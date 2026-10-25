2026 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Paris
Early Window
- Atlanta Falcons 29, San Francisco 49ers 20
- Cincinnati Bengals 35, Baltimore Ravens 13
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43, Carolina Panthers 13
- New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 21 (OT)
- Minnesota Vikings 16, Indianapolis Colts 10
- Miami Dolphins 28, New York Jets 25
- Cleveland Browns 27, Tennessee Titans 24
Late Window
- Denver Broncos 30, Arizona Cardinals 16
- Detroit Lions 20, Green Bay Packers 17
- Los Angeles Rams 35, Las Vegas Raiders 21
Sunday Night
Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:
- Pittsburgh powers through New Orleans. An historic first game in France was just another walk in the park for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offense. Pittsburgh's balanced attack, paced by Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle (season-high 86 total yards) with a smattering of splash plays from Rodgers, ran through a Saints defense that bent to the Steelers' will, but rarely broke. On the afternoon, Pittsburgh had only seven drives and found the end zone just once, but its long drives (four of 11-plus plays) killed clock, wearing down New Orleans' defense and keeping the Saints' offense off the field. Warren continued his hot streak, recording over 100 rushing yards for the third time this season and over 125 scrimmage yards for the fourth time. A 51-yard bomb down the field to DK Metcalf in the first half was Rodgers' biggest shot of the day and resulted in Pittsburgh's only TD, a post-up play to Darnell Washington. But the Steelers for the most part dinked and dunked down the Stade de France pitch; Rodgers upped his air yards per attempt to 6.6, rich by his standards this season. Rodgers told ESPN's Molly McGrath after the game that he was still upset with the offense, which was "not playing as well as we can," citing penalties, poor protection, etc. But under his guidance, Pittsburgh is doing just enough, and when Rodgers needs to play hero ball, as he did on the essentially game-sealing 8-yard scramble on Pittsburgh's final six-minute long dive, there are few better.
- Shough can't save the day. The Saints were all Tyler Shough, up to their final snaps of Sunday's game, for better or worse. The second-year QB, with possibly two banged-up hands, had to do it all in Paris, as New Orleans' run game was non-existent (11 yards on 14 combined carries from Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara, the fewest yards per designed run by any team in a game this season, per Next Gen Stats). Shough completed 30 of his 38 attempts on the day, and four Saints receivers tallied between 54 and 57 receiving yards as a result, including Kamara, who led the team with seven catches, in lieu of taking fruitless handoffs. But all Shough and the Saints had to show for their effort by day's end was 10 points on just six drives. Four of New Orleans' marches ended inside the Pittsburgh 35, a testament to Shough's ability to facilitate the ball and pick up first downs to extend drives (four of at least 11 plays). Shough produced a successful play on 59.5% of his dropbacks, the highest rate in a game in his career, but the QB's worst plays of the day sank the Saints' chances of victory. His interception inside the 10-yard line to Payton Wilson on the second half-opening drive was a cruel coda to a 7:28-long march. Then, on New Orleans' final possession, Shough had two attempts batted down at the line of scrimmage and was pummeled by Patrick Queen for a sack on the ensuing third down. The Saints punted the ball away with 5:52 left, and in a game of lengthy drives, that served as their final possession.
- First and worst. The Steelers and Saints return from France with far different fortunes. At 5-2, Pittsburgh will assure itself at least a share of the lead in the AFC North entering Week 8, with a critical rematch with Cleveland lurking next Sunday. On the other sideline, New Orleans falls to 2-5 and enters the rest of Sunday's slate tied in the loss column for last place in the NFC South. Whereas the Steelers needed to keep pace in the AFC North, a division of heavyweights, the Saints falling further behind the Panthers and Falcons in October isn't quite a death knell. But given the ultimatum laid down by owner Gayle Benson on coach Kellen Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis earlier this month, the result is super disappointing for the Superdome denizens as they head into their bye week.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Steelers-Saints (via NFL Pro): Jaylen Warren gained 71 of his 101 rushing yards after contact, his second-most in a game this season, and forced five missed tackles. Warren finished with 46 yards after the catch, increasing his league-leading YAC total to 360 this season.
NFL Research: Pittsburgh and New Orleans combined for eight drives of 11-plus plays, the most in a non-overtime game and tied for the most in an NFL game since at least 2000 (Panthers at Bengals in Week 6, 2014).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Falcons streak past undefeated 49ers by forcing four turnovers. Kevin Stefanski’s squad flipped an early 11-point deficit into a double-digit lead by forcing two turnovers and marching methodically down the field. Atlanta then slammed the door on a comeback bid with a late Kendal Daniels interception. The Falcons fell behind, 14-3, early in the second quarter, but scored on four straight possessions, putting up 23 consecutive points. The comeback kicked into gear with Maason Smith punching the ball away from 49rers running back Kaelon Black. On the Niners' next possession, Jessie Bates made a ridiculous toe-tapping INT on the sideline to snuff out another scoring drive. The Falcons made pivotal defensive plays to discombobulate Brock Purdy, including a fourth-down sack that ended another 49ers drive. It was apropos that Bates and Daniels combined for the game-sealing fumble on George Kittle. Despite San Francisco reaching Atlanta’s side of the field on all nine drives, the Falcons allowed just 20 points to an undefeated Kyle Shanahan offense.
