NFL news roundup: Saints fire run game coordinator; Jaguars DT likely out for season
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HIRES
- DeAngelo Hall was hired as Carolina's cornerbacks coach. Hall, a former three-time Pro Bowl CB, served as assistant defensive backs coach with the Panthers from 2023-24. Hall's hire comes after Carolina fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.
SIGNINGS
- RB Joshua Pitsenberger (practice squad)
- DT Naquan Jones
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Deuce Vaughn
- DT Jaden Crumedy
INJURIES
- DT DaVon Hamilton suffered a torn quad in Sunday's win over the Colts and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
FIRINGS
- Offensive run game coordinator T.J Paganetti was fired amid a 2-5 start, coach Kellen Moore confirmed Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news. Paganetti was in his second season in New Orleans. The Saints are 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (86.0) and 30th in rushing yards per play (3.52).
INJURIES
- OLB YaYa Diaby is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over Atlanta, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.