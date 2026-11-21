Tennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell has been hospitalized and and is receiving care after being involved in a "serious" car crash on Friday, the team announced.

"Yesterday, Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in him being taken to the hospital in his hometown of Tampa, Florida," the Titans said in a statement. "We have been in constant communication with Jaylen’s family and are still working to gather more information. At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care. We ask that Jaylen and his family’s privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate."

Harrell, 24, has not played for the Titans this season. Tennessee placed him on season-ending injured reserve due to a torn ACL on Aug. 16.

A seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, he appeared in all 34 games for the Titans over his first two seasons and started the team's final two games of the 2025 campaign. He has 4.5 sacks in his career, four of which came over Tennessee's last five games last year, with 38 tackles, eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble.