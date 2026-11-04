Report: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley out for season with turf toe injury
The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback room has received more bad news.
Tests revealed that backup QB Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning.
Huntley, who exited Baltimore's Week 8 loss to Buffalo, was already ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano set to make the start. Wednesday’s news wipes out any shot Huntley had at returning and helping stabilize the position.
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Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury. The former MVP landing on IR means he will miss at least four weeks and could miss the rest of the season.
On a short week, the Ravens had little choice but to turn to Fagnano. The club added Kedon Slovis to the active roster and Austin Reed to the practice squad this week, but neither would be ready in such short order.
The question is whether Baltimore makes a move for an established QB in an attempt to buoy its season after slipping to 4-4 after three straight losses. Recently demoted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett could be one candidate if the Ravens are willing to shell out any draft assets to solve their quarterback quandary before the season spirals completely away.