- Niners bumble their way to first loss. The miscues killed San Francisco. The four turnovers told the story of the game, which flipped on Kaelon Black’s fumble. Before the running back put the ball on the ground, the Niners were controlling the contest. Then the floor fell out. Brock Purdy, the MVP favorite, threw two interceptions and was off the mark more than at any point this season. Without his top receivers, Purdy looked out of sync for spells. He still generated chunk gains, but without the precision that had characterized his season through the first six weeks. Christian McCaffrey dominated on the opening drive, but a thigh injury limited him the rest of the first half, and he wasn’t able to get on track in a clunky second half for the offense. The Niners outgained Atlanta. 400 to 295, and averaged 6.2 yards per play to 4.7 for ATL, but turnovers and killer penalties sank San Francisco.
- Penix Jr. paper-cuts Niners to death. The Falcons executed Kevin Stefanski’s plan with aplomb, using lengthy drives to keep Brock Purdy on the sidelines and control the tilt. Atlanta had four straight double-digit-play drives that ate up clock in the middle portion of the game -- three over 5:30 of game time. In the third quarter alone, the Falcons had 16 plays to the 49ers' 6. Michael Penix Jr. was excellent on third downs over the quartet of drives, finding open targets and threading the needle to Drake London to move the chains. The offense stubbed its toe late, failing to generate a first down on its final three drives, but dominating the middle of the game, coupled with timely forced turnovers by the defense, was enough to outlast the NFC West leaders.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Falcons-49ers (via NFL Pro): Michael Penix Jr. faced pressure on just six of 35 dropbacks in Week 7 against the 49ers (17.1%), resulting in the second-lowest pressure rate in a game of his career.
NFL Research: Michael Penix is just the third quarterback in the last 25 seasons to have three-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions in a win against a 6-0 or better undefeated team, joining Andrew Luck against the 6-0 Broncos in 2013 and Drew Brees against the 8-0 Rams in 2018.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Bengals come alive. Cincinnati's first half performance didn't deserve much more than a participation trophy. The Bengals ran just 19 plays, gained 59 total yards, earned two first downs and scored zero points. Judging by the evidence available, the Bengals were sleepwalking toward a loss that would have been especially discouraging when considering they had an extra week to prepare for the divisional showdown. Fortunately, football is played in quarters, and the Bengals emerged from the halftime break appearing like a completely different team, embarking on a nine-play, 66-yard scoring march that kicked off five straight touchdown drives, dumping an avalanche of offensive production on a Ravens defense that appeared to be completely blindsided by the opposition's resurgence. Joe Burrow's repeated aerial successes even elicited some unusually triumphant reactions from the quarterback, who completed 16 of his final 18 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. Everybody benefitted. Tee Higgins finished with six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, Ja'Marr Chase added five snags for 62 yards and a scoring grab made possible by a fantastic route run around Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins, and even Drew Sample got involved, catching a touchdown on National Tight Ends Day to cap Cincinnati's offensive onslaught. That's the Bengals offense we've expected to see thrive, and one for which Baltimore clearly didn't have an answer on Sunday.
- Ravens disintegrate again. Perhaps, like "Chargering," we should start call it "Ravening." I know it's maddening to Baltimore fans who have now watched their team produce consecutive strong starts, then go silent offensively for the remainder of the afternoon. This time around, Baltimore's defense followed suit, falling apart in an embarrassing, toothless second half showing that should force every member of the Ravens operation to take a long, hard look in the mirror in the next 48 hours. Tyler Huntley's early connection with Zay Flowers dried up in the second half, Derrick Henry never got going, the Ravens tallied just five first downs in the second half and collectively failed to deliver even a hint of an answer for what Cincinnati threw at the Ravens on both sides of the ball. At 4-3, the Ravens are now sitting at the bottom of an incredibly competitive AFC North and can't welcome Lamar Jackson back quickly enough. He might not be the sole fix for their problems, though.
- Cincinnati's defense finding a rhythm. The Bengals' first half performance included plenty to clean up, but instead of saving the corrections for a day-after film session, Cincinnati fixed things in real time Sunday. A half filled with missed tackles preceded an excellent, stifling performance over the final two quarters in which Bengals defenders made key tackles in space, harassed Tyler Huntley (tallying four sacks), shut down Derrick Henry and all but erased Baltimore's entire offensive threat. Defensive coordinator Al Golden's unit has relied on its front for most of the season, but in the second half Sunday, all three levels found a groove, driving the final nail into Baltimore's coffin via a Demetrius Knight Jr. interception in the fourth. If this continues, the Bengals will be a great spot going forward even amid the challenges presented in the AFC North.
Next Gen Stats Insight Bengals-Ravens (via NFL Pro): Derrick Henry had just four carries for 13 yards in the second half of the Ravens' loss to the Bengals in Week 7, finishing the game with 17 carries for 45 yards and a 17.6% success rate (three successful runs). It marks the second consecutive week in which Henry has posted a rushing success rate below 25%. He had one such game last season (14.3% in Week 12 versus the Jets).
NFL Research: The Bengals outscored the Ravens, 35-0, in the second half, the most points scored by a team shut out in the first half of a game since since the Vikings scored 39 points in Week 15, 2022 to complete the largest comeback in NFL history (trailed, 33-0) against the Colts.
