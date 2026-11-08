Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games: Rams WR Puka Nacua to undergo testing on knee injury
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Here are the injuries and news developments we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:
- Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (toe) was ruled out of Sunday's game against Seattle.
- Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Colts, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. Tight end Jake Ferguson will undergo tests on his knee on Monday, per Schottenheimer.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Riley Moss were ruled out after suffering concussions in the first half of Sunday's win over Carolina.
- Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (hand) left in the first quarter and did not return to Sunday's win over New England. Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (chest) was ruled out.
- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck) and offensive tackle Jalen Travis (knee) were ruled out of Sunday's loss to Dallas.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) was ruled out of Sunday's win over the Jets. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) did not return.
- Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's loss to San Francisco.
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey experienced back spasms during pregame warmups and did not play in Sunday's loss to Houston. Cornerback Isas Waxter (ankle) was ruled out. Cornerback Cam Hart (ankle) and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (ankle) did not return.
- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury on the team's final offensive snap of Sunday's win over Washington and will undergo testing on Monday to determine the injury's severity, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Rams do not believe Nacua suffered a torn ACL, per Garafolo and Schefter. Offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring) was ruled out.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis told reporters after Sunday's loss to Detroit he was dealing with groin tightness.
- New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee) and safety Brenden Schooler (hamstring) were ruled out of Sunday's loss to Green Bay. Cornerback Carlton Davis (knee) and offensive tackle Will Campbell (knee) did not return.
- New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (bicep) did not return to Sunday's win over Cleveland.
- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (back) did not return to Sunday's loss to the Giants.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Gracen Halton suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's win over Las Vegas and is out for the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said. Halton was carted off the field wearing an air cast late in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Renardo Green (back) did not return.
- Washington Commanders center Lucas Patrick (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Rams.