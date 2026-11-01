2026 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Nick Shook's takeaways:

Bills let hunters loose. Buffalo's biggest underlying question mark was its defense, a leaky unit that struggled to get stops and limit opposing offenses in what became weekly shootouts for the Bills. That finally changed for the better on Sunday. With Lamar Jackson exiting quickly and Tyler Huntley back in the lineup, Buffalo decided it was time to hunt the quarterback, dialing up blitzes and registering pressures on half of Huntley's four passes, which also incidentally forced Huntley out of the game due to injury. Once undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano took over, the carnivorous Bills saw nothing but red meat, blitzing on 64.5% of their total defensive snaps, logging QB pressures at a rate of 61.3% and short-circuiting Baltimore's offense all afternoon. The Ravens finished with just 144 net yards of offense, scored their only touchdown via a short field earned by a Broderick Washington interception, and couldn't piece together more than one drive of significance, which ended in a 26-yard Tyler Loop field goal. Buffalo's defense made sure it wouldn't allow Derrick Henry to carry the Ravens and denied Fagnano the space to breathe, overwhelming the inexperienced signal-caller in a runaway win. Quarterback injuries decimate Ravens. Lamar Jackson's anticipated return lasted just one snap. His first pass attempt fell incomplete, and on the follow through to his throw, Jackson's thumb collided with a defender's hand, resulting in an injury that will land Jackson on injured reserve for the foreseeable future. After a few weeks of backup-turned-starter duty, Tyler Huntley found himself on the field Sunday, appearing skittish and struggling to gain a single yard through the air before an injury knocked him out of action, as well, leaving the Ravens with their emergency third QB, Joe Fagnano, as their only remaining option. The UConn product gave his best effort but was constantly under duress, leaving the Ravens with little room to move the ball all afternoon. Zay Flowers went without a catch (on five targets), Rashod Bateman's one catch for 22 yards accounted for the most receiving production for any Raven, and running back Justice Hill led Baltimore in receptions with four. It was a lifeless offense that left the Ravens' defense on the field for far too long (Buffalo won the time of possession battle 37:36 to 22:24), and Sunday's display should rightfully worry Ravens fans about their team's outlook for the remainder of 2026. It sounds as if Jackson's season could be finished, and recent results without him (including Sunday) are discouraging at best. Moore delivers in return. After missing a handful of weeks, Buffalo welcomed back its prized offseason acquisition, D.J. Moore, who showed no signs of hesitancy and delivered a strong outing: four catches, 82 yards (including a spectacular grab for 49 yards to set up a James Cook touchdown) and a touchdown catch. Moore's return helped draw some attention away from Buffalo's tight ends (Dalton Kincaid finished with a team-best 86 yards and a touchdown on four catches), took a bit of pressure off Cook and unlocked enough of the unit's attack to help the Bills climb out of a grind-it-out start to pour it on in the second half. Moore's rapport with Josh Allen remains strong even after the time off, and helped Allen pass Jim Kelly for the franchise's all-time lead in touchdowns (260). Now, Moore will need to prove he can be this reliable on a weekly basis.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Ravens-Bills (via NFL Pro): The Bills blitzed on 64.5% of opposing dropbacks against the Ravens in Week 8, their highest blitz rate since 2021 and the highest blitz rate Ravens quarterbacks have faced this season. The Bills' blitz rate had not exceeded 39% in any of their prior six games this season. When blitzing, the Bills generated 11 pressures, including a season-high seven quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds) and three sacks, including a strip-sack fumble recovery in the second quarter.

NFL Research: Josh Allen and James Cook each had a rushing touchdown in Week 8, marking the 16th time that Allen and Cook have scored a rushing touchdown in the same game. Sixteen games breaks a tie with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott for the most games by any teammate duo in NFL history in which both players had a rushing touchdown.