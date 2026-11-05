Vikings to start Carson Wentz vs. Bills on Monday with Kyler Murray battling hamstring injury

A change is coming at quarterback for the Vikings in Week 9.

Carson Wentz will start for Minnesota in Monday night's contest against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Thursday. Kyler Murray will miss the game due to a hamstring injury and is considered week to week, per O'Connell.

Max Brosmer will assume backup duties behind Wentz on Monday, O'Connell added.

The starting lineup swap doesn't come as a surprise after O'Connell told reporters on Monday that Murray was dealing with a "sore" hamstring following their Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Murray has had a challenging start to the 2026 season -- his first in Minnesota. With Murray behind center for the majority of the season, the Vikings' offense has struggled mightily, ranking 29th in yards gained per game, 31st in passing and 27th in points scored per contest (20).