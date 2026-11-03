Week 9 NFL MVP tracker: Can Caleb Williams join Joe Montana in making history?

Caleb Williams on Monday night did what no quarterback has done this season: bamboozle the Seattle Seahawks' defense.

Mike Macdonald’s group entered Monday's tilt allowing a league-low 144.4 passing yards per game, and the stingiest total yards per game (233.9). No QB had hit the 200-yard passing mark against Seattle this season. The Seahawks flustered Brock Purdy in Week 5 into his lowest output (189 yards). They flummoxed Patrick Mahomes (165) and stonewalled running back Kenneth Walker III (36) in Week 7.

Then, the Bears and Williams rolled over them like a Ford F-450 Super Duty blasting through a Pinto en route to a 34-17 win.

Williams completed 70.6 percent of his passes (24-for-34) for 247 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions -- his third game with at least one touchdown, zero interceptions, and a 70-or-higher completion percentage this season, tied for most in the NFL, per NFL Research.

Williams is the first QB with such a game against the Seahawks since Baker Mayfield in Week 5, 2025. Jordan Love and Jared Goff (both in 2024) are the only other QBs with such a game against Seattle since Macdonald became the coach in 2024.

Mastermind Ben Johnson deserves credit for a Chicago offense that keeps defenses off-kilter. The Bears' O-line is as strong as any in the league. The RBs keep yards churning, and the WRs create space and gobble up yards after the catch. But it all funnels through Williams.

The QB was sublime on Monday night in the face of the NFL’s top defense in a hostile road environment at Lumen Field. There were a few hiccups, including some errant throws and three three-and-outs, but overall, Williams showed he is in complete command of Johnson's offense. That should scare the rest of the NFC.