Niners' Christian McCaffrey catches 36th career touchdown, setting new running back record
The versatility of Christian McCaffrey has propelled him into the record books.
The San Francisco 49ers running back caught his 36th career touchdown during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, giving him the most receiving scores in the Super Bowl era for a running back.
McCaffrey’s record-setting tally came with 5:15 left in the second quarter on a 12-yard pass from Brock Purdy.
The record TD reception came after McCaffrey had already found the end zone on the day with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
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Ahead of the 2026 season, McCaffrey’s 35 receiving scores were tied for first in the Super Bowl era with Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who played for the then-St. Louis Rams and Indianapolis Colts.
McCaffrey is now tied for fifth in NFL history for receiving scores by a running back with Hall of Famer Johnny "Blood" McNally, who -- like most above CMC -- lined up as a tailback, wingback and halfback. Hall of Famer Lenny Moore, a flanker and halfback who played from 1956-1967, is first all time with 48 receiving scores.
The 30-year-old CMC snapped a nine-game drought without a receiving score dating back to last regular season (he had two TD catches in last season's wild-card round). That streak was the longest of his career, but he's delivered a reminder that he is still one of the best dual-threat backs in the game -- and of all time.
McCaffrey, a four-time Pro Bowler, is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign in which he had 2,126 scrimmage yards and 17 scrimmage TDs, including tying for a career-high touchdown receptions.
CMC is well on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his latest record-staking accomplishment.