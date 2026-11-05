Kyle Shanahan admits 49ers explored Jauan Jennings trade, but WR 'pretty happy' in Minnesota
The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in another division title race and in need of some help at receiver.
Naturally, the 49ers turned toward a familiar face -- former Niner and current Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings -- when contemplating potential acquisitions ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
As things moved closer toward possibly becoming a reality, head coach Kyle Shanahan was permitted to talk with his former receiver about a potential deal and learned Jennings was not interested in a reunion.
"We love Jauan. We have such a good relationship with Jauan and know him really well and we didn't want to do it without talking to him first," Shanahan explained Wednesday when asked about an earlier report on their interest in Jennings.
"So, we had to agree on some things to at least make it close enough to be able to talk to him. Then when we got on a FaceTime with J.J., it went well. It was awesome. We talked about a lot of stuff, and he ended up saying that he was happy with where he was.
"It wasn't just like a definite no first, but he was like, ‘Man, Kyle, I'm pretty happy here and liking stuff.’ And when I heard the way he talked and where we're at, I agreed with him. So, it was a good conversation and something that was possible, but that's why it didn't go down.”
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A trusted secondary option during his five years spent in San Francisco, Jennings embraced his next professional opportunity with a Vikings team that welcomed him in as the third option behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in 2026. On paper, the fit made sense: Jennings' reliable production would pair nicely with Jefferson, Addison and an offense that was expected to be propelled by quarterback Kyler Murray.
The results haven't matched the expectation. Minnesota is 6-1 but has earned those victories on the back of its elite defense while the offense has lagged significantly behind.
Unsurprisingly, Jennings has proven to be irrelevant in the low-ceiling offense, catching six passes for 54 yards in six games. One might believe that would lead Jennings to want out, but as Shanahan discovered, Jennings seems to be enjoying the Vikings' success despite his lack of involvement.
With that door closed, the 49ers will have to look elsewhere for help in a position group that already lost Ricky Pearsall to a season-ending knee injury and is still hoping Mike Evans can return before long from a Week 7 Achilles injury.
“They look every week to see who you can add week-in and week-out," Shanahan said of San Francisco's pursuit of an addition at receiver. "It gets bigger as the trade deadline comes, but J.J. was someone we knew, so someone we wanted to talk to if we went through with that and they were willing to do it at the time. We wanted to have a conversation with him knowing the guy. Receivers