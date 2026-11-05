Patriots QB Drake Maye, Giants WR Malik Nabers highlight October Players of the Month

A slow start to the season has been left in the wake of an outstanding October by Maye. The Patriots went 3-1 in the month with Maye leading the way, completing 67.2% of his passes (90 of 134) for 1,999 yards (299.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions and another two rushing scores. In three September games, Maye had a single TD pass. In October, he had at least two in each game.