Niners' Christian McCaffrey catches 36th career touchdown, setting new running back record

The versatility of Christian McCaffrey has propelled him into the record books.

The San Francisco 49ers running back caught his 36th career touchdown during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, giving him the most receiving scores in the Super Bowl era for a running back.

McCaffrey’s record-setting tally came with 5:15 left in the second quarter on a 12-yard pass from Brock Purdy.

The record TD reception came after McCaffrey had already found the end zone on the day with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.