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- Baker’s back but it was Bucky’s show. Sunday marked the return of quarterback Baker Mayfield after missing three weeks due to a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, but this blowout was all about the running game. Bucky Irving, especially, put the team on his back early. He logged a whopping 11 touches on Tampa Bay’s first drive, with 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and a catch for another 4 yards. His individual rushing total after just that drive alone was more than Carolina had allowed in either of its past two games (46 to the Lions in Week 4; 35 to the Eagles in Week 6). The Bucs were a bit more cautious with his usage as the game progressed and their lead grew seemingly exponentially, but he still went for 106 yards and two TDs on 24 carries, looking swift and slippery while doing so. Kenneth Gainwell got in on the action, too, gashing the helpless Panthers for 88 yards and 14 totes. And even Sean Tucker got loose, breaking free for a 46-yard fourth-quarter TD. The Buccaneers’ game plan of total ground domination worked to perfection. The team ran the ball 30 times in the first half and 48 times overall. Mayfield threw for only 64 yards on 7-of-11 passing. He did manage a signature Baker moment, scrambling and improvising on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson with four seconds left in the second quarter, but he truly didn’t need to do much in the win. That’s a good thing. Mayfield was able to get his feet under him coming back from injury in an outing that was as low stress as an NFL game can be. The rushing attack took care of the rest.
- Complete disaster for Panthers. Carolina’s loss came about through an implosion in every phase. The offense, which had been among the league’s best, was completely outclassed. Bryce Young didn’t see the field well and doubled his interception total with two bad picks. He finished with 163 passing yards after going over 280 in five straight games. When the beginnings of a comeback at least seemed possible following Young’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller in the second quarter to close the margin to 17-6, the field goal unit allowed Tampa Bay to block the attempt and return it to the end zone, meaning the TD had only netted a four-point swing. The Panthers wouldn’t score again until the backups came in for garbage time. Carolina’s defense? It let the Buccaneers score in droves. Tampa Bay’s ball-carriers found massive lanes to run through, even as it was obvious what was coming with Baker Mayfield attempting only 11 passes. Ejiro Evero’s defense gave up 258 rushing yards, nearly matching the Panthers’ 266 total yards. Carolina had an opportunity to put the dagger in a struggling divisional opponent early in the season. Instead, Young and Co. will come away with a multitude of questions. It turns out Panthers can lay eggs.
- Bucs puts clamps on Carolina. No one had truly shut down the Panthers yet this season. Carolina came into Week 7 ranked fourth in scoring, and Bryce Young was leading the league with 309.8 passing yards per game. It appears Tampa Bay took its rival’s success personally. There aren’t enough game balls to go around for all of the Bucs players who wrecked the Panthers’ day. Tykee Smith collected an interception and also blocked an extra point, swinging momentum back his team’s way after Carolina’s first score thanks to Zyon McCollum -- who also notched a pick in the game -- snagging the blocked XP out of the air and returning it for a defensive two-point conversion. The dam finally broke for Tampa’s pass rush, which was 31st in pressure rate (29.6) and tied for 25th with 11 sacks before putting on a clinic. YaYa Diaby, previously sackless on the season, took Young down three times. Al-Quadin Muhammad had a strip-sack that Calijah Kancey scooped and scored for a TD. The Bucs ended up with five total sacks and a pressure rate of 51.5 on Young, at one point notching three sacks in a row across two Panthers possessions. Eleven Bucs players had a QB pressure. It was easily the defense and special teams’ best performance to date. Young was consistently out of sorts, Chuba Hubbard (seven carries for 33 yards) got nothing going after rushing for 120-plus yards in each of his past two games and the Panthers waved the white flag by taking out their starters with 10:21 remaining. Tampa Bay moved to 2-5 in dominant fashion to keep a glimmer of hope alive moving into November.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Buccaneers-Panthers (via NFL Pro): Bucky Irving gained a season-high 73 yards after contact, his fifth-most in a game in his career. Three of Irving's top five games in yards after contact have come against the Panthers.
NFL Research: Tampa Bay’s 258 rushing yards was the second-most by any team this season. The Bears had the most rushing yards in a game (291) this season, which came in Week 1 against the Panthers.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Skattebo, Singletary blast past Texans in OT win. Cam Skattebo didn’t touch the rock last week. He made up for it Sunday. The bruising running back powered the Big Blue offense down the stretch, scoring a 16-yard tackle-breaking fourth quarter touchdown. Then in overtime, he blasted off for a 42-yard scamper into scoring range. Devin Singletary, a former Texan, called game the next play with a 30-yard TD. Skattebo finished the tilt with 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. The big-boy runs late demonstrated how vital his presence can be for the Giants offense. Perhaps the better news for the Giants: J.J. McCarthy played very well. In his first start for New York, the QB was poised, decisive, accurate and fearless stretching the field. We rarely saw those traits together during his time in Minnesota. McCarthy splashed big plays against the Texans defense, throwing five 20-plus-yard passes, including bombs for 47 and 42 yards in the first quarter. McCarthy took three sacks but avoided major miscues and converted several third-and-long situations. It was an excellent first start for the QB. The NFC East’s top squad scored at least 27 points for its fourth straight game, the longest streak by Big Blue since 2010.
- Houston has a big defensive problem. No unit in the NFL has been more disappointing than DeMeco Ryans’ defense. Pegged as the top D entering the season, it’s been a weekly struggle for the Texans to get stops. Houston didn’t force a turnover and generated just four punts on 11 Giants drives. It took New York missing a couple of field goals to send the game to OT. The secondary is a liability right now, with Kamari Lassiter continuing to struggle, allowing four catches on five targets for 56 yards. Houston earned just one pass defended Sunday. Then the tackling collapsed late, including making Devin Singletary look like Derrick Henry on the game-winning score. The Texans offense, which went three-and-out four times on Sunday, could have been more efficient, but the biggest issue in Houston is a defense that’s become a sieve.
