Raiders' Klint Kubiak sticking with Kirk Cousins as starting QB for Week 8 game vs. Jets

Fernando Mendoza's Raiders debut will have to wait. No quarterback change is coming in Las Vegas this week.

Amid a four-game losing streak, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak opened his Monday availability by declaring Kirk Cousins as the starting QB for their Week 8 game against the New York Jets.

"There is no controversy there," Kubiak said. "(Cousins) is playing at a very high level, and he's got to continue to do that for us to win, and we've got to keep helping all the areas around him."

Kubiak's statement comes a day after he told reporters following Las Vegas' 35-21 loss to the Rams that he was "thinking about everything to fix" the Raiders offense. The fix, at least this week, does not include benching Cousins for the 2026 No. 1 overall pick.

"Eventually, Fernando is gonna play football," Kubiak said. "We have a plan. We don't have a timeline for that. Kirk is playing really well. We're in the hunt, and it's really important that we keep playing really well behind him and continue to develop Fernando.

"Fernando is gonna play at some point, OK? It's not gonna be this week."