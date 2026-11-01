2026 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Early Window
- Buffalo Bills 36, Baltimore Ravens 10
- Cincinnati Bengals 43, Tennessee Titans 36 (OT)
- Arizona Cardinals 33, Dallas Cowboys 30 (OT)
- Detroit Lions 19, Minnesota Vikings 15
- Jacksonville Jaguars 42, Indianapolis Colts 7
- Las Vegas Raiders 38, New York Jets 33
- Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Cleveland Browns 6
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16, Atlanta Falcons 0
Late Window
- Los Angeles Rams 24, Los Angeles Chargers 9
- Denver Broncos 28, Kansas City Chiefs 24
- New England Patriots 24, Miami Dolphins 19
Sunday Night
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Bills let hunters loose. Buffalo's biggest underlying question mark was its defense, a leaky unit that struggled to get stops and limit opposing offenses in what became weekly shootouts for the Bills. That finally changed for the better on Sunday. With Lamar Jackson exiting quickly and Tyler Huntley back in the lineup, Buffalo decided it was time to hunt the quarterback, dialing up blitzes and registering pressures on half of Huntley's four passes, which also incidentally forced Huntley out of the game due to injury. Once undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano took over, the carnivorous Bills saw nothing but red meat, blitzing on 64.5% of their total defensive snaps, logging QB pressures at a rate of 61.3% and short-circuiting Baltimore's offense all afternoon. The Ravens finished with just 144 net yards of offense, scored their only touchdown via a short field earned by a Broderick Washington interception, and couldn't piece together more than one drive of significance, which ended in a 26-yard Tyler Loop field goal. Buffalo's defense made sure it wouldn't allow Derrick Henry to carry the Ravens and denied Fagnano the space to breathe, overwhelming the inexperienced signal-caller in a runaway win.
- Quarterback injuries decimate Ravens. Lamar Jackson's anticipated return lasted just one snap. His first pass attempt fell incomplete, and on the follow through to his throw, Jackson's thumb collided with a defender's hand, resulting in an injury that will land Jackson on injured reserve for the foreseeable future. After a few weeks of backup-turned-starter duty, Tyler Huntley found himself on the field Sunday, appearing skittish and struggling to gain a single yard through the air before an injury knocked him out of action, as well, leaving the Ravens with their emergency third QB, Joe Fagnano, as their only remaining option. The UConn product gave his best effort but was constantly under duress, leaving the Ravens with little room to move the ball all afternoon. Zay Flowers went without a catch (on five targets), Rashod Bateman's one catch for 22 yards accounted for the most receiving production for any Raven, and running back Justice Hill led Baltimore in receptions with four. It was a lifeless offense that left the Ravens' defense on the field for far too long (Buffalo won the time of possession battle 37:36 to 22:24), and Sunday's display should rightfully worry Ravens fans about their team's outlook for the remainder of 2026. It sounds as if Jackson's season could be finished, and recent results without him (including Sunday) are discouraging at best.
- Moore delivers in return. After missing a handful of weeks, Buffalo welcomed back its prized offseason acquisition, D.J. Moore, who showed no signs of hesitancy and delivered a strong outing: four catches, 82 yards (including a spectacular grab for 49 yards to set up a James Cook touchdown) and a touchdown catch. Moore's return helped draw some attention away from Buffalo's tight ends (Dalton Kincaid finished with a team-best 86 yards and a touchdown on four catches), took a bit of pressure off Cook and unlocked enough of the unit's attack to help the Bills climb out of a grind-it-out start to pour it on in the second half. Moore's rapport with Josh Allen remains strong even after the time off, and helped Allen pass Jim Kelly for the franchise's all-time lead in touchdowns (260). Now, Moore will need to prove he can be this reliable on a weekly basis.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Ravens-Bills (via NFL Pro): The Bills blitzed on 64.5% of opposing dropbacks against the Ravens in Week 8, their highest blitz rate since 2021 and the highest blitz rate Ravens quarterbacks have faced this season. The Bills' blitz rate had not exceeded 39% in any of their prior six games this season. When blitzing, the Bills generated 11 pressures, including a season-high seven quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds) and three sacks, including a strip-sack fumble recovery in the second quarter.
NFL Research: Josh Allen and James Cook each had a rushing touchdown in Week 8, marking the 16th time that Allen and Cook have scored a rushing touchdown in the same game. Sixteen games breaks a tie with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott for the most games by any teammate duo in NFL history in which both players had a rushing touchdown.
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- Burrow was everything good, bad about Bengals offense. What a roller-coaster performance by Joe Burrow. The Cincy quarterback unquestionably served as the team’s hero, accounting for six touchdowns in an unexpected shootout with the Titans, but his three interceptions contributed initially to a slow start, and later allowed Tennessee to stay in it. Two of those picks were deep heaves to Ja'Marr Chase, with one way overthrown and another that came up far too short. If you’re going to make mistakes, though, make sure you make up for them. Burrow did that and more, piling on the points and feeding his top two receivers to great success. Tee Higgins had 10 catches for 155 yards and two TDs on 11 targets, while Chase tallied 11 receptions for 141 yards and a score on 16 looks. Burrow also importantly cleaned it up in crunch time. Of his five drives that took place in the fourth quarter or overtime, one ended in a Chase Brown fumble and the other ticked down the final 17 seconds to the extra frame. On the other three, Burrow marched his Bengals 73, 81 and 70 yards, throwing two touchdowns and scoring the game-winner on a 9-yard scramble. He finished with 426 yards, five TDs and three INTs on 38-of-48 passing, marking his third consecutive game with at least four passing touchdowns. It’s a bit scary how many points the Bengals put up despite four giveaways, and that’s all credit to Burrow.
