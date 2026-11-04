NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 9
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Obviously, this is contingent on Evans returning from the Achilles issue that sidelined him for a game before the 49ers' Week 8 bye. So, you need to follow this week's injury reports in San Francisco. But if he's cleared to play, Evans should be an immediate and confident start in Week 9. He's hit double-digit fantasy points in five of six outings with the Niners and had 207 receiving yards in his last game-and-a-half before aggravating the injury. Meanwhile, the Raiders have surrendered 1,077 receiving yards on downfield throws (second-most in the league), which is where Evans has seen 69.2% of his targets. It also doesn't hurt that Vegas has allowed 4.2 offensive touchdowns per game since Week 4, most in the league. This should be a track meet, and Evans should thrive.
Notable starts
In four full games this season, Rice has averaged 14.1 fantasy points, with a season-high 18.3 in his return from injury last Sunday. Meanwhile, Jets games have turned into scorefests recently, and Rice is Kansas City's best bet to hit paydirt outside Kenneth Walker III.
Allen snagged all seven of his targets last Sunday. Furthermore, the veteran has now seen at least seven targets in four of his last five games, with the only exception coming against the Vikings' dominant defense. He's averaged 12.8 fantasy points per game over that span and could become the clear WR1 in Indy with a potential Josh Downs trade looming.
Washington hasn't had much of a ceiling this year -- though he did hit a season-high 15 points last Sunday -- but he's established a reliable double-digit floor. Enter the Lions. They've surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game and the second-most receptions per game to wideouts.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Early in the season, Coker was an ascending piece of Carolina's offense and a strong WR2 candidate for fantasy. But as Bryce Young has struggled with pressure in recent weeks, Coker has directly suffered. When Young's been pressured this season, Coker has just three catches on 10 targets for 47 yards. And he's caught just three passes for 45 yards over the last two weeks combined. None of this bodes well heading into a matchup with the Broncos and their pass defense; Coker drops outside of WR3 range as a result.
Notable sits
Yes, Waddle managed 14.9 fantasy points last week, thanks to a goal-line touchdown and a two-point conversion. But he's averaged just 29.2 yards per game over the last six weeks and has only topped 50 receiving yards once this season. He cannot be trusted any week in any matchup.
McConkey just posted a decent 12.6 fantasy points coming off the Chargers' bye, but more than half of those points came on one breakaway catch. He's still averaging just 2.8 catches per game, and Houston's defense has been improving against wide receivers.
In Rashee Rice's four full games this season, Worthy has averaged 3.2 catches and 19 receiving yards. With Rice back in action, Worthy is entirely dependent on a touchdown or a big play, and he has not found either with any consistency this year.