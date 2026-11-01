Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers right thumb injury on first snap of loss to Bills
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not return after suffering a right thumb injury on Baltimore's first offensive snap of Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Backup Tyler Huntley also suffered a toe injury later in the first half and was ruled out after halftime, which thrust undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano onto the field for the first time this season.
Jackson, who missed the previous three games due to an ankle injury, appeared to suffer his injury when his throwing hand collided with a Bills defender on a pass attempt to Zay Flowers in the first quarter.
Here is the video and replay of the play that injured #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s thumb. pic.twitter.com/Gg3nUgPQDL— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026
Jackson immediately walked to the sideline following the play and was later seen headed to the locker room on the CBS broadcast.
Huntley went 2 of 4 for zero yards in limited action on Sunday, while Fagnano went 10 of 21 for 91 yards with an interception.
The loss dropped Baltimore to 4-4 on the season.
The Ravens next face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.