Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to miss Week 9 game vs. Cardinals due to quad injury

The Seahawks' recent offensive struggles look like they could worsen in Week 9.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will not play in Seattle's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a quadriceps injury suffered late in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Mike Macdonald announced Wednesday.

Macdonald added that the plan is for Drew Lock, who is dealing with an elbow injury, to start in place of Darnold.

"Sam injured his quad at the end of the game, so Sam's going to be out this week," Macdonald said. "It's going to be week to week for Sam. He's not going to go on (injured reserve)."