- Giants D prove stingy. The Giants' pass rush comes and goes, but when the Giants needed to heat up C.J. Stroud, Abdul Carter answered the call, including forcing a couple of penalties on the Texans offensive line. Carter’s quick first step is a menace to offensive tackles. When he times the snap count correctly, good luck staying in front of him. The entire Giants defense, which was called out by coordinator Dennard Wilson this week, played well, making life difficult for Stroud. Deonte Banks did an excellent job on Nico Collins, allowing just one catch on four targets for 4 yards on 14 matchups with the big-bodied WR. Collins caught just two passes for 6 yards. Big Blue held Houston to 237 total yards and 15 first downs and allowed only 3 of 12 third downs. Wilson’s crew was the better defense in Houston on Sunday.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Giants-Texans (via NFL Pro): J.J. McCarthy was efficient on throws outside the numbers, completing 8 of 13 passes for 169 yards (13.0 yards per attempt). On all other throws, he completed 12 of 14 passes for 83 yards (5.9 yards per attempt).
NFL Research: Malik Nabers had seven receptions and 111 receiving yards in Week 7 verus the Texans, his fourth straight game with at least 100 receiving yards. The streak is the longest in the NFL and the longest by a Giants player since Odell Beckham Jr. had six straight games from Weeks 8-14 of 2015.
Dan Parr's takeaways:
- Vikings' defense delivers again. In what’s become a familiar Sunday storyline for Kevin O’Connell’s team, Brian Flores’ defense had to bail out the offense. Thanks to missed opportunities by Kyler Murray earlier in the contest, the Colts had a chance to go on a game-winning drive when they took possession with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. The drive started with promise – a 13-yard completion to receiver Josh Downs. On the next snap, Daniel Jones threw a pass toward tight end Will Mallory but Vikings safety Harrison Smith was positioned directly in the throwing lane and made the game-sealing interception. The Colts were leading, 10-6, at halftime, but they were shut out in the second half, and Jones finished 13 of 22 for just 108 yards. Two missed field goals (of 56 and 48 yards) by Spencer Shrader helped the Vikings’ cause, but so did a suffocating defense that generated a 55.6% pressure rate and four sacks. Minnesota is allowing a league-low 12.3 points per game and has won 11 straight games dating back to Week 14 of the 2025 season, the longest active winning streak in the NFL. Yes, the Vikings are 6-0 for the first time since 2009, but they’ve now reached a daunting stretch of their schedule. O’Connell’s squad will visit the division-rival Lions next week before returning home to face Josh Allen’s Bills and then traveling to face the Packers and 49ers.
- Colts fire sale looking more likely now. The writing was on the wall after the firing of general manager Chris Ballard last week, and a third straight loss to fall to 2-5 probably all but seals what the future holds for the franchise. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that the Colts might wait a week or two before determining their trade deadline strategy, and that a winning streak could impact the team’s perspective. While the Colts competed hard on the road against the undefeated Vikings, Sunday’s loss guarantees Indianapolis will be a sub-.500 team at the Nov. 10 deadline. I’d expect trade rumors involving players like Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Quenton Nelson, among others, to heat up even more in the week ahead.
- Murray’s struggles continue. There was some hope that Kyler Murray was trending up after he had his best game of the season in Week 5 and then had the bye week to prepare for a flailing Colts team. That hope faded fairly quickly on Sunday, though, as Murray’s timing and touch were clearly off. He didn’t turn the ball over and made enough plays down the stretch to help his team win. However, Murray was just 4 of 11 for 67 yards with a 57.8 passer rating and -0.09 EPA per dropback on downfield throws (10 or more air yards), per Next Gen Stats. His best play of the day was a 35-yard scramble to open the fourth quarter. His passing woes didn’t come back to bite Minnesota against a losing team on Sunday, but it’s going to be very tough to keep winning games without better play from the quarterback, even with the league’s stingiest defense providing the Vikings a sturdy backbone.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Colts-Vikings (via NFL Pro): The Vikings blitzed on 85.2% of Daniel Jones' dropbacks on Sunday, the highest blitz rate by any defense in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). Minnesota generated pressure on 60.9% of those blitzes, with all four of its sacks coming when blitzing.
NFL Research: The Vikings' 125 points are tied for the second-fewest by any team through a 6-0 start since 1950, trailing only the 1978 Rams (116) and matching the 1973 Vikings.
Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:
- Dolphins hold on, then slam door for first victory of Hafley era. Winning in the NFL isn't easy, especially with a young, inexperienced roster weighed down by dead cap. That was more than clear through the Dolphins' first five games of the 2026 season, all losses. But before the close of October, Miami has earned its first win of the campaign. The initial victory of the Jeff Hafley era was also the first game all year in which Miami held a lead -- at halftime or at any point! Credit is due mostly to Malik Willis, who played up to the level of his contract. Willis flexed his mobility to move the chains and reach the end zone, and the quarterback established chemistry with Greg Dulcich and rookie wideouts Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas, the latter of whom scored his first two touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter 63-yard catch and run that extended Miami's lead. Ollie Gordon II delivered another professional outing in place of De'Von Achane (103 yards, TD on 25 totes). Chop Robinson and Co. brought enough pressure on the back end to frustrate Geno Smith and force rushed throws. Miami went into a lull in the third, but closed out the win after New York inched back in the fourth quarter. Faced with a fourth-and-1 at midfield up three at the two-minute warning, the fearless Fins lined up heavy and tush-pushed their way into the win column. For Hafley, a New Jersey native, this triumph over the rival Jets will be one to remember, and hopefully for Miami, the first of many to come.
