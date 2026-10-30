NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 30
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FIRINGS
- DC Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley were fired on Friday. Defensive line coach Todd Washwill serve as interim DC and call plays.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (quad) will be limited in practice and be questionable to play vs. Las Vegas, coach Aaron Glenn said.
- OL Dylan Parham (knee) will be limited in practice, Glenn said.
- DE David Bailey (groin) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play against the Raiders, per Glenn.
- DT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) won't play Sunday, Glenn said.
SIGNINGS
- DT Timmy Horne signed to active roster from practice squad
- LB Dominique Hampton (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Tyjae Spears (knee) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play against Cincinnati, coach Robert Saleh said.
- WR Carnell Tate (shoulder) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play vs. the Bengals, per Saleh.
- P Tommy Townsend (left knee) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play vs. the Bengals, Saleh said.