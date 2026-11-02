NFL Week 8 Sunday aftermath: Ravens' season on the brink; can Vikings trust Kyler Murray?

The monsoon in Tampa, Fla., dictated the run-heavy approach from Zac Robinson’s offense, but even in pristine weather, the Buccaneers would have leaned on the ground game. The slop tipped the scales even harder, with Baker Mayfield attempting just three passes -- all falling incomplete -- in the 16-0 win.

“We knew it was going to be a nasty day and what kind of conditions it was going to be,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “We were worried about ball security and we took care of it other than the fumble in the end zone."

Bowles added: "I didn’t say we were not going to throw the ball -- the conditions told (Robinson) that. You could see it. It’s a downpour and the wind [was] blowing, you can kind of see the ball wasn’t going anywhere.”

Tampa became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to have zero completed passes in a single game, joining the 1974 Bills (who did so in a win over the Jets), per NFL Research. Three of the four teams to not have a completion in a game since 1950 have gone on to win, including the Buccaneers on Sunday. They are the first team to win by 10+ points without completing a pass since the 1945 Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Chicago Cardinals.

The ground game has gotten the Bucs back in the NFC South race. In Week 7 against Carolina, Tampa Bay rushed for 258 yards while Mayfield attempted just 11 passes, completing seven for 64 yards and a TD. Bucky Irving has been sensational, making defenders miss, and has the pop to turn those broken tackles into big runs. All 170 of Irving's rushing yards came after contact on Sunday, per Next Gen Stats.

One of the more inexplicable issues with the Bucs' early struggles, when they started 1-5, was the offensive line’s play. The veteran crew missed far too many blocks and committed too many penalties. Over the last couple weeks, the group has gotten back on track by smashing defenses in the face. Tampa's rushing attack is absolutely replicable. I expect Irving to keep motoring through defenses, slithering through holes and ripping chunk gains.

That said, it’s 2026. At some point Mayfield will be asked to win a game through the air. With the Bears and Lions on tap in Weeks 9 and 11, the Bucs will have to keep pace with higher-powered offenses.

After thumping two division rivals, though, Tampa is back on track in a moribund division. And the Bucs feel like the most stable NFC South club as we head into the second half of the season.