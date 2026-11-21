The San Francisco 49ers cornerbacks faced a mighty test against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 and failed.

They'll have another tough matchup in Mexico City against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but coach Kyle Shanahan -- in part because of the group's improved health -- believes they'll rise to the occasion this time around.

"You don't give guys excuses for not playing their best, but I also love when guys are healthy enough to play," Shanahan said on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Game Plan regarding corners such as Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. "But they are hurting, so you know they're not going to be their best, but they still give us the best chance to win. And some people's 85 percent or 90 percent is better than some other people's 100 percent. So, yeah, they got to play better, and I know [Lenoir] struggled the most. ... But I also respect them for going out there."

Lenoir and Green, San Francisco's starting corners, both missed two practices last week and were questionable ahead of the 46-40 shootout win over Dallas. Lenoir, who was dealing with a foot injury, looked the most affected. Dak Prescott torched Lenoir, picking on him relentlessly to amass 10 completions for 134 yards and three touchdowns on the 16 targets that went the sixth-year corner's way, while Green was tending to a back injury and allowed five catches for 37 yards on six looks. The secondary gave up a season-high 343 passing yards overall.

As Shanahan mentioned, the performance must be better regardless of health, but the this week's practice has been promising in terms of a potential rebound.

Lenoir didn't show up on the injury report at all. Green was limited with his back issue on Wednesday before participating in full for consecutive days. Neither has a game designation.

"I think what helps them the most is -- I think they survived that week," Shanahan said. "They didn't take a step back injury-wise. They've already had two and a half good practices this week, and that's why I already know they'll be better on Sunday."