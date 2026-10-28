NFL news roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) full participant at practice; Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) DNP
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INJURIES
- QB Carson Beck (back) was a limited practice participant.
- RB Tyler Allgeier (toe) did not practice.
- RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) limited
- WR Michael Wilson (ribs) limited
- DL Walter Nolen (ankle) DNP
SIGNINGS
- WR Zay Jones (practice squad)
- OL Kingsley Eguakun signed to active roster
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
- OT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) limited
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) limited
- DE Charles Snowden (back) limited
- DT LaCale London (chest) limited
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) DNP
- CB Avieon Terrell (illness) limited
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Jackson has missed the past three games and was limited in practice throughout last week.
- RB Adam Randall (neck; 21-day window) full
- OT Ronnie Stanley (NIR-rest/toe/ankle) limited
- G Olaivavega Ioane (knee) DNP
- DT Broderick Washington (ankle) limited
- NT John Jenkins (knee) limited
- LB Roquan Smith (knee) DNP
- CB T.J. Tampa (knee; 21-day window) limited
- S Kyle Hamilton (knee) DNP
- S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- WR DJ Moore (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
- WR Tyrell Shavers (knee; 21-day window) limited
- TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) limited
- OT Spencer Brown (back) DNP
- DTEd Oliver (knee) limited in return to practice. Oliver has missed the Bills' past two games.
- DL T.J. Sanders (shoulder) limited
- LB TJ Parker (knee) limited
- CB Dee Alford (ankle) limited
INJURIES
- G Damien Lewis (knee; DNP) was ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay.
- DT Bobby Brown III (hand; full) questionable
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring; DNP) out
- CB Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee; DNP) out
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (NIR-rest/ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.
- TE Erick All suffered a torn ACL, coach Zac Taylor confirmed. All was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
- LB Joe Giles-Harris (calf) limited
- LB Kyle Dugger (quad) is considered week to week, per Taylor. Dugger did not practice on Wednesday.
- S Jordan Battle (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- RB Dylan Sampson (knee) was a limited particpant in Wednesday's practice.
- OT Tytus Howard (concussion) DNP
- C Elgton Jenkins (knee) DNP
- DE Jared Verse (knee) DNP
- DT Mason Graham (ankle) limited
- DT Mike Hall (ankle) limited
- LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) limited
- CB Myles Harden (hamstring) limited
- S Grant Delpit (neck) limited
- DB Daniel Thomas (ankle) limited
SIGNINGS
- TE Carsen Ryan (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) was a limited practice participant.
- WR Jaylen Waddle aggravated his chest injury in Sunday's win over Arizona, and his status for Denver's Week 8 game against the Chiefs will be determined later this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Waddle did not practice Wednesday.
- OT Garett Bolles (hip) limited
- DL Zach Allen (hamstring) DNP
- CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) full
- S Talanoa Hufanga (chest) DNP
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
- WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs) DNP
- OT Drew Shelton (hamstring) limited
- DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring) limited
- LB Marist Liufau (forearm; 21-day window) full
- LB Dee Winters (calf) DNP
- S P.J. Locke (foot; 21-day window) full
- DB Caleb Downs (ankle) limited
INJURIES
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) did not participate in practice on Wednesday.
- RB Jacob Saylors (neck) limited
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) DNP
- DL Tyleik Williams (illness) DNP
- CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) limited
- S Kerby Joseph (knee; PUP) was limited in his return to practice.
INJURIES
- WR Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) returned to practice as a limited participant and is questionable to play against Carolina on Thursday.
- G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) was upgraded to a full participant and has no game designation.
- OL Sean Rhyan (ankle; DNP) out
- EDGE Brenton Cox (quad; limited) questionable
- DT Anthony Campbell (ankle; limited) questionable
- DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle; limited) questionable
- LB Zaire Franklin (shin; DNP) out
SIGNINGS
- RB Emari Demercado (claimed off waivers from Cowboys)
INJURIES
- WR Jaylin Noel was placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- WR Anthony Gould (concusion) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
- TE Andrew Ogletree (knee) limited
- TE Tyler Warren (groin) limited
- G Matt Goncalves (ankle) limited
- DT Tim Smith (ankle) limited
- LB Bryce Boettcher (groin) DNP
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf) limited
- CB Justin Walley (knee) DNP
OTHER NEWS
- WR Josh Downs is requesting a trade out of Indianapolis, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
INJURIES
- WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
- DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) limited
- LB Jahlani Tavai (hamstring) limited
- S Antonio Johnson (ankle) DNP
- LS Ross Matiscik (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
- WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) limited
- TE Travis Kelce (ankle) full
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) limited in return to practice
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (NIR-personal/knee) DNP
SIGNINGS
- K Justin Tucker is signing with Kansas City's practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported.
