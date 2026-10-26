Raiders' Klint Kubiak sticking with Kirk Cousins as starting QB for Week 8 game vs. Jets
Fernando Mendoza's Raiders debut will have to wait. No quarterback change is coming in Las Vegas this week.
Amid a four-game losing streak, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak opened his Monday availability by declaring Kirk Cousins as the starting QB for their Week 8 game against the New York Jets.
"There is no controversy there," Kubiak said. "(Cousins) is playing at a very high level, and he's got to continue to do that for us to win, and we've got to keep helping all the areas around him."
Kubiak's statement comes a day after he told reporters following Las Vegas' 35-21 loss to the Rams that he was "thinking about everything to fix" the Raiders offense. The fix, at least this week, does not include benching Cousins for the 2026 No. 1 overall pick.
"Eventually, Fernando is gonna play football," Kubiak said. "We have a plan. We don't have a timeline for that. Kirk is playing really well. We're in the hunt, and it's really important that we keep playing really well behind him and continue to develop Fernando.
"Fernando is gonna play at some point, OK? It's not gonna be this week."
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Cousins is having a prolific start to the 2026 season. The 38-year-old signal-caller leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes through seven weeks, completing 62.6% of his passes for 1,877 yards (third in NFL) and throwing five interceptions (T-eighth).
However, after a 3-0 start, the Raiders have lost four straight with Cousins at the helm to playoff-caliber opponents by a combined score of 143-95. While the passing office is top-10 in the league, Las Vegas' ground game, paced by Ashton Jeanty, is ranked 31st in yards per game, and the Raiders defense ranks 29th in points and yards surrendered.
In short, the Raiders' issues so far are everything but Cousins.
Las Vegas' Week 8 game against a similarly situated opponent in the 2-5 Jets appeared on paper like the perfect opportunity to ease Mendoza into the starting role. The rookie has completed 6 of 8 attempts for 48 yards in his lone substitute appearance this season (Week 5 at New England).
But with Cousins and the passing game one of the net positives for the Raiders through seven weeks, Kubiak and Co. will let it ride with the veteran in Las Vegas for at least another week.