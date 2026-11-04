NFL news roundup: Commanders' Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery
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INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) DNP
- DE James Pearce Jr. (NIR) was a full participant in his return to practice from suspension.
- LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) limited
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) limited
INJURIES
- QB Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in Baltimore's Week 8 loss to Buffalo, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson was placed in concussion protocol.
SIGNINGS
- RB Hassan Haskins (practice squad)
- TE Carsen Ryan signed to active roster from practice squad
INJURIES
- WR Mack Hollins (calf) is expected to return to practice Wednesday from injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hollins has not played since Week 4.
INJURIES
- DL Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his MCL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. In six games played, Kinlaw had one sack and three QB hits.