INJURIES
- TE Brock Bowers (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
- TE Ian Thomas (shoulder) limited
- OT Delmar Glaze (ankle) limited
- DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) limited
- LB Quay Walker (chest) limited
SIGNINGS
- DE Bralen Trice (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Tre Harris (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
- WR Ladd McConkey (concussion) full
- WR Brenen Thompson (quadricep/hamstring) DNP
- G Kayode Awosika (fibula) DNP
- CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) limited
- CB Deane Leonard (concussion) DNP
- S Derwin James (hamstring), who has not played since Sept. 27, had a setback and could be placed on injured reserve, per Harbaugh. James did not practice on Wednesday.
- DB Rodney Shelley (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- WR Davante Adams (hamstring) underwent a successful cleanup procedure and could return on the sooner end of his six-to-10 week recovery timeline, head coach Sean McVay said.
- TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is on injured reserve, will not return to practice this week, head coach Sean McVay said.
- TE Colby Parkinson (rib) did not practice.
- OL Coleman Shelton (hip) did not practice.
- DE Myles Garrett (knee), who is on IR, will not return to practice week, McVay said.
- CB Trent McDuffie (groin) limited
SIGNINGS
- LB Jon Rhattigan (practice squad)
- K Joshua Karty (practice squad)
- LS Jake McQuaide (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Austin Blaske(practice squad)
- LB Elias Neal (practice squad)
- CB Nyzier Fourqurean (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Malik Willis (groin) was a full paticipant in Wednesday's practice.
- WR Malik Washington (knee) limited
- WR Jared Wayne (knee) limited
- TE Greg Dulcich (ankle) limited
- TE Will Kacmarek (hamstring) limited
- OL Kadyn Proctor (concussion) DNP
- CB Julius Brents (neck/concussion) DNP
- CB Reese Taylor (quad) limited
- S Michael Taaffe (neck/foot) limited
- S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) limited
- LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) limited
SIGNINGS
- Christian Haynes was claimed off waivers from Seahawks.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- TE Devin Culp (practice squad)
- TE Bryson Nesbit (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.
- OT Brian O'Neill (knee) limited
- G Joe Huber (knee) DNP
- WR Michael Briscoe placed on practice squad/injured
INJURIES
- QB Drake Maye (right shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesdays practice.
- WR A.J. Brown (ankle) limited
- OT Morgan Moses (foot) limited
- OL Ben Brown(knee) limited
- DT DaQuan Jones (back) limited
INJURIES
- RB Braelon Allen (ankle) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
- RB Breece Hall (quad) limited
- OL Max Mitchell (concussion) DNP
- OL Dylan Parham (knee) limited
- DE David Bailey (groin) DNP
- DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) is week to week, per Glenn. Ossai did not practice Wednesday.
- DT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) is week to week, Glenn said. Sweat did not practice Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jaydon Blue signed to active roster off practice squad.
- WR Quentin Skinner (practice squad)
- G Evan Beerntsen (practice squad)
- DB Shaun Wade (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) was listed as a did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice estimation.
- RB Dameon Pierce was placed on injured reserve.
- WR Britain Covey (knee) DNP
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) DNP
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) DNP
- DT Moro Ojomo (neck) limiited
- LB Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad) DNP
- LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) limited
- LB Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) limited
- LB Smael Mondon Jr. (knee) limited
- LB Nolan Smith (concussion) limited
- CB Jonathan Jones (hamstring) DNP
- DB Michael Carter II (abdomen) limited
INJURIES
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
- LB Alex Highsmith (groin) limited
- CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) DNP
- CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist) DNP
- DB Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring) DNP
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Jack Jones was released in a corresponding move following the 49ers' trade for DeForest Buckner.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip) DNP
- WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) limited
- OT Luke Goedeke (calf) DNP
- LB YaYa Diaby (illness) limited
- LB Josiah Trotter (illness) DNP
SIGNINGS
- DT Jonah Laulu was claimed off waivers from Raiders.
- P Thomas Morstead (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Tyjae Spears (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
- WR Calvin Ridley (hip) limited
- WR Carnell Tate (shoulder) DNP
- DL John Franklin-Myers (groin) DNP
- P Tommy Townsend (left knee) DNP
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Timmy Horne
INJURIES
- QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
- QB Marcus Mariota (knee) full
- WR Treylon Burks (foot) limited
- WR Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring/NIR-rest) DNP
- WR Terry McLaurin (knee) placed on injured reserve. McLaurin is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon.
- TE John Bates (shoulder) DNP
- DE Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) limited
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) is unlikely to play against Philadelphia on Sunday, per Quinn. Kinlaw did not practice Wednesday.
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton (pec) designated to return from injured reserve. Newton was limited on Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- WR Van Jefferson (from practice squad)
- OLB Kyle Kennard (practice squad)