NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Commanders' Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery

Published:
Loading...
Around the NFL Staff
NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

INJURIES

INJURIES

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • WR Mack Hollins (calf) is expected to return to practice Wednesday from injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hollins has not played since Week 4.

INJURIES

  • DL Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his MCL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. In six games played, Kinlaw had one sack and three QB hits.