- Unforgivable loss for Jets. For an Aaron Glenn regime at risk of falling behind midway through its second season, Sunday's home matchup against Miami should have been the perfect salve: Get right against a team that hasn't led for a single second of the season. Instead, the Jets nosedived. New York allowed long touchdown drives on each of Miami's first two possessions (21 plays, 11:42 combined). Geno Smith threw his second interception in as many weeks to end the Jets' chance to tie things up in the second quarter. Glenn took all three of his timeouts into the half and let Miami salt away the clock before the Dolphins scored their third TD with just six seconds left in the second frame. Down seven in the fourth quarter, the Jets appeared to have something cooking when Braelon Allen got Gang Green to the 1-yard-line, but what followed was a flame-out: Two 1-yard losses, and then a 12-yard sack to set up a field goal. Two punts later, and Miami scored on a 63-yard catch and run after veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed an open-field tackle against a rookie WR. U-G-L-Y, ugly, ugly, ugly! The Jets boast a roster worthy of wild-card contention, but to sniff the postseason, they need to win games against the runts of the NFL. This was one of those games, as is next week's home bout against the Raiders. A loss to Las Vegas, and owner Woody Johnson might consider annulling his marriage to Glenn.
- Cooper has come to play in crowded corps. The scuttlebutt in New York these past few weeks has been about the Jets struggling to integrate their star WR, Garrett Wilson, into the offense. That's fair after he caught just four passes in the Jets' Week 6 loss -- and will continue this week after he logged just two receptions on three targets for 26 yards and was spotted barking at Geno Smith after a failed red zone trip. But if it is possible, let's spin positive on New York's play-making talent, starting with rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr.. Since returning from injury last week, Cooper has posted back-to-back 100-yard games, the first Jets rookie to do so since Al Toon in 1985. He's also the first rookie in Jets history with at least 100 receiving yards and a TD in consecutive games, per NFL Research. In Sunday's loss to Miami, the WR caught two 50-plus yard bombs from Smith, serving as a one-man field-flipping machine. Cooper boasts a combination of speed and physicality that is serving him well against secondaries, providing New York another outlet if it can find him. Smith was spreading the ball around Sunday to Cooper, Mason Taylor (two TDs) and Wilson, leaving Adonai Mitchell and Kenyon Sadiq without their fair share of attention. With Breece Hall nearing a return, there are a lot of mouths to feed in New York, and no one will be satisfied as long as the Jets keep eating dispiriting losses.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Dolphins-Jets (via NFL Pro): Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson generated five pressures on 23 pass rushes against the Jets, including a key third-down sack that stifled a fourth-quarter red-zone drive. Entering the Week 7 afternoon window, Robinson owns a 23.4% pressure rate for the season, the highest in the NFL (minimum 100 pass rushes).
NFL Research: The Dolphins scored a season-high 28 points against New York and are now 6-1 in their last seven games following a bye, the third-best record in the NFL since 2020. The Jets have now lost four of their last five games versus teams entering with zero wins in Week 6 or later.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Browns deliver another thriller. It would be understandable if those rooting against the Browns could only angrily punch the air after Cleveland's latest win while shouting "they can't keep getting away with this!" Frankly, it's surprising that they keep winning in such a fashion, but somehow, they continue to find a way to secure victories in crunch time. On Sunday, it was once again Deshaun Watson leading a game-winning scoring drive by finding targets over the middle for catch-and-run opportunities. Last week, Jerry Jeudy made the big grab to set up kicker Andre Szmyt's walk-off winner. On Sunday, it was Harold Fannin Jr. catching a pass, breaking tackles and rumbling through the defense down to Tennessee's red zone. Szmyt even had a chance to atone for an earlier miss, confidently nailing the last-second field goal for yet another walk-off victory. The usually reliable defense had its ups and downs, getting punched in the mouth early before getting up off the canvas, steadying its balance and delivering a few counters (e.g., Denzel Ward's interception, Tyson Campbell's forced fumble), but this was not a win earned solely by defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg's group. Instead, it was a brand of complementary football that is becoming more difficult to discount -- a statement Browns fans haven't read when describing their team in quite some time. Welcome to the Todd Monken era.
- Titans waste hot start but compete admirably. Yes, they lost, but something changed with the Titans in their win over the Colts last week. Instead of appearing overmatched and lost for answers, the Titans looked the part of a competitive NFL outfit against the AFC North-leading Browns. Tony Pollard's respectable showing in Week 6 blossomed into an excellent outing Sunday, pacing the Titans' offense with 129 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 25 carries, including two rushing scores in the first quarter to jump out to a 14-0 lead. These are all encouraging developments. The lesson the Titans learned on Sunday, however, was the importance of finishing games. After surrendering their lead before halftime, the Titans battled to stay within striking distance, forced the Browns to settle for a field goal early in the fourth quarter (which clanged off the right upright, keeping the score at 17-14), and overcame a late Browns touchdown by mounting a scoring drive of their own to tie the game at 2 in the final minute. Their defense wilted in the face of the Deshaun Watson-led Browns, though, sending them to the undesirable club of teams (Carolina, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay) that have been defeated by Watson and Co. in the final minutes of a game. It's progress, but the Titans will need to be better to start stacking wins in a league that offers zero breaks.
