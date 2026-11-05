Vikings to start Carson Wentz vs. Bills on Monday with Kyler Murray battling hamstring injury
A change is coming at quarterback for the Vikings in Week 9.
Carson Wentz will start for Minnesota in Monday night's contest against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Thursday. Kyler Murray will miss the game due to a hamstring injury and is considered week to week, per O'Connell.
Max Brosmer will assume backup duties behind Wentz on Monday, O'Connell added.
The starting lineup swap doesn't come as a surprise after O'Connell told reporters on Monday that Murray was dealing with a "sore" hamstring following their Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Murray has had a challenging start to the 2026 season -- his first in Minnesota. With Murray behind center for the majority of the season, the Vikings' offense has struggled mightily, ranking 29th in yards gained per game, 31st in passing and 27th in points scored per contest (20).
RELATED CONTENT
Despite these issues, the Vikings own a 6-1 record entering Week 9 thanks to the performance of an elite defense that ranks second in yards per game allowed and first in points per game allowed (13.3). Minnesota's aggressive, attacking defense has harassed opposing quarterbacks all season, blitzing at a league-high rate of 73.1 percent (30.5 percentage points higher than the next closest team) and generating a QB pressure rate of 45.8 percent (also the best in the NFL).
Wentz certainly benefited from this defensive support in his two appearances (one start) earlier this season after Murray suffered a concussion in the regular-season opener. The Vikings won both games despite Wentz finishing short of 150 passing yards in each contest. In his two games played in 2026, the 33-year-old quarterback has completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
As O'Connell described it, Wentz's insertion into the starting lineup is only a temporary measure. But if he succeeds at a rate higher than what Vikings fans have begrudgingly come to accept from their team this season, don't be surprised if a QB controversy arises in the near future.