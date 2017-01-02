Sam Darnold leads USC over PSU in 52-49 thriller

Among several injuries in the game, USC lost star junior cornerback Adoree' Jackson to a right ankle injury. The injury occurred on a 26-yard kickoff return in the third quarter when he was tackled awkwardly. He required assistance from two USC staffers to get off the field, but said he felt good after the game in describing the injury as a "tweak," per the Los Angeles Times. Jackson, one of college football's most dynamic talents, could apply for early draft eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. College underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to do so. Jackson told the Times he hasn't yet made a decision regarding draft entry.