Deshaun Watson enters concussion protocol ahead of Browns' Week 9 game vs. Saints
Cleveland may be without its starting quarterback this Sunday.
The Browns announced Wednesday morning that Deshaun Watson was placed in concussion protocol Tuesday morning after self-reporting concussion symptoms stemming from Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh.
Watson briefly left last Sunday's game after a first-quarter hit to the head from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. Watson missed four plays but returned to the game on the ensuing drive.
“During the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Deshaun took a helmet-to-helmet hit," the Browns said in a statement. "The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a gameday concussion evaluation. Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns’ next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team’s medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared.
"On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol.”
With Watson sidelined as he goes through protocol, second-year QB Shedeur Sanders is in line to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Dillon Gabriel is likely to be the backup QB.
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After a training camp and preseason QB battle, Watson was named Cleveland's starter over Sanders on Aug. 24. Thought to be a stop-gap at the position, the 10th-year veteran has instead led the Browns to a 5-3 record and even earned some speculative Comeback Player of the Year chatter.
Over eight games, Watson has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions for a 91.2 passer rating, playing his best ball since 2020. While he paces the NFL with five game-winning drives, he does also lead all quarterbacks with 33 sacks taken.
Sanders has made two appearances this season, completing three pass attempts for 2 yards. The 24-year-old was Cleveland's starter down the stretch of the 2025 season, leading the Browns to a 3-4 record while throwing for 1,400 yards, seven TDs and 10 INTs. He was even named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate.
Cleveland kicks off in New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Which signal-caller will be under center remains to be seen.