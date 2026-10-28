NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) full participant at practice; Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) DNP

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  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (NIR-rest/ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.
  • TE Erick All suffered a torn ACL, coach Zac Taylor confirmed. All was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
  • LB Joe Giles-Harris (calf) limited
  • LB Kyle Dugger (quad) is considered week to week, per Taylor. Dugger did not practice on Wednesday.
  • S Jordan Battle (hamstring) limited

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  • WR Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) was a limited practice participant. 
  • WR Jaylen Waddle aggravated his chest injury in Sunday's win over Arizona, and his status for Denver's Week 8 game against the Chiefs will be determined later this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Waddle did not practice Wednesday. 
  • OT Garett Bolles (hip) limited 
  • DL Zach Allen (hamstring) DNP
  • CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) full
  • S Talanoa Hufanga (chest) DNP

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  • WR Davante Adams (hamstring) underwent a successful cleanup  procedure and could return on the sooner end of his six-to-10 week recovery timeline, head coach Sean McVay said.
  • TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is on injured reserve, will not return to practice this week, head coach Sean McVay said.
  • TE Colby Parkinson (rib) did not practice. 
  • OL Coleman Shelton (hip) did not practice. 
  • DE Myles Garrett (knee), who is on IR, will not return to practice week, McVay said.
  • CB Trent McDuffie (groin) limited

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  • QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
  • QB Marcus Mariota (knee) full
  • WR Treylon Burks (foot) limited
  • WR Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring/NIR-rest) DNP
  • WR Terry McLaurin (knee) placed on injured reserve. McLaurin is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon.
  • TE John Bates (shoulder) DNP
  • DE Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) limited
  • DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) is unlikely to play against Philadelphia on Sunday, per Quinn. Kinlaw did not practice Wednesday.
  • DT Jer'Zhan Newton (pec) designated to return from injured reserve. Newton was limited on Wednesday.

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