- Judkins finally makes a difference. It's been a challenging second season for former Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins, who headlined Cleveland's strong 2025 draft class and was seen as a key part of the Browns' rebuilding efforts. Prior to Sunday's game, Judkins had just one rushing score to his name this season and hadn't rushed for more than 70 yards in a game. He hit new season-high marks in both categories, running noticeably harder while tearing through Tennessee's defense for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, providing Cleveland's offense with a much-needed running threat to balance the unit. Everything blossomed from there, including Watson's 308-yard day, a big catch-and-run afternoon for KC Concepcion, and the ability to calmly battle back after falling behind, 14-0, in a flash. Dylan Sampson's return (six carries, 45 yards) provided a boost, too, reforming Cleveland's envisioned backfield and giving it another legitimate threat for future opponents to consider.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Browns-Titans (via NFL Pro): At 34.2%, Cleveland ranked in the bottom five in rushing success rates entering Sunday. Thanks to the performances of Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and KC Concepcion, they posted a rushing success rate of 53.6% in Sunday's win.
NFL Research: Deshaun Watson has led a game-winning drive in each of the Browns’ five wins in 2026. Watson is just the third quarterback since the 1970 merger to have a game-winning drive in each of his team’s first five wins of a season – joining Troy Aikman in 1990 and Matthew Stafford in 2016.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Broncos' offense wakes up. Despite the 4-2 start, there was a bit of crisis regarding the Denver offense after six weeks. Bo Nix was playing the lowest-risk, but lowest-ceiling football of his career, failing to generate production and putting far too much responsibility on the shoulders of the Broncos' defense. Jaylen Waddle was largely absent from the offense for most of the first month and a half. Sean Payton had taken back play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb, and it was fair to wonder if the coach had run out of patience with his quarterback. Sunday's game began by following the same storyline, but once Nix took off on a 62-yard scramble for a touchdown, it seemed as if the Broncos had finally broken free from their offensive shackles. Nix completed 15 of 29 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, connected with Waddle and Courtland Sutton for a combined seven completions for 93 yards, and his screen pass to RJ Harvey went for a 52-yard touchdown, finally delivering some legitimate production. Instead of waiting until the fourth quarter to turn it on, Denver's offense found a rhythm much earlier, and Nix even pushed the ball downfield seven times (he only completed one of those attempts, but it was still a sign of progress!). If the Broncos are going to dig their way out of this offensive slump, Sunday's performance might end up representing their first go with the shovel.
- Nix's touchdown typifies Cardinals' shortcomings. While a leading highlight, one play also perfectly captured the state of both teams in Glendale on Sunday: Bo Nix's 62-yard touchdown run. For Denver, the feat itself reminded us of how infrequently Nix has done it this season, which helps explain why there was so much room to run and offers one encouraging clip to play when attempting to project how Nix might fare in future weeks. For Arizona, the Cardinals defense was caught in match quarters coverage, plastering a defender to each eligible pass catcher and leaving plenty of space for Nix to run -- and, again, given that Nix had only run for 37 yards all season, you can't blame them for not assigning a spy to keep him contained. What happened after Nix took off, however, underscores the problems with Arizona's defense in 2026. Nix is mobile, but he's not an elite speedster. A lack of awareness eliminated a few somewhat close defenders from having a chance to tackle Nix, resulting in one of the longest scramble touchdowns you'll see in football, and an embarrassing sight for the Cardinals' defense. Arizona surrendered 377 total yards and 222 passing yards to one of the least explosive offenses in the NFL and predictably could not muster enough offense to keep up. And that's without even delving into the beating Jacoby Brissett took at the hands of the Denver defense, or the Cardinals' inability to convert on their best scoring opportunities. These Cardinals are very much a 2-5 team.
- Denver's defense continues to make life miserable for opposing QBs. The list of signal-callers who have been buried by the Broncos continues to grow. Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence have all been subjected to constant pressure, harassment and frequent crushing blows, and Jacoby Brissett joined that club Sunday. Brissett was pressured on 50.9% of his dropbacks, knocked down nearly 10 times, hurried throughout and appeared thoroughly battered after trying his best to carry the Cardinals offense. The numbers produced by some of Denver's defenders are equally as staggering. Nik Bonitto led the Broncos with 13 QB pressures, including an absurd nine quick pressures, while Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, Jonathon Cooper and Eyioma Uwazurike each tallied four or more QB pressures. Alex Singleton led the Broncos with 19 -- yes, nineteen -- tackles and joined Roach and Sai'vion Jones in a three-way tie with one sack each. Ja'Quan McMillian recorded three passes defensed and forced three tight window targets, limiting the nearest receiver to three catches for 42 yards. This defense continues to play cohesively and with an elite level of aggression that's making everything difficult for every offense it faces, and through seven weeks, it's well on its way toward finishing among the league's best units once again.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Broncos-Cardinals (via NFL Pro): Bo Nix reached 19.9 mph on his 62-yard scramble TD run, the longest TD on a QB scramble in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). No Cardinals defender came within four yards of Nix (after he took off to run) until he was inside the 5-yard line.
