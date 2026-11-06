NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Jets' Garrett Wilson ruled out; Falcons RB Brian Robinson out for Madrid game

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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

TRADES

  • QB Jacoby Brissett was traded to Baltimore, along with a 2027 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 seventh-rounder, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

INJURIES

INJURIES

TRADES

  • QB Jacoby Brissett was acquired from Arizona, along with a 2027 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 seventh-rounder, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

HIRES

  • Dele Harding was hired as a defensive assistant. Harding has spent time on coaching staffs in Houston, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Dallas and New Orleans.

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

  • DL Sam Kamara is signing to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

INJURIES

INJURIES

  • C Cade Mays (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday against Miami, per coach Dan Campbell.
  • Edge D.J. Wonnum (concussion) is unlikely to play vs. the Dolphins, per Campbell.
  • CB D.J. Reed (hip) is unlikely to play vs. the Dolphins, per Campbell.

INJURIES

INJURIES

  • TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is currently on injured reserve, is expected to play Sunday against the Commanders, head coach Sean McVay said.
  • DE Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against Washington, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported. McVay told reporters Garrett is expected to play, barring a setback.
  • CB Trent McDuffie (back) is questionable to play, McVay said.
  • S Kamren Curl (foot) is questionable, McVay said.

INJURIES

  • RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is out Sunday against the Packers, head coach Mike Vrabel said. Henderson released a statement on Friday detailing that he was recently hospitalized due to an "unusual" medical emergency that involved a series of "unexplained neurological symptoms."
  • WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) is out, Vrabel said.
  • TE Hunter Henry (foot) is questionable to play, Vrabel said.
  • CB Marcus Jones (foot) is questionable to play, Vrabel said.

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall (quad) will be a full participant in Friday's practice, coach Aaron Glenn said.
  • WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City, per Glenn.
  • TE Mason Taylor (back) will be a full participant in Friday's practice, Glenn said.
  • DE David Bailey (groin) will be a full participant in Friday's practice, Glenn said.
  • DE Joseph Ossai (ankle; limited) will be questionable to play, per Glenn.
  • DL Harrison Phillips (ankle; full) will be questionable, Glenn said.
  • LB Trevin Wallace (groin) out
  • DB Nahshon Wright (back) will be questionable to play, per Glenn.

INJURIES

  • WR Emeka Egbuka (knee) will be questionable to play Sunday against Chicago, per coach Todd Bowles.
  • OT Tristan Wirfs (toe) will play Sunday despite not practicing Thursday, Bowles said.
  • OLB YaYa Diaby (knee) won't play against the Bears, per Bowles.