AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Mike Evans practiced Thursday and Friday, putting the veteran receiver in position to return Sunday in Mexico City against the vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he would check in with Evans on Saturday to see how the two days of practice affected the Achilles tendonitis that kept him sidelined for more than a month. Evans was limited in both practices and is listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

"Having Mike out there -- everyone knows how good Mike is," Shanahan said. "I think the guys have done a good job holding it down with him not out there, but Mike's our guy and a very unique player, and he's been doing it at a high level for a very long time. Played really unbelievable for the games he played in this year, and it'd be great to get him back."

Though some players like Evans are questionable for the game, all 53 players on the 49ers' active roster took part in Friday's practice, a rarity for the injury-addled team.

The 49ers will have a walk-through practice at the Air Force Academy on Saturday morning before departing for Mexico.

Evans was the team's top pass catcher when the season began, playing through broken ribs and becoming quarterback Brock Purdy's go-to target on third downs and in the red zone. Despite missing the past four games, Evans' 420 receiving yards still leads the team's wideouts.

He went into the Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders with Achilles tendinitis, which caused him to come out of the contest. He hasn't played or practiced since.

The 49ers dealt with a similar issue with running back Christian McCaffrey two years ago and decided to be patient with Evans, reasoning that it would be better to have him for the entire homestretch than for a particular midseason game.

If Evans, 33, plays, he'd join Deebo Samuel, 30, Demarcus Robinson 32, Brandin Cooks, 33 and Keenan Allen, 34, as thirty-something receivers available against the Vikings. Jordan Watkins, 24, and Jacob Cowing, 25, also are available for the game.

"It's awesome to have two veterans in there, two guys who have seen a lot of football," offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said of the prospect of Evans and Allen playing together. "They're similar in that they're guys with size and experience and intelligence in knowing how to get open. But they have different skill sets, too, which is pretty cool."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.