NFL Research: Bo Nix became the fifth quarterback to record a 50-plus-yard passing touchdown and a 50-plus-yard rushing touchdown in the same game over the last 100 years, joining Justin Fields (2022), Lamar Jackson (2022), Cam Newton (2012) and Ace Parker (1938).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Lions escape with win over Packers in sloppy affair. Dan Campbell’s club didn’t make it easy. Detroit committed a host of offensive miscues, including back-to-back fumbles to end the second quarter and open the third. With a chance to extend a three-point lead, the Lions marched into the red zone, but Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled. Detroit came out in the second half and botched a snap between Cade Mays, playing his first game of the season, and Jared Goff. The swing let Green Bay take its first lead of the game. Detroit stalled several times, including failing on fourth down in the red zone and turning it over on downs on its 24-yard line with less than five minutes remaining. Luckily for the Lions, Green Bay made more miscues, and Detroit benefited from several penalties. After the Packers botched their second kick, Detroit marched down the field to secure the game-winning field goal as time expired. The ease with which the Lions offense can move the ball at times only makes their toe-stubs more head-scratching. Goff continued his excellent season, throwing for 303 yards and two touchdowns and picking apart the Packers' secondary with ease for stretches. If not for the miscues, the scoreboard could have looked much different. Detroit gobbled up 415 yards, got 26 first downs, and punted only twice, but scored just 20 points.
- Packers have a Smack problem. Green Bay rookie kicker Trey Smack missed two easy kicks, a 26-yarder on the opening drive and a 35-yarder on the last possession. The first miss was pushed right, and the second was tipped, partly because Smack didn't get enough air on such a short kick. With kickers routinely able to bash long, 60-yard boots this year, it's cringeworthy that Smack missed two chippies. In a close game, that difference mattered. Smack, however, wasn’t the only Packers player whose mistake contributed to the loss. Once again, the offense dropped too many passes, including one by Josh Jacobs that would have gone for a TD (ruining what was otherwise a good return for the running back). Jordan Love threw an arm-punt interception. Goff gutted the defense that had little pass rush. It looked like we’d have a track meet early in Detroit, but the wheels came off both cars due to mechanical and mental mistakes.
- Lions' defense not terrible. Detroit entered the game with the NFL's worst pass defense. While it still allowed Love to throw for 274 yards and two TDs, it wasn’t as easy as some passers have found it against the Lions. Detroit’s defense stepped up in spots, forcing the first-drive field goal, turning the Packers over on downs in the red zone, forcing two three-and-outs and getting a stop after Dan Campbell’s decision to go for it from his own 24. Brian Branch’s return helped, as the safety netted the fourth-quarter interception. Branch played 43 snaps in his return (66.2%). Most of the Packers' pass production came against the linebackers, with Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes combining to allow 127 yards and two TDs in coverage. They still have strides to make, but given where they were early in the season, count Sunday as a significant step.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Lions-Packers (via NFL Pro): Aidan Hutchinson generated seven pressures at an average time to pressure of 2.49 seconds in Week 7 against the Packers, the quickest average time he has recorded this season.
NFL Research: Jared Goff is the only player to have multiple games with 300-plus passing yards, multiple passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in 2026 and now has 18 such games over the last five seasons, eight more than any other player since 2022. Goff broke a tie with Matthew Stafford for the most such games in Lions franchise history.
Brooke Cersosimo's takeaways:
- Rams find run game. The Rams still haven't scored a touchdown on an opening drive this season. But that's where the bad stopped Sunday. Matthew Stafford then led four consecutive and methodical touchdown drives before halftime to blow the score wide open and build a 28-6 lead at the half. The catalyst of the offensive success was the run game, a unit that averaged just 84.5 rushing yards per game in the last two weeks (both losses). Against the Raiders though, the Rams ran at will and amassed 103 rushing yards in the first half and a season-high 199 in total (they had 202 prior to three Stafford kneel downs to end the game). In fact, 51.5% of the team's 386 offensive yards came on the ground. Kyren Williams led the way with 16 carries for 99 yards, including a 17-yard second-quarter TD run, but lost his second fumble of the season, which didn't end up leading to any Raiders points. Blake Corum added 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. Sean McVay's offense just operates differently when the ground game is clicking, and it's a huge reason the Rams snapped a two-game skid.
- Sluggish start sinks Raiders. The first two quarters were horrendous for the Raiders, as they allowed the Rams to gash them for 243 yards and 28 points before the half. This contest felt all but over at that point. The Raiders were, however, much better in the second half. The defense mostly kept the Rams off the scoreboard, with one Rams possession ending on a Nakobe Dean interception, and the offense scored on its final three drives, a pair of Kirk Cousins' TD passes (Tre Tucker's 37-yard catch-and-run and a beautiful 15-yard over-the-shoulder loft to Ashton Jeanty) and a Matt Gay. But the positive plays on both sides of the ball for the Raiders were few and far between and untimely penalties didn't help. Las Vegas only converted three of its 14 third-down tries and was 1 of 5 in the red zone. Klint Kubiak's team has now lost four straight and is headed in the wrong direction.
- Stafford sets franchise record. Matthew Stafford, the Rams' 38-year-old passer set the Rams' all-time passing touchdowns record against the Raiders on Sunday. He tied the record with his second touchdown, a 5-yard toss to tight end Davis Allen (their second scoring connection of the afternoon), and passed Roman Gabriel's mark of 154 on the next possession when he connected with Puka Nacua on a far-too-easy 12-yard score. Despite a quiet second half and throwing for less than 200 yards, Stafford logged three passing touchdowns in the win and now has 155 career passing TDs with the Rams and counting. He also is the only player to own the passing TD record for multiple franchises (282 with Lions).