- Standout performances not enough for Tennessee. There was not an ounce of quit in the Titans after trading away their best player, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, on Thursday. The defense still generated four takeaways, the most it has had in a game this season. Safety Amani Hooker had Joe Burrow’s number, intercepting him a whopping three times, while defensive end Jacob Martin tallied three sacks and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was relentless with 14 tackles. On offense, Cam Ward enjoyed by far his best game of the season. Despite being without Carnell Tate, Ward dissected Cincinnati’s defense with regularity, going 26 of 40 for 304 yards and two touchdowns, snapping a five-game interception streak and nearly doubling his average of 168.4 passing yards per game. He led two separate go-ahead TD drives in the fourth quarter. Plus, Tony Pollard continued his recent resurgence, rushing for 117 yards and two scores after going for 129 and three TDs in Week 7. His 40-yard touchdown to open the scoring will be one of the highlights of the day (in his or any game), with Pollard breaking multiple tackles before stiff-arming one Bengals defender into another’s path in a Keystone Cops sequence on the way to paydirt. Of course, it was still not enough for the 1-7 Titans, but the fight they showed was admirable, regardless of the NFL’s aversion to moral victories.
- Concerning trends taking shape for Bengals. The most important result from Sunday is the Bengals moving to 5-2 in a highly competitive AFC North. However, there are some underlying issues still plaguing Cincinnati. The Bengals found themselves trailing, 13-0, for the second straight week. This deficit came at the end of the first quarter unlike last week’s halftime hole against the Ravens, and the Bengals started picking it up much earlier to go into intermission with a lead, but they couldn’t pull away like they did in Baltimore. Instead, the Titans pushed them to overtime, taking advantage of a defense that forced a pair of turnovers but couldn’t get enough stops to make things easy. In the past three games, the Bengals have needed to outlast a one-win Titans team in overtime, looked asleep for far too long facing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and let a then-winless Dolphins squad make things uncomfortable late. Before that, it was two straight losses. Those who choose optimism will point to the Bengals’ record and their three-game winning streak, but venturing through a season as escape artists typically catches up down the line.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Titans-Bengals (via NFL Pro): Amani Hooker picked off Joe Burrow three times, which included -15.3 expected points added across five targets in coverage, the second-most coverage EPA by a player in a game this season. Hooker allowed only 12 yards in coverage on the day.
NFL Research: Joe Burrow became just the second quarterback in league history to have 450-plus passing yards, five-plus passing TDs and a rushing TD in a game, joining Norm Van Brocklin (Week 1, 1951).
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- QB change sparks comeback. Through nearly three quarters, the Cardinals were repeating the same frustrating offensive performance that had become all too familiar in recent weeks. Jacoby Brissett was under constant pressure and resorting to throws that amounted to little more than prayers, and after watching Brissett take two consecutive sacks for double-digit negative yardage in the third quarter, coach Mike LaFleur had enough, calling for Gardner Minshew to replace the battered Brissett. Oddly enough, the quarterback change coincided with a revival of the running game that depended solely on Tyler Allgeier after Jeremiyah Love left with another ankle injury and Bam Knight was knocked out of action due to a concussion. Allgeier put the team on his back, rushing 11 times for 147 yards and a touchdown and repeatedly turning to the sideline oxygen tank as a means of survival. Minshew, meanwhile, created a rhythm in the passing game that the Cardinals haven't enjoyed in over a month, completing 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns -- including a magnificent final touchdown drive that covered 80 yards in eight plays and 1:03 to tie the game -- and balancing the offense by turning to Michael Wilson plenty (eight catches, 111 yards, one touchdown). Arizona pulled off this 23-point outburst and improbable comeback after losing Love, Knight and receiver Kendrick Bourne, maximizing its returns with its remaining contributors with just enough time to escape defeat. It will likely prompt a quarterback change and could be a minor springboard forward for a team that was desperate for a morale-boosting win like this.
- Cowboys' collapse could have devastating effect. Dallas will look back at this game and have no choice but to admit this was its worst loss of 2026. Entering the final minute of the third quarter, the Cowboys were in control, holding a 17-3 lead that was all but guaranteed to eventually become 20-3 or larger. In that moment, though, their defense broke down, surrendering a rumbling, 63-yard touchdown run to Tyler Allgeier, the first of a few massive chunks gained by Allgeier in the final 16 minutes of regulation. On a 52-yard Allgeier run in the fourth quarter, safety Caleb Downs got pancaked by Hjalte Froholdt twice in the same play, typifying Arizona's sudden takeover with the image of Downs tumbling across the turf like a runaway cheese wheel speeding down a hill. This all happened after Dallas had suffocated Arizona's offense for the first 44 minutes of the game, and the Cardinals' awakening delivered repeated violent blows to the ribcage of the Cowboys' defense, landing a liver punch in the form of a Michael Wilson-dependent touchdown drive to tie the game in the final six seconds of regulation. A quick defensive stop and a 44-yard scoring drive in overtime sent the Cowboys to the mat for good, resulting in one of the most stunning outcomes of the entire NFL season. This type of loss can send a team into a spiral, could cost defensive coordinator Christian Parker his job and will undoubtedly cause Cowboys fans to angrily punch the air. The same problems persist, they still can't beat the lowly Cardinals in Texas, and the solutions continue to prove fleeting.
