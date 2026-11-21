Kyle Shanahan confident in 49ers CBs bouncing back vs. Vikings: I 'know they'll be better'
The San Francisco 49ers cornerbacks faced a mighty test against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 and failed.
They'll have another tough matchup in Mexico City against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but coach Kyle Shanahan -- in part because of the group's improved health -- believes they'll rise to the occasion this time around.
"You don't give guys excuses for not playing their best, but I also love when guys are healthy enough to play," Shanahan said on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Game Plan regarding corners such as Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. "But they are hurting, so you know they're not going to be their best, but they still give us the best chance to win. And some people's 85 percent or 90 percent is better than some other people's 100 percent. So, yeah, they got to play better, and I know [Lenoir] struggled the most. ... But I also respect them for going out there."
Lenoir and Green, San Francisco's starting corners, both missed two practices last week and were questionable ahead of the 46-40 shootout win over Dallas. Lenoir, who was dealing with a foot injury, looked the most affected. Dak Prescott torched Lenoir, picking on him relentlessly to amass 10 completions for 134 yards and three touchdowns on the 16 targets that went the sixth-year corner's way, while Green was tending to a back injury and allowed five catches for 37 yards on six looks. The secondary gave up a season-high 343 passing yards overall.
As Shanahan mentioned, the performance must be better regardless of health, but the this week's practice has been promising in terms of a potential rebound.
Lenoir didn't show up on the injury report at all. Green was limited with his back issue on Wednesday before participating in full for consecutive days. Neither has a game designation.
"I think what helps them the most is -- I think they survived that week," Shanahan said. "They didn't take a step back injury-wise. They've already had two and a half good practices this week, and that's why I already know they'll be better on Sunday."
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After failing to slow down CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, San Francisco now faces a pass-catching unit comprised of Justin Jefferson, Myles Price, T.J. Hockenson and Jauan Jennings, who has been quiet in his first year with the Vikings but will be squaring off against the team he spent his first five seasons with in the NFL.
The most fear-inducing member of the bunch is, of course, Jefferson, a former Offensive Player of the Year, but Minnesota's entire offensive operation took a massive step forward through the acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins.
After averaging 18.3 points per game in their first eight games of the season, the Vikings hung 30 on the Packers in Cousins' first game back with the team as the offense went over 300 total yards for only the third time in 2026.
Given how good the Vikings defense is, ranked first in points allowed and second in yards allowed with a relentless pass rush, the 49ers cannot afford to let Minnesota's offensive playmakers get loose nearly as frequently as they did the Cowboys'.
"They just got to take the space away," Shanahan said. "When you're going against a good receiver, like Justin, I don't care how good you are at covering -- if he can get up and do all their freaky things with their freaky movement, very similar to George Pickens, good luck defending every angle of the cut.
"Those guys are too good at separating. So, we got to close that space, get on those guys fast and not give them as much room."
How well San Francisco does against the pass on Sunday Night Football could very well determine the game's outcome.
The cornerbacks atop their depth chart are healthier. Now, will they be better?