NFL Network: Ravens' Lamar Jackson (right thumb) out 6-9 weeks, expects to return this season

With Jackson and Tyler Huntley (out for the season with turf toe) placed on injured reserve, the Ravens were forced to start undrafted third-stringer Joe Fagnano on Thursday night against Jacksonville. It did not go well.

The Ravens then acquired Brissett on Friday in a trade, with hopes that the veteran QB can lead Baltimore to enough wins in the ensuing weeks to make a Jackson return worthwhile.

Baltimore faces the Chargers, Panthers, Texans and Buccaneers (a combined 8-21 record) in the next five weeks before finishing the season with four games in the brutal AFC North. The Ravens are currently last in the division.

Jackson has started five games this season, his first under coach Jesse Minter, but has finished just three. He left Baltimore's Week 4 game with an ankle sprain and missed three weeks. Upon his return in Week 8, Jackson was knocked out of the game on the Ravens' first offensive snap when his right hand collided with a Bills defender.

On the season, Jackson is 68-of-97 passing for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, adding 144 rushing yards and a TD.

Brissett started all eight of the Cardinals' games before being benched midway through their Week 8 comeback win over Dallas. He was demoted to third string the following day and then dealt to Baltimore.

The 33-year-old journeyman has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 TDs and seven INTs this season.

Brissett will try to keep Baltimore afloat with the expectation that Jackson can return to a playoff-bound Ravens team and take them over the top.