- Arizona's rebuilt backfield disintegrates -- but one pillar remains standing. Tyler Allgeier's second-half outburst produced a victory for the Cardinals, but it was even more triumphant for a workhorse who has often been left to the shadows of more recognizable running mates in Atlanta and Arizona. The talk at the start of the season revolved around first-round pick Jeremiyah Love, and when the Cardinals couldn't generate consistently on the ground, Love's absence was quickly blamed. Allgeier never quite saw the chances he needed to blossom, but found himself in an unexpected moment of opportunity Sunday when Love and Bam Knight exited due to injury. He could have played an average brand of football as the lone remaining runner available, but that's not Allgeier. Those who were unfamiliar with his style were reminded rudely on his 63-yard touchdown run, in which he broke three tackles and followed a trio of teammates who escorted him to the goal line, where he fell across it for a score while finally being brought down. That touchdown made it a 17-10 game, but more importantly, it gave the Cardinals reason to believe. His ensuing 52-yarder saw Hjalte Froholdt get out in front and wreck Caleb Downs in open space, setting an aggressive tone embodied by the runner benefitting from the blocking. In those two plays -- and Gardner Minshew's stint as a mid-game replacement -- the Cardinals brought the fight to the Cowboys, refusing to lay down despite a double-digit deficit and little reason to believe they'd turn things around. Because of Allgeier's toughness, determination and relentless desire to produce when called upon -- he also caught five passes for 44 yards and an incredibly gritty touchdown reception -- the Cardinals pulled off the stunning win, and might have found a new identity in the process.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Cardinals-Cowboys (via NFL Pro): Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 11 times for 147 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Cowboys, including three explosive gains of 10 or more yards, after totaling just two explosive gains across 61 carries over the first seven weeks of the season. Allgeier recorded a 63-yard touchdown run on Arizona's final play from scrimmage in the third quarter before opening the Cardinals' next drive with a 52-yard scamper. He gained 96 rushing yards over expected, the most by a Cardinals rusher in a game since at least 2018. Additionally, Allgeier finished as the Cardinals' third-leading receiver, catching all five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown.
NFL Research: The Cardinals' last-second touchdown positioned them to kick a go-ahead extra point with 0:06 remaining Sunday, but Chad Ryland pushed his attempt wide left, entering the Cardinals into some exclusive and undesirable company. They became the third team to miss a go-ahead PAT in the final 10 seconds of regulation, joining the Bengals (Week 1, 2022) and Buccaneers (Week 2, 2003).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Lions run over undefeated Vikings to close gap in NFC North. Detroit figured out the best way to combat Brian Flores’ relentless pressure packages: Go to the ground. After falling behind, 15-12, midway through the fourth quarter, Detroit ran the ball on 11 of its final 13 non-kneel plays. One of those two Jared Goff throws was the go-ahead touchdown toss to Jameson Williams. Detroit leaned on Jahmyr Gibbs and bruising backup Sione Vaki. Gibbs blasted his way to 153 rushing yards and a TD on 23 carries, while Vaki chipped in 11 totes for 65 yards. Detroit getting production from Vaki is a positive sign for the Lions down the stretch. The Lions couldn’t get out of their way early, with miscues hampering Dan Campbell’s club, including some bad penalties. Goff missed passes early and threw his first interception of the season when Williams slipped on a route. Detroit put up just six points, and Goff was sacked four times through two quarters. Then the run game took over, allowing the QB to utilize play-action and wear down the Vikings' D. It wasn’t a perfect game for the home squad, but the offense perked up late when needed to close out a big win that bunches the division even closer. It was a need-to-have home game for Detroit. Dan Campbell’s crew came up clutch in the end.
- Vikings offensive struggles continued. It was only a matter of time before Brian Flores’ defense couldn’t carry the day. Minnesota has been playing on the razor's edge through its first six wins, with the defense spearheading wins while the offense was along for the ride. Against a high-powered Lions offense, Flores’ defense did enough, forcing a turnover, early field goals, and a pivotal late three-and-out. Yes, the defense ran out of gas against Jahmyr Gibbs late. But Kevin O’Connell’s offense needed to do more. Kyler Murray managed the game early, but missed too many throws, particularly high, which led to stalled drives. Nearly a quarter of Murray’s 210 yards (24.3%) came on a 51-yard bomb to Jordan Addison. The QB missed several other shots. Right now, Murray isn’t a station-to-station passer. When the big plays don’t connect, the Vikings offense struggles. Against a Lions defense that entered with the worst pass D in the NFL and allowing the most yards, Murray came up small. The Vikings generated just 266 yards and 15 first downs. Going 3 for 10 on third down and 0 for 1 on fourth down isn’t winning offense. KOC needs his offense to find itself at the start of a tough stretch of games. Right now, it’s not close.
- Detroit’s defense stepped up. For the second straight week, Kelvin Sheppard’s defense has played up a level. The defensive line, particularly the interior, pestered Kyler Murray. Alim McNeill led the way with four QB pressures and one sack. The secondary did a better job sticking with Vikings receivers. Where we’d seen WRs scamper wide open early in the season, Detroit’s secondary at least challenged most plays. Cornerback D.J. Reed was having his best game, including a diving INT and a big late pass breakup before leaving with an injury. When the defensive line is getting pressure and the secondary plays on a string, it’s a workable defense. The issue Sheppard faces now is that he lost a trove of players on Sunday. Star linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury. D.J. Wonnum and Brian Branch each exited with concussions after a collision. Rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder suffered a hamstring injury. Reed’s was a hip. Can an already shaky unit overcome injuries moving forward?
Next Gen Stats Insight for Lions-Vikings (via NFL Pro): The Vikings blitzed on 26 of 29 dropbacks (89.7%) in their Week 8 loss against the Lions, the highest blitz rate by a team since at least 2018, breaking the previous record held by the Vikings set last week against the Colts (85.2%). When blitzed, Jared Goff completed 17 passes, tied for the most against the blitz in a game this season, for 130 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Goff was sacked a season-high three times on six pressures when blitzed.
NFL Research: Jahmyr Gibbs became the fifth player in NFL history prior to age 25 to have at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10-plus touchdowns in their team's first seven games of a season, joining Christian McCaffrey (2019), Edgerrin James (2000), Eric Dickerson (1983) and Jim Brown (1958)
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Jags stampede floundering Colts. Good teams don’t just beat bad ones, they take their soul. Jacksonville is a good team. Liam Coen’s squad walloped its division rival in every facet. From the start, the Jaguars blasted Indianapolis with an offensive barrage and smothering defense. For a team that’s struggled at times in the red zone, Coen’s club simply avoided that area, splashing scores from distance. Of the Jags' five offensive touchdowns, only one came inside the red zone. Jacksonville ripped through a limp Colts defense for scores of 31 yards, 39, 28 and 25 yards. Pass protection had some concerns, but Trevor Lawrence overcame them, side-stepping pressure and ripping passes to wide-open targets. The MVP candidate generated 210 yards and three touchdowns on 10 of 14 attempts before taking a seat for the bulk of the fourth quarter. Jacksonville ran over the Colts, earning 183 rushing yards and two TDs, with Bhayshul Tuten leading the way (16/104/1). Tuten was a tackle-breaking maven, earning 159 scrimmage yards and two scores.
