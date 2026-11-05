Kyle Shanahan admits 49ers explored Jauan Jennings trade, but WR 'pretty happy' in Minnesota

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in another division title race and in need of some help at receiver.

Naturally, the 49ers turned toward a familiar face -- former Niner and current Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings -- when contemplating potential acquisitions ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

As things moved closer toward possibly becoming a reality, head coach Kyle Shanahan was permitted to talk with his former receiver about a potential deal and learned Jennings was not interested in a reunion.

"We love Jauan. We have such a good relationship with Jauan and know him really well and we didn't want to do it without talking to him first," Shanahan explained Wednesday when asked about an earlier report on their interest in Jennings.

"So, we had to agree on some things to at least make it close enough to be able to talk to him. Then when we got on a FaceTime with J.J., it went well. It was awesome. We talked about a lot of stuff, and he ended up saying that he was happy with where he was.

"It wasn't just like a definite no first, but he was like, ‘Man, Kyle, I'm pretty happy here and liking stuff.’ And when I heard the way he talked and where we're at, I agreed with him. So, it was a good conversation and something that was possible, but that's why it didn't go down.”