Next Gen Stats Insight for Rams-Raiders (via NFL Pro): The Rams' 60% rushing success rate against the Raiders is a season high and the fourth-highest by a team in a game this season. On man concept carries, the Rams recorded 16 successful runs, the most by any team in a game since at least 2018. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum each had 12 man-concept carries for 78 yards, both tied for the second-most such rushing yards in a game this season. Williams additionally forced five missed tackles on man rushes, the second-most by any player this season.
NFL Research: With a 41-yard reception in the third quarter, Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has four receptions of 40-plus yards this season, tied for most in the NFL with Baltimore's Zay Flowers.
Grant Gordon's takeaways:
- Smith-Njigba sparkles on Sunday night. For all the ballyhoo surrounding Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III’s return to the Emerald City on Sunday night, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the crown jewel of the evening. As the Seattle defense kept the Kansas City offense at bay, JSN’s inevitable brilliance pushed the Seahawks ahead. With a defensive stalemate early, it was Njigba who offered the rare highlights offensively. He had a 33-yard pick-up on a third-and-7 crosser that set up a field goal for the opening score of the game. Then he had an absolutely astounding 28-yard touchdown catch to open up a 10-0 lead, defying Mansoor Delane’s tight coverage to haul in a score and sneak inside the left pylon. By the first half’s conclusion, Njigba had eight touches for 142 total yards (six receptions for 129 yards; two rushes for 13). In contrast, the Chiefs' offense had mustered 96 total yards. Beyond JSN, the Seahawks' offense largely struggled until pulling away against a beaten Chiefs team. Sam Darnold also threw a killer interception before the half when targeting JSN and/or Rashid Shaheed in the back of a crowded end zone, and Seattle had carries from six players for a grand total of 73 yards in the opening half. Eventually Emanuel Wilson’s dogged running led to a 100-yard game on 24 carries, but this was the JSN show when it mattered most. For all the praise and acclaim heaped upon Smith-Njigba, perhaps he’s somehow underrated. He finished with 150 receiving yards on nine receptions -- his catches nearly double the amount of targets any other Seahawk had. It’s his sixth 100-yard game of the season as he leads all NFL wide receivers in catches, receiving yards and receiving scores. In just about every facet -- injuries and interceptions by the quarterback, injuries and lack of production at running back, injuries and struggles on the offense live -- the Seahawks' offense has had issues aplenty. Not with the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. JSN has been consistently spectacular.
- Unhappy homecoming for Walker. There was no big talk or bluster from Kenneth Walker ahead of his return to Seattle, where he played his first four seasons before signing with the Chiefs in free agency. Unfortunately for Walker and the Chiefs' offense at large, there wasn’t anything to speak loudly about after the game, either. Walker was swarmed by the Seahawks’ top-ranked total defense. He was held to a season-low 36 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.6 per carry). The Seahawks haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher, so perhaps that wasn’t all that surprising. However, for a top-ranked Chiefs offense averaging more than 400 yards per game to be stymied to the tune of 213 total yards, that was as impressive for the Seahawks as it was troublesome for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes simply looked off all night long and continued his struggles playing against top-ranked defenses. He’s now 4-4 (including playoffs) in his career versus No. 1 total defenses and lost his third straight in such games (lost last season to Texans, lost Super LIX to Eagles). There must be concern that the Seahawks have provided the template on how to stop the Chiefs, as they bottled up the NFL’s leading rusher in Walker and flustered Mahomes. A bigger quandary for Kansas City could be that of the placekicker, Harrison Butker. Thanks to the Chiefs' defense, Seattle didn’t really pull away until late, so Butker missing two of three field goals -- falling way short on a 58-yarder and going wide right on a 45-yard attempt -- was a huge problem. And one that’s persisted. Butker’s now missed field goals in four games this season and five total, equaling his season sum in all of last season.
- Seahawks rise as undefeateds fall. Things move fast in the NFL, and narratives change just as quickly. Ahead of Sunday night, the Seahawks had dropped two straight and there was ample reason for concern. Despite Sam Darnold throwing another interception that has him tied for the league-most, the Seahawks erased their doom and gloom with a thoroughly impressive “Darkside” defensive performance and a(nother) stellar showing from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The win came after the NFC West-rival 49ers lost for the first time this season earlier in the day. At 4-3, Seattle looks a lot healthier now, trailing the Niners (6-1) and leading the Rams (3-4) in the heavyweight-stacked division. Meanwhile, the Chiefs had an ugly loss. Though the defense didn’t play too horribly, it certainly wasn’t enough. And the offense and special teams were simply not good. The Broncos (5-2) have won three straight, while the Chiefs (6-1) have plenty to answer for.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Chiefs-Seahawks (via NFL Pro): Patrick Mahomes was sacked just once (Derick Hall) but struggled under pressure from Seattle. He was pressured 14 times (38.9% pressure rate) and was 6-of-13 for 44 yards, an interception (Ty Okada) and 22.6 rating.
NFL Research: Travis Kelce had four catches for 44 yards in Sunday’s loss, giving him 1,104 for his career and moving him past Hall of Famers Cris Carter (1,101) and Marvin Harrison Sr. (1,102) for fifth all time.