- Have a day, Rayuan Lane III. Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III snagged a flubbed catch by Colts tight end Tyler Warren and scampered the other way for a 92-yard pick-six late in the second quarter. The play was the cherry on top of a big day for the Navy product, who made his second career start and netted three tackles, a QB hit, and three passes defended. Lane making plays after being thrust into significant action highlights a defense that came in waves Sunday. Anthony Campanile’s defense forced three turnovers, held the Colts to 243 total yards and 4.1 yards per play. Jacksonville stymied Jonathan Taylor, holding the veteran back to 2.9 yards per carry, and discombobulated Daniel Jones. A stingy run defense combined with sticky coverage on the back end is a recipe for a smothering unit. A defense that forces turnovers and an offense that can generate explosives is a formula for blowout wins.
- Colts crumbling. Amid a fire sale, Shane Steichen’s squad played like a crew that knows the season is all but over. Awful tackling, missed reps, terrible penalties, flubbed catches, head-scratching passes, bad blocking, porous coverage — you name it, the Colts messed it up. Daniel Jones continued to struggle, missing passes and looking flustered in the pocket. The first INT wasn’t his fault; the second certainly was. Jones has been unable to overcome bad surroundings, looking like the quarterback who wore out his welcome in New York. Jones finished 19-of-28 passing for 144 yards, one TD and two INTs before being replaced by Anthony Richardson. Jonathan Taylor scampered for 19 yards on his first touch. He did little else the rest of the contest, earning eight rushes for 23 yards and catching four passes for 24 yards. He also fumbled on a trick play. It might have been Taylor’s last game in Indy. Most Colts players seemed to play like their time in town could be coming to an end. If Steichen keeps his job beyond Monday morning, he’ll have to do a much better job preparing and motivating his players.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Jaguars-Colts (via NFL Pro): Trevor Lawrence generated 15.0 yards per attempt, the most in a game in his career. Much of that production came against zone coverage, where he completed seven of nine passes for 167 yards and all three of his touchdowns. Lawrence was also efficient on play-action, connecting on four of five attempts for 124 yards and a touchdown.
NFL Research: Bhayshul Tuten is the first Jaguars player to rush for 100-plus yards, scoring a rushing touchdown, record 50-plus receiving yards and a receiving TD in the same game.
Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:
- Raiders snap losing streak as Cousins staves off Mendoza. Klint Kubiak gave Kirk Cousins a vote of confidence early in the week, definitively declaring him the starting QB as calls for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza increased amid Las Vegas' four-game skid. Consider Kubiak (and Cousins) vindicated. The only thing that had been working for the Raiders worked again on Sunday afternoon. Picking up a leaky, sometimes absent defense, Cousins was efficient and error-free, completing 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards to just four pass catchers (two tight ends, one running back, one wide receiver). After leading just one scoring drive in the first half, the Raiders offense under Cousins was nearly flawless in the final two frames, scoring three straight touchdowns out of the half and finding a game-sealing field goal at the end of a clock-killing drive at the end of the fourth quarter. As much as we would all like to see Mendoza get some reps, just for curiosity's sake, it's not prudent for the Raiders to move away from Kirko Chainz as long as he's still moving the chains. He's a steadying presence and a rising tide, and Las Vegas' gauntlet only gets tougher from here. Games against San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and Cleveland await before its December bye. It's Kirk's offense until the wheels call off.
- Jets run out of fuel again. A running theme of the Aaron Glenn Jets has been their inability to finish: plays, possessions, games. Awareness of the problem has yet to lead to a remedy. Sunday's loss to Las Vegas was the latest example. Geno Smith and the Jets came out of the gates on fire, reaching at least the Raiders' 21-yard line on each of their first six drives, a run that extended into the third quarter. In place of Breece Hall, Braelon Allen was a force again, running for 121 yards in the first half alone (finished with 147 yards on 21 totes). Adonai Mitchell (career-high 147 yards) and Garrett Wilson (83 yards) were big-time chain-movers all day. But of those six drives, New York found the end zone just thrice, keeping the game within reach for the Raiders into the second half. By the time Las Vegas forced its first punt with 1:33 to go in the third, it was in striking distance to take the lead, which it did because of course. The Jets found themselves back in the Raiders' red zone down four points with 5:24 to go, in position to take a lead deep in the fourth. But after three plays with no gain, New York kicked its fourth field goal of the day of under 40 yards. The Jets had little time to launch a game-winning drive after the Raiders pushed their lead to five, but reached Las Vegas' 35 before Smith launched an ill-advised interception with seven seconds remaining. New York's second-half collapse would be more frustrating if it was more out of character. But blowing opportunities in the red zone in the win column is Gang Green's calling card at this point. It doesn't get any easier for the 2-6 Jets, with the division-leading Chiefs and Bills up next. An 11th straight losing season is within sight.
- Jeanty takes back seat to rookie. Ashton Jeanty spent the week calling out the Jets defense as a get-right unit for the Raiders' run game. He was right. Just not for him. Jeanty was relegated to a third-down role against New York, ceding starting reps to Mike Washington Jr.. The fourth-round rookie logged a career-high 83 yards on 25 carries, the most by any Raiders RB this season. It wasn't the most efficient outing, but Washington was a much more solid contributor in the lead role than Jeanty had been in his previous three games (64 yards on 28 carries). Jeanty wasn't completely absent from the game, however, and played a crucial role on Las Vegas' fourth-quarter drive to take the lead, breaking free for a 45-yard catch and run to flip the field. He finished with just 9 rushing yards on two carries (season-low 22 snaps), but Jeanty proved once again that he is more useful to this offense in a pass-catching role. Will Las Vegas solidify these roles in the weeks to come, and if so, how will the former top-10 pick handle the apparent demotion?
