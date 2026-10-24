Packers activate RB Josh Jacobs from exempt status ahead of Sunday's game vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers added Josh Jacobs to the active roster from his previous exempt status on Saturday, taking the next step in the running back returning to the field after he spent the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List.
Jacobs is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
As part of removing Jacobs from the Commissioner's Exempt List on Oct. 19, the NFL granted Green Bay a one-game roster exemption that was set to expire on Oct. 26, meaning Jacobs did not count against the team's active roster as he practiced this week.
Jacobs, 28, was placed on the exempt list on Aug. 30 following an altercation with his girlfriend in May that initially resulted in five charges, including felony strangulation. The charges were eventually changed to two misdemeanors -- battery and criminal damage to property -- which Jacobs pleaded no contest to on Oct. 10.
Though the NFL is continuing its investigation into Jacobs' case, he is eligible to play.
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It remains to be seen how much the Packers ask of Jacobs versus Detroit with just one week of practice under his belt.
Green Bay currently ranks last in the league in both rushing yards (359) and rushing yards per attempt (2.9), having gotten little production from a rotation that's included MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks (currently on injured reserve) and Pierre Strong.
Lloyd, who leads the group with a meager 122 rushing yards, is the only running back to notch a score this season. He's found the end zone twice on the ground and a third time on one of his 10 receptions.
Jacobs is currently in his third season with the Packers. He's amassed 2,258 rushing yards, 624 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in 32 games played for Green Bay.
The Packers and Lions kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.