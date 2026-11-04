Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to miss Week 9 game vs. Cardinals due to quad injury
The Seahawks' recent offensive struggles look like they could worsen in Week 9.
Quarterback Sam Darnold will not play in Seattle's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a quadriceps injury suffered late in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Mike Macdonald announced Wednesday.
Macdonald added that the plan is for Drew Lock, who is dealing with an elbow injury, to start in place of Darnold.
"Sam injured his quad at the end of the game, so Sam's going to be out this week," Macdonald said. "It's going to be week to week for Sam. He's not going to go on (injured reserve)."
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The news leads the Seahawks to a place that has become familiar in 2026.
Darnold injured his glute during the first possession of Seattle's season-opening win over New England, forcing Lock into action for the rest of that contest and the ensuing game.
Darnold missed the ensuing week, and Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a lopsided win over the Cardinals in Arizona.
Lock's health status isn't entirely guaranteed either. The quarterback is dealing with an elbow injury and was listed as the emergency third quarterback in Week 8, with Jalen Milroe dressing as Darnold's backup.
With Darnold once again on the mend, Lock will have to play through whatever elbow discomfort remains as the Seahawks attempt to improve their 4-4 record against a Cardinals team that has won two of the last three games and is also rolling out a new starter in Gardner Minshew.