Next Gen Stats Insight for Raiders-Jets (via NFL Pro): Brock Bowers caught seven of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' win, recording six of his receptions aligned as an outside receiver. Bowers' six receptions lined up outside tied his career high from Week 3 this season and tied for the most by any tight end since at least 2016. No Raiders wide receiver has caught six passes lined up outside in a game this season.
NFL Research: The Raiders and Jets each had season highs in points scored while combining for 71 points, the third-highest scoring game between the teams and just the second time they both scored at least 30 points, joining Week 11, 1968 when the Raiders won, 43-32, in the infamous Heidi Game. The Raiders have scored 221 points this season, their most through eight games since 2002 (226 points) when they went to the Super Bowl.
Dan Parr's takeaways:
- Steelers cruise thanks to dominant ground game, stifling defense. Pittsburgh’s most lopsided victory of the season was fueled by a season-high 200 rushing yards. Running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle each chipped in a rushing touchdown, with Warren running for 143 yards – tying his career high – on his 28th birthday. Aaron Rodgers was held to 13-of-25 passing for 172 yards, no touchdowns and one interception (on a pass that was dropped by DK Metcalf), but struggles through the air didn’t end up costing the Steelers. With a big lead for most of the game and no significant threat from the Browns’ rushing game, the Steelers’ pass rushers were able to pin their ears back and make Deshaun Watson’s life miserable for most of the afternoon. Pittsburgh recorded a season-high eight sacks on 21 QB pressures. Watson has now been sacked a whopping 22 times in the last four games.
- Poor starts come back to bite Browns. Cleveland was abysmal on offense, especially early on against the Steelers, a team the Browns defeated back in Week 4. The Browns finished the first quarter with negative-1 yard on 10 plays and two lost fumbles. It’s part of a troubling trend for Todd Monken, whose team has been outscored, 65-13, in the first quarter of games this season. The key to the Browns' surprising 5-2 start to the season was their ability to bounce back from those rough starts, but Sunday offered Cleveland a stark reminder of what it’s like to fall behind and stay behind. It was the first time the Browns have never held a lead since the Jaguars blew them out in Week 1 and the first time they were held to zero touchdowns in a game since Week 15 of last season. Second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was one of the few bright spots, making a career-high 10 catches for 154 yards. Of course, the combination of not being able to run the ball, protect the passer or stop the run on defense is a recipe for disaster. The Browns had allowed one rushing touchdown in their first six games. They have now allowed six such scores in their last two games, including three on Sunday. They’ll play their third straight road game next week against a desperate Saints team that will be coming off a bye.
- Steelers hit bye week in driver’s seat of AFC North. Pittsburgh will be alone at the top of the division entering Week 9. The Browns are the only team with a winning record the Steelers have faced during their four-game winning streak, but the goal is to stack wins and that’s what Pittsburgh is doing under head coach Mike McCarthy. The Steelers will want to find a way to get Aaron Rodgers going again, though, after the 42-year-old was held to a season-low 172 yards passing on Sunday. He’s now thrown only one touchdown over the last two games. The going could get tougher coming out of the bye, with a trip to visit the Bengals awaiting the Steelers in Week 10. Then again, Cincinnati needed overtime at home on Sunday to beat the lowly Titans in a 43-36 shootout.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Browns-Steelers (via NFL Pro): Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith generated six QB pressures across 21 matchups (20 1-on-1) with Browns offensive tackle Spencer Fano in Week 8, including two quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), and 0.5 sacks. Highsmith also drew three holding calls, two of which were declined. Fano also allowed four pressures in 13 matchups with Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, including one quick pressure and one sack.
NFL Research: The Browns have lost 23 straight regular-season road games against the Steelers, tied for the longest road losing streak against a single opponent in NFL history with the Lions at the Packers from 1992 to 2014. The Browns' loss also means they have failed to sweep the Steelers in the season series for the 35th straight season, last accomplishing the feat in 1988.
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- Bucky puts Bucs on his back. Handed a box score with the player names and teams redacted, one would be forgiven for guessing Sunday’s NFC South showdown took place in 1926 rather than a century later. The Buccaneers ran the ball 55 times (excluding kneeldowns), part of a combined 83 carries by the two clubs in a bad-weather game. Baker Mayfield recorded just three pass attempts and completed none of them, as Tampa Bay joined the 1974 Bills as only the second team in the Super Bowl era to complete zero passes in a game and emerge victorious. Not only that, but the Bucs became the first team to win a game by 10-plus points without completing a pass since the 1945 Pittsburgh Steelers over the Chicago Cardinals. So, how did they pull out such an unlikely victory? Bucky Irving. His cuts were vicious and precise, allowing him to weave through an Atlanta defense that appeared to be on skates at times on a field flooded by rainwater. He rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, eclipsing 100 yards in a first half for his first time as a pro and eventually setting a career high. The operation also didn’t slow down at all with Kenneth Gainwell occasionally mixing in and, later on, taking over to milk clock. The backup back logged 25 carries for 140 yards. It was a similar smashmouth formula that Tampa Bay used in last week’s 43-13 pummeling of the Panthers, when Mayfield only threw for 64 yards, and the Buccaneers have now produced three of the franchise’s top 10 single-game rushing outputs over the last four weeks. At some point, Mayfield will need to air it out, but it’s been a remarkable run and remarkable running by Tampa Bay of late to reenter the NFC South race.
- Penix implodes. Atlanta ultimately lost for two reasons: It couldn’t stop Bucky Irving, and Michael Penix Jr. couldn’t stop giving the ball away. While the Bucs basically gave up trying to throw under a heavy rain that persisted for most of the contest, Penix accepted the challenge and promptly failed. He couldn’t find his targets, especially during the first half, spraying the ball around -- but not to – his targets far too often. He sailed one over Drake London’s head during Atlanta’s first drive into Jacob Parrish’s hands, but the corner couldn’t handle it. Even provided that little bit of luck, though, he still threw three picks over the subsequent four possessions, becoming the first quarterback to toss three interceptions in the first 18 minutes of a game since Bailey Zappe in 2023 (and the first Falcons QB to do it since Matt Ryan in 2012). Penix threw his fourth INT of the game after Atlanta had finally found some momentum in better conditions, ruining a 43-yard drive down to Tampa Bay’s 24-yard line by leaving one behind tight end Charlie Woerner for Zyon McCollum to collect. The Falcons had been averaging 31.0 points per game with Penix starting, which ranked behind only the Bills (32.8) entering Week 8, but he was a difference maker in the negative sense against Tampa Bay. He finished 8 of 24 for 125 yards and an ugly 12.0 passer rating. In a messy game like Sunday’s was, the best thing quarterbacks can do is protect the ball. He didn’t, and he lost.
- Miserable conditions lead to slopfest. The true victor of Sunday’s game might have been the elements. Atlanta and Tampa Bay spent most of the day just trying to get through a torrential downpour. The rain caused errors in every conceivable way. There were overthrows, botched snaps, missed kicks, fumbles and all varieties of dropped passes -- would-be touchdowns, easy pickups and interceptions. There are too many examples to point to, but perhaps the most emblematic football folly took place on the Bucs’ second drive. After the center-quarterback exchange went wrong, Baker Mayfield recovered the ball and improvised magnificently, darting into traffic before throwing it backward to Bucky Irving, who streaked toward the end zone and nearly made it there before Jessie Bates punched the ball out right at the goal line for a touchback. By halftime, the game had seen more fumbles (five) and interceptions (three) than completions (two). Both teams tightened up on ball security out of half, and the rain let up some toward the fourth quarter, but Tampa Bay was able to outlast by stacking some successes despite the elements throughout the contest. Chase McLaughlin was money, helping build a lead in the first half by going 3 of 3 on field goals of 46, 34 and 42 yards. Alex Anzalone picked off Penix twice six plays apart, Jacob Parrish made up for an earlier drop with a second-quarter interception and the Bucs shut out the Falcons offense on third down (0 for 12). For such an ugly, ugly day, there will actually be a fair amount of pretty plays for Todd Bowles and Co. to rewatch.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Falcons-Buccaneers (via NFL Pro): Bucky Irving generated all 170 of his rushing yards against Atlanta after contact, the third-most in a single game this season.
NFL Research: The Buccaneers had a franchise-record 322 rushing yards in Week 8 against the Falcons. Those 322 rushing yards are the second-most by any team in a game where they had zero completions over the last 90 years, behind only the 1933 Boston Redskins, who had 420 against the Giants in a 21-20 win.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Rams rumble over Chargers in battle of L.A. Sean McVay’s offense got off to an ugly start, failing to record a first down in its first five drives. The Rams finally broke through with less than 90 seconds remaining in the first half on a Matthew Stafford 40-yard bomb to Tutu Atwell. The home squad skated from there, scoring 21 straight to blow out their SoFi Stadium mates. The Rams came out at halftime and saddled up the rushing attack. After just 10 yards on the ground through two quarters, Blake Corum and Kyren Williams blasted their way for 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries for the game. Corum started the second half generating chunk gains, juking defenders out of their shoes. He capped the drive with a 23-yard scamper to give L.A. a lead it wouldn’t relent. Finding paydirt on both sides of halftime seemed to break the Chargers. The successful rushing attack stabilized an offense that was stubbing its toe early. After a wobbly start, McVay’s squad has battled back to .500, with games against Washington and Arizona on tap.
- Chargers' disaster season continues. The Chargers play poorly. They also played scared. Jim Harbaugh’s winless club had multiple chances to strike an early big punch, but repeatedly whiffed. The Chargers settled for three field goals on fourth-and-short situations deep in Rams territory. The final decision proved to be the worst. Facing a fourth-and-2 at the Rams' 23-yard line with under 2 minutes left, Harbaugh elected to kick a field goal to go up, 9-3. If the Chargers went for and converted it, they could have gone up double digits and perhaps burned the clock so the Rams couldn’t have scored late to jumpstart their offense. Winning teams make winning plays on winning decisions. Losing teams stay losing with a losing mentality. Speaking of mentality, Justin Herbert’s is lost in a blind wilderness. The Chargers QB threw a pair of ugly interceptions – the type you can’t believe that a $50 million player would make – right to defenders. Herbert isn’t trusting what he’s seeing and isn’t seeing what defenses are putting in front of him. He’s a mess mentally right now with little hope of digging out of the hole. When the highest-paid player on the team is making rookie-level mistakes, what can you expect from the rest of the club?
- Rams D takes advantage of Herbert mistakes. Quentin Lake jumped a first-quarter Justin Herbert pass to the outside and scampered into Chargers territory. Even after the offense generated just 8 yards, the return was enough to give the Rams an early three-point lead. After halftime, Trent McDuffie saw a pass tossed right to him in zone coverage, which he returned 26 yards to set up a TD that would put the game out of reach. The Rams stuffed the Chargers' run game (2.6 yards per carry) and pestered Herbert into mistakes. In addition to two sacks and two picks, the Rams generated 20 QB pressures, including three from defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams' early play, keeping the Chargers out of the end zone, proved huge, giving the offense time to figure things out without falling too far behind.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Rams-Chargers (via NFL Pro): Matthew Stafford averaged a time to throw of 2.38 seconds in the Rams' Week 8 victory over the Chargers, his third-quickest in a game since joining the Rams in 2021. Stafford was efficient on quick passes, completing 13 of 14 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown (57.1% success rate). When he held on to the ball for over 2.5 seconds, he completed just four of 11 passes for 63 yards with an interception (33.3% success rate).
NFL Research: The Chargers are the first team in NFL history to lose each of their first seven games of a season after winning at least 11 games in the previous season
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Fourth-quarter Broncos are back. Denver's offensive output is slowly starting to improve. Bo Nix completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, took a few shots downfield (and connected once with Jaylen Waddle for a big gain), and most importantly delivered in a frantic fourth quarter comeback effort. Facing a goal-to-go situation, Nix ran himself into pressure when inexplicably trying to break a clean pocket but didn't let that mistake sink him. He calmly executed a play-action rollout later in the sequence and found fullback Nate Adkins for a passing touchdown, then coolly converted the two-point try by firing a bullet to Waddle to make it a three-point game. Jonah Coleman later handled the rest, ripping off a 51-yard gain after catching a short pass from Nix to set up Denver's go-ahead touchdown, a score that was ultimately the deciding trip to the end zone. Denver still finished 2 for 11 on third down and under 300 total yards of offense, but when it needed to score late, it found a way to get the job done in a high-pressure situation. The Broncos will need to build off that going forward.
- Chiefs rediscover offensive mojo, still fall short. After being completely shut down by Seattle last week, Kansas City was able to get back on track and produce in Denver on Sunday thanks to some early big plays. Headlined by running back Emmett Johnson's 73-yard touchdown reception, explosive plays propelled the Chiefs to a 17-13 lead before Patrick Mahomes pieced together a methodical 11-play, 63-yard touchdown drive to take an 11-point lead late in the third quarter. That score came at the end of what was the Chiefs' most impressive drive of the season and appeared to be enough to keep the Broncos at bay until Denver's fourth-quarter scoring outburst moved the Broncos within three points of tying the Chiefs, and then ahead of Kansas City in the game's final two minutes. In years past, that would have been too much time to give Mahomes and Co., and it nearly was again Sunday, but Kansas City's inability to finish off its frantic two-minute drill reminded us of this offense's limitations. Mahomes wasn't able to scramble for a touchdown, instead throwing away a pass a few yards shy of the goal line, and Kenneth Walker III's hesitant third-down run preceded a sequence that will live in Chiefs' fans memories for a while. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 1, Kansas City stacked three receivers in a tight bunch set on the left, sent the shotgun snap to Mahomes and let the route combination work, freeing Rashee Rice for what should have been the game-winning touchdown. Jaylon Moore's slight movement before the snap drew a false start penalty, though, and Mahomes crumbled beneath the Denver pass rush on the game's final play. There were things to like from this game, including Kansas City's ability to compete on the road without receiving stellar production from Walker (25 touches, 84 scrimmage yards), but the frustrating result erased the Chiefs' grip on first place in the AFC West race. Instead, they'll have to try to keep pace with Denver the rest of the way. Oh, and we already knew this, but it was reaffirmed Sunday: Harrison Butker is marching toward unemployment. His wide right miss from 54 yards loomed large in this contest and is just the latest of a growing string of misses from deep.
- Denver's defense shows cracks, but holds up in biggest moment. The Broncos have built their 6-2 mark on the backs of their defenders, who have collectively stifled opposing offenses by harassing quarterbacks relentlessly over the last month. On Sunday, they weren't quite as effective for most of the afternoon. Patrick Mahomes managed to lead one drive in which he repeatedly converted third downs by barely moving the ball beyond the line to gain, showing flashes of what has made him a special quarterback in the post-Tyreek Hill era in Kansas City and dealing a few deflating blows to the Denver defense in the process. That wasn't enough to tear them down, though. In need of a stop, Denver managed to force a Chiefs drive to stall in the fourth quarter, leading to Butker's 54-yard miss and granting the Broncos a fresh opportunity to complete their comeback effort. And even after letting Mahomes drive the Chiefs down the field rapidly in the final two minutes, Denver bowed up and denied the Chiefs from entering the end zone in the game's final seconds. As Nix noted afterward, the Broncos have been leaning on their defense all season, and they managed to prevent the opposition from gaining the one yard they needed most. The fact they ended the game with a sack credited to Malcolm Roach -- but truly the product of a collective, unified pass rush -- was fitting.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Chiefs-Broncos (via NFL Pro): On first-and-goal from the Denver 4-yard line in the game's final minute, the Chiefs owned a 76% chance of winning, per Next Gen Stats' Win Probability. They did not score, losing, 28-24.
NFL Research: The Broncos came back to win in Week 8 after trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs. The win was the Broncos’ third in Bo Nix’s career in which they came back from a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to win, which is the most such wins in the NFL since 2024. This was just the third game in Patrick Mahomes’ career in which the Chiefs blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead, and the first since Week 2, 2021 in Baltimore.
Brooke Cersosimo's takeaways:
- Maye, Pats' offense has big second half. The Patriots looked as if they were still feeling last week's loss to Chicago in the first half of Sunday's contest. New England's receiving yards leader, Hunter Henry, remained Drake Maye's preferred option early against the Dolphins, catching all three of his targets for 30 yards, but the veteran tight end left the game with a foot injury midway through the second quarter and never returned. Maye looked stumped without Henry and his top three receivers -- A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), who's missing his fifth game this season, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins (both on injured reserve) -- for the rest of the half. The offense compiled less than 100 total yards and had a 13-3 deficit going into the locker room, prompting too many Mike Vrabel eye rolls to count. Then came some much-needed adjustments from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Maye. After a three-and-out, Maye began stretching the field and finding the few Pats receivers at his disposal to string together three straight touchdown drives. That scoring avalanche opened with Maye finding Kyle Williams on a 43-yard touchdown before Maye stunned a defender when taking it in himself on an option from 2 yards out. Maye's third TD saw him connect with Demario Douglas deep downfield for a 48-yard touchdown. Maye finished the day 16-of-20 passing for 199 yards with the three total TDs. It marked Maye's fifth straight game with three or more total touchdowns -- the first time a Patriots QB has done so since Tom Brady accomplished the feat in 10 consecutive games in 2007. Despite some dicey moments early, the Pats appear to be back on track.
- Dormant third quarter sinks Fins. Miami built some momentum offensively before halftime with 11- and 12-play scoring drives that gave it a 10-point lead heading into the locker room. The latter was undoubtedly Miami's most impressive march of the day, as Malik Willis connected with Greg Dulcich, Caleb Douglas, Jalen Tolbert, Kevin Coleman Jr. and finally Malik Washington in the end zone for a 1-yard score. That's about when the fun stopped for Miami, as the third quarter saw it gain a piddly 13 net yards (zero pass yards) on eight plays. Credit the Dolphins for trying to get out of the 11-point hole late with a nice 35-yard touchdown from Willis to Coleman late in the fourth quarter, though a missed field goal, failed two-point try and an unsuccessful onside kick attempt all but sealed their fate. Willis finished the loss 21-of-32 passing for 211 yards, two TDs and an INT (which crazily launched off a defender's helmet at the line of scrimmage into Kevin Byard's hands downfield). For the first time in several weeks, the run game went away with Ollie Gordon II racking up 69 yards on 19 carries (3.6 yards per attempt). The game was ultimately decided by five points, but it didn't feel all that close for much of the rainy second half.
- Some love for the defenses. There were a handful of players on both teams that made notable plays. The Dolphins entered the contest with only six sacks (dead last in the NFL) but logged three Sunday. 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson led all players with two takedowns of Drake Maye, while Josh Uche, a former Patriot, had one. Miami also received solid contributions from Jordyn Brooks (11 total tackles), Jacob Rodriguez (eight tackles, forced fumble), and Julius Brents (fumble recovery). New England sacked Malik Willis five times in the win with Gabe Jacas and Cory Durden leading the way with 1.5 sacks apiece. Carlton Davis (nine tackles), Kaden Elliss (nine tackles, .5 sacks, two TFLs) and Kevin Byard (INT) also deserve flowers for their performances.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Patriots-Dolphins (via NFL Pro): Drake Maye completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and two TDs against the Dolphins in Week 8. Maye was perfect on throws of more than 10 air yards, completing all five attempts for 149 yards and both of his touchdowns. Since Week 4, Maye has thrown six deep (20+ air yards) touchdown passes without an interception, the most deep touchdowns in the NFL over that span.
NFL Research: With Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is 13-4 in his career in games with eight or more days of rest.
Grant Gordon's takeaways:
- Daniels gets long-awaited win. In a battle of attrition for the Commanders, Eagles and those tuned in, Washington and Jayden Daniels emerged as survivors and victors. There were zero style points, but Daniels and Co. rallied from a 10-point deficit in the first quarter as the quarterback stunningly earned his first win since Oct. 5, 2025. Battling through injuries in this season and the last, Daniels had gone 0-7-1 over his last eight starts with Washington. This one is unlikely to be a triumph he’ll put on a highlight reel, as the Commanders and Eagles entered Sunday night on a combined eight-game winless streak. The product was emblematic of the teams’ travails for the most part. Daniels, however, largely avoided big mistakes, throwing for 217 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs that led to a 10-all score in the second quarter and was part of a 27-0 run for Washington. Daniels and Washington have been desperate for a win. At 2-4-1, the Commanders are still within flailing distance of the NFC East’s top spot, though that’s hard to fathom with the showing. Regardless, Dan Quinn, Daniels and the Commanders have something to celebrate at the expense of a division rival that is dealing with harder times.
- Eagles endure another ugly loss. After 10 points and nearly 15 minutes of game time, things looked sunny for Philadelphia for the first time in a long time. The Eagles hadn’t laid claim to a double-digit lead since Week 4. Unfortunately, during a trying season for the Eagles in which injuries have taken hold, they lost their sixth in a row for the first time in Nick Sirianni’s tenure as a banged-up Saquon Barkley was limited and fill-in starter Tanner McKee was bamboozled by Washington pressure. Held scoreless following a 3-yard touchdown run by Barkley with 4:27 to go in the first quarter, the Eagles mustered just 268 yards of offense. The running game was held to 91 yards and McKee couldn’t hold up against the Commanders’ pressure. Washington racked up a season-best five sacks as McKee was pressured 20 times (46.5% pressure rate), and it seemed as though he was under duress far more than that. Despite a roster completely hobbled by injuries, this was a winnable game for the Eagles, but McKee and the offense simply had no answers. Emblematic of the struggles was Philadelphia’s best drive of the second half, a 15-play odyssey that took up 7:35. It ended with a Jake Elliott 41-yard field goal attempt clanging off the upright following back-to-back 5-yard penalties. Eight games into the season and residing in an NFC East that’s hardly a heavyweight division, it’s still arduous to believe the Eagles’ season isn’t done.
- Washington wins in trenches. In Week 7, the Eagles' defense was shockingly held to six QB pressures, no sacks and no tackles for loss in a setback against the Cowboys. The stats weren’t so damning in this one, but it still wasn’t where it should be. Credit to the Commanders' offensive line for that. Guard Samuel Cosmi more than held his own against Jalen Carter. Carter had one of the Eagles’ two sacks and it came versus Cosmi, but overall, Cosmi won this battle, allowing the sack and one pressure in 19 matchups, including 12 one-on-ones. The pressure and the sack allowed to Carter were Cosmi’s only blemishes in 33 pass block snaps. Former first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. and center Lucas Patrick also had commendable showings.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Eagles-Commanders (via NFL Pro): Washington generated pressure on 46.5% of dropbacks against Philadelphia, a season-high mark. Ten pressures and a sack came on 12 blitzes (83.3%), the second-highest pressure rate by any defense in a game this season (minimum five blitzes).
NFL Research: The Eagles have lost six straight games for the first time since 2012 when Philadelphia lost eight in a row from Weeks 5-13. It was also the Eagles’ third loss in a row versus an NFC East opponent, the first time they’ve done so since Weeks 9-11 in 2005. Philadelphia’s 2-6 start is its worst since 1999, Andy Reid’s first year at the helm.