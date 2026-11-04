NFL Network: Cardinals to trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Ravens

Sometimes NFL teams do make the obvious moves.

The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. The deal is expected to be completed over the weekend.

Terms of the swap were not reported.

Brissett was benched during Sunday’s comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys and demoted to third-string on Monday.

The benching, coupled with the Ravens' glaring need at quarterback after losing Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injury this week, made a swap all too obvious. Not only was the need clear, but Brissett will reunite with Ravens QB coach Israel Woolfolk, with whom he worked last season in Arizona and in Cleveland in 2022. That familiarity will help the veteran QB to jump right into the fray.