Patriots QB Drake Maye, Giants WR Malik Nabers highlight October Players of the Month
Who were the NFL's top stars in October? Each month the league unveils its honor roll. See who the Players of the Month are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Month
A slow start to the season has been left in the wake of an outstanding October by Maye. The Patriots went 3-1 in the month with Maye leading the way, completing 67.2% of his passes (90 of 134) for 1,999 yards (299.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions and another two rushing scores. In three September games, Maye had a single TD pass. In October, he had at least two in each game.
NFC Offensive Player of the Month
As the Giants have dealt with three different starting quarterbacks so far this season, they've stayed atop the NFC East and done so with their 2024 first-round pick making monster contributions. Nabers produced in October to the tune of 36 receptions for 509 yards and two touchdown catches. Nabers averaged 127.3 yards a game in four games during the month, having topped 100 yards in each week.
AFC Defensive Player of the Month
Already over the century mark this season in tackles (101), the NFL leader in that category racked up 54 tackles in four October tilts (three Broncos wins). Singleton averaged an astounding 13.5 tackles per game during the month, with four tackles for loss and a sack mixed in.
NFC Defensive Player of the Month
As Green Bay's defense has transformed into a top-10 unit, Williams has played a vital role. In October, the safety posted 41 tackles (8.2 per game) with four passes defensed, a sack, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. So far this season, Williams has recorded 42 solo tackles, which are the most among defensive backs and second overall, per Next Gen Stats. He's also missed just four tackles.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
Though the Texans went 2-2 in October, Fairbairn was perfect. He converted all 21 of his kicks for a whopping 43 points. The veteran booter was 10 of 10 on extra points and 11 of 11 on field goals, including making good on five FGs from 50 yards or longer.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
McLaughlin was a points machine last month and remains perfect on the season. During four October games, McLaughlin was good on each of his seven field goal attempts and all 11 of his extra points. For the season, McLaughlin leads the NFL with 19 field goals in as many attempts.
Offensive Rookie of the Month
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft had his big breakout in an Oct. 4 game against the Ravens, posting a season best of nine receptions and 145 yards. That was the catalyst for his award-winning month in which he tallied 21 catches for 290 yards and his first career touchdown.
Defensive Rookie of the Month
The second-rounder was excellent in October, aiding mightily in the Packers going 4-1, as he piled up 21 tackles, averaging 4.2 per contest. In addition, he had seven pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception, having quickly become a versatile cornerback.