pointed. If McBride wanted to keep his trash talk on the field and off social media, Terpstra offered this advice: "Face away from the sidelines. If you're facing the other direction, you're going to be picked up much less clearly. And save your trash talk until you're (around) the middle of the field."

On Oct. 25 -- National Tight Ends Day -- the Cardinals mic'd up McBride for a home game against the Denver Broncos. The resulting 5-minute, 33-second video the Cardinals' content team later posted revealed two things: One, McBride talks constantly. Two, he pretty much apologizes.

On the sideline, referring to his jersey number, pumping himself up: "Don't let 85 get going. Don't let him get going."

On the field, taunting Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph: "It's coming to me, Vance."

McBride had 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, but the Cardinals lost 30-16. After the game, he greeted Denver coach Sean Payton on the field.

Payton: "Were you yapping at Vance or me?"

McBride: "I was yapping at both of y'all. You were right next to each other. I got a ton of respect for you, Sean. Seriously."

McBride then found the defensive backs he had battled all afternoon.

To safety Taylor Rapp: "Listen, I talk … to everybody. Don't take it too serious."

To cornerback Jahdae Barron: "I'm competing, man. You know me."

"I'm not really that serious out there and those guys know I'm just having fun," McBride said later. "They never take it too serious, I don't take it too serious. We're just having fun competing against each other."

Whether players engage in this depends on the person. Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez said he enjoys talking in the trenches. If an offensive lineman jumps before the snap, Lopez lets him hear about it. Cornerback Garrett Williams said he doesn't initiate trash talk but added he doesn't back down from it.

Collier, the veteran defensive lineman, is among the most talkative players in the Arizona locker room, but he said the chatter doesn't always translate to the field.

"That's never really been my game," he said at his locker. "When I get out there, I get focused because I'm kind of hot-headed. I learned that early on in college. You get to doing the lip wars and stuff, then you're not doing your job. Now Trey? He's a killer."

Teammates and coaches hear it in practice. Linebacker Zaven Collins rated McBride a "10 out of 10" in trash talking. Tight end Elijah Higgins said he doesn't know where McBride gets the energy. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett marveled at the tight end's creativity.

"Trey, the game of football comes easy to him," receiver Michael Wilson said. "He just oozes with confidence and conviction and just belief in himself that he can trash talk. He always backs it up. I've played with some really good football players in my career and I think at this point I'm confident enough to say Trey is probably the best overall player that I've ever played with, of any position. Just because he never has two bad plays in a row. I don't think I've ever seen him have a bad practice, a bad game. It's pretty incredible to watch."

And oftentimes, hear.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.