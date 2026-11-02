Cardinals to start QB Gardner Minshew vs. Seahawks; rookie Carson Beck to be backup

The Arizona Cardinals are making a QB change.

Gardner Minshew will start Arizona's Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Mike LaFleur announced on Monday, who said Minshew is the Cardinals' starter "moving forward."

The decision comes after Minshew led the Cardinals to a come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after he replaced a benched Jacoby Brissett in the second half.

LaFleur added that rookie Carson Beck will back up Minshew against Seattle, while Brissett will serve as Arizona's emergency third QB.

Around The NFL will have more on this news soon.