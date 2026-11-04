Deshaun Watson enters concussion protocol ahead of Browns' Week 9 game vs. Saints

Cleveland may be without its starting quarterback this Sunday.

The Browns announced Wednesday morning that Deshaun Watson was placed in concussion protocol Tuesday morning after self-reporting concussion symptoms stemming from Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh.

Watson briefly left last Sunday's game after a first-quarter hit to the head from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. Watson missed four plays but returned to the game on the ensuing drive.

“During the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Deshaun took a helmet-to-helmet hit," the Browns said in a statement. "The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a gameday concussion evaluation. Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns’ next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team’s medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared.

"On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol.”

With Watson sidelined as he goes through protocol, second-year QB Shedeur Sanders is in line to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Dillon Gabriel is likely to be the backup QB.