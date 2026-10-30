NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 30

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FIRINGS

  • DC Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley were fired on Friday. Defensive line coach Todd Washwill serve as interim DC and call plays.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall (quad) will be limited in practice and be questionable to play vs. Las Vegas, coach Aaron Glenn said.
  • OL Dylan Parham (knee) will be limited in practice, Glenn said.
  • DE David Bailey (groin) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play against the Raiders, per Glenn.
  • DT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) won't play Sunday, Glenn said.

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • RB Tyjae Spears (knee) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play against Cincinnati, coach Robert Saleh said.
  • WR Carnell Tate (shoulder) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play vs. the Bengals, per Saleh.
  • P Tommy Townsend (left knee) won't practice Friday and is doubtful to play vs. the Bengals, Saleh said.