2026 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 9: Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr. top targets
Eight Sundays of fantasy football are in the books. Time for the Week 9 waiver wire.
Some of the names listed below might end up winning leagues. At the very least, several of them could be difference-makers in the immediate future. Do not take the waiver wire for granted -- this is where the rubber meets the road in our imaginary game.
I’ll be here every week from now until fantasy championships. Hope to have you along for the full ride. Let’s win some hardware.
NOTES:
- Players must be rostered in less than 60% of ESPN leagues to be eligible for the column.
- All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
TOP 15 OVERALL WAIVER-WIRE TARGETS
|Waiver Wire Priority Rankings
|Next opponent
|1) RB Jonah Coleman, Broncos
|
at Panthers
|2) RB Mike Washington Jr., Raiders
|
at 49ers
|3) WR Keenan Allen, Colts
|
vs. Cowboys
|4) RB Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals
|
at Seahawks
|5) RB Dylan Sampson, Browns
|
at Saints
|6) TE Chig Okonkwo, Commanders
|
vs. Rams
|7) WR Adonai Mitchell, Jets
|
at Chiefs
|8) WR DeMario Douglas, Patriots
|
vs. Packers
|9) Lions D/ST
|
at Dolphins
|10) TE Brenton Strange, Jaguars
|
at Ravens
|11) WR Caleb Douglas, Dolphins
|
vs. Lions
|12) RB Emmett Johnson, Chiefs
|
vs. Jets
|13) TE Mike Gesicki, Bengals
|
vs. Falcons
|14) TE Gunnar Helm, Titans
|vs. Jaguars (Week 10)
|15) QB Malik Willis, Dolphins
|
vs. Lions
And here are my top waiver-wire targets by position:
QUARTERBACKS
ROSTERED: 11%
I don’t love Willis as a fantasy play in general ... but he’s playing the Lions in Week 9. That makes him a viable streamer in almost every league. Kyler Murray just managed a season-high 19.9 fantasy points (with 35 rushing yards) against Detroit's defense. Every QB the Lions have faced has scored at least 16.96 points; even with a typically low floor, Willis should be the eighth QB to hit that mark.
ROSTERED: 15%
Speaking of viable streamers ... McCarthy is an intriguing play in Week 9. Coming off the bye, after consecutive games with 240-plus passing yards, J.J. will take on a largely hapless Eagles defense in Philly. On the season, the Birds have allowed at least 17.66 fantasy points to six of eight QBs, yielding an average of 18.96 fantasy PPG to the position.
ROSTERED: 31%
(Clearly, it’s not a great week for quarterbacks.) This piece is publishing before Darnold's game against Chicago on Monday Night Football. But in the first couple months of this season, he had one good fantasy game, and it came against a Washington defense that's allowing the fifth-most fantasy PPG to quarterbacks (20.04). Seattle's Week 9 opponent, Arizona, has allowed the second-most PPG to QBs (21.97), so this very well could be another playable day for Darnold.
RUNNING BACKS
ROSTERED: 52%
If Coleman is still available in your league, do everything possible to pick him up. He is very likely leapfrogging Ollie Gordon II as the waiver-wire add of the season following a 20-point fantasy day against the Chiefs. He’s the clear RB1 in Denver -- with J.K. Dobbins underperforming and RJ Harvey banged up -- and is a legitimate RB2 candidate in fantasy the rest of the way.
ROSTERED: 18%
To the chagrin of Ashton Jeanty managers, Washington shouldered 25 carries against the Jets on Sunday, totaling 83 rushing yards, as Jeanty was relegated to a receiving role. While Washington wasn’t particularly efficient, the Raiders scored 38 points and won the game, so this could become a trend moving forward. He’s must-add material.
ROSTERED: 46%
The priority level on Allgeier will be heavily dictated by the health of Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
Bam Knight (concussion), both of whom were sidelined during Sunday's game. But with those two backs exited, Allgeier looked incredible, finishing with 191 yards and two touchdowns on 16 touches. He’d be a valuable pickup should he take the lead job in Arizona for any amount of time.
ROSTERED: 12%
Thanks to his valuable PPR role in Cleveland -- including six catches on eight targets for 62 yards on Sunday -- Sampson has now scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks after returning from injury. Also, it’s possible he gains value moving forward, given how inefficient Quinshon Judkins has been most of the year.
ROSTERED: 12%
While Kenneth Walker III is the clear bell-cow back in Kansas City, Johnson has proven his worth in recent weeks -- including a five-catch, 128-yard, one-touchdown receiving day on Sunday -- and is a high-end handcuff in fantasy.
ROSTERED: 21%
For the second week in a row, I'm highlighting McGowan as an insurance add should Indy trade Jonathan Taylor before the Nov. 10 deadline. The rookie has averaged 4.4 yards per carry in a change-of-pace role, and the Colts lean heavily on the run game. He’ll have fantasy RB2 potential if Taylor is dealt.
WIDE RECEIVERS
ROSTERED: 42%
Allen caught all seven of his targets for a team-high 67 yards on Sunday. Frankly, it's an unexciting situation in Indianapolis, but with Josh Downs requesting a trade, there’s a chance the veteran wideout becomes a weekly volume play moving forward. If the Colts continue their fire sale, Allen becomes a top-tier PPR pickup.
ROSTERED: 11%
On the one hand, Mitchell was unbelievable in Week 8, with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. On the other hand, Garrett Wilson is still the Jets' clear WR1, and it feels like Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. are going to take turns as the WR2, so it'll be hard to rely on either moving forward. Mitchell is worth an add, but it's a safe bet that Sunday's effort will go down as his biggest game of the season.
ROSTERED: 52%
With A.J. Brown sidelined in Week 8, Douglas managed to lead the Patriots in receiving yards (76) on just three catches, with most of them coming on a 48-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He needs that big play to matter in most weeks. That said, he has now scored 16-plus fantasy points in three of the last four, so he’s worth a look on this week’s wire.
ROSTERED: 29%
This Douglas is pretty similar to DeMario just above. The Dolphins rookie is also big-play dependent, but he’s been arguably Miami’s most explosive player when healthy and will have plenty of opportunity against the Lions defense this coming Sunday. If you need an upside FLEX in deeper leagues -- and one that could get more involved down the stretch -- Caleb is your man.
ROSTERED: 16%
If you’d rather pass on the spottier big-play receivers for a short-range possession option, Williams might be your cup of tea. The rookie led the Commanders in routes (28), targets (7) and catches (5) in Sunday night's win over the Eagles, Washington's first full game since Terry McLaurin’s season-ending injury.
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TIGHT ENDS
ROSTERED: 16%
Honestly, Sunday night’s box score was discouraging for Okonkwo -- just two catches for 32 yards on four targets (with a lost fumble). However, one of Okonkwo’s catches was miraculous and another one was one foot away from being an even more miraculous touchdown. Washington should continue to get him more involved in Terry McLaurin’s absence.
ROSTERED: 50%
Even in a game where Trevor Lawrence completed just 10 passes in a total blowout of the Colts, Strange managed 55 receiving yards on two catches. Since Week 4, on a team riddled with talented wide receivers, Strange leads Jacksonville with a 21.4% target share. He’s as consistent a low-end TE1 as we’re going to get and should be started weekly in most leagues.
ROSTERED: 15%
Theoretically, Gesicki should run out of touchdown catches at some point. Practically, he’s now scored in five straight games and six of seven on the season. Joe Burrow simply knows how to find Gesicki when it counts, and a touchdown a week is more than enough to make a tight end startable in fantasy.
ROSTERED: 2%
With Carnell Tate sidelined in Week 8, Helm stepped up for the biggest game of his career with five catches for 76 yards on nine targets. It’ll be tough to trust him when everyone’s healthy, given how unproductive Tennessee’s air attack has been on the whole, but he’s a talented tight end with growing opportunity.
ROSTERED: 1%
Dulcich has been quietly decent the last month, with at least four catches and eight fantasy points in three straight games. But this is more about the matchup with the Lions, who continue to be rocked by tight ends, allowing an absolutely absurd 27.9 fantasy points per game to the position.
DEFENSES
ROSTERED: 29%
The Lions' defense has improved over the last several weeks, allowing just 16 points per game in wins over the Packers and Vikings. That unit has also succeeded all season in getting to the quarterback with 3.4 sacks per game, second-most in the league. The Lions' Week 9 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, has been among the softest matchups in fantasy in 2026, surrendering the second-highest sack rate (9.2%). Detroit should tee off on Malik Willis on Sunday.
ROSTERED: 29%
This is all about the matchup in Week 9. The Bears' defense has been an up-and-down fantasy unit this season but has been very good against the run, allowing the fourth-fewest rush yards per game entering Week 8. Well, Tampa has leaned heavily on the run game since Baker Mayfield's return, and that offense was incredibly friendly to fantasy defenses when forced to throw earlier in the season. Chicago is streamable against the Bucs.
ROSTERED: 2%
After recording six takeaways and 10 sacks over their last three contests, the Saints come out of the bye week to face a Cleveland offense that has allowed a league-high 10.6% sack rate and 4.1 sacks per game. Fantasy defenses have feasted against the Browns all season long, and managers should know they can stream just about any team against Deshaun Watson and Co.
ROSTERED: 3%
The Giants have done very little in fantasy this season, but the Eagles' offense has arguably been worse. In Philly's six-game losing streak, it has averaged 14.8 points per game and surrendered the highest pressure rate (44.4%) in the NFL. That unit is too gutted by injury to threaten any defense right now, meaning the Giants are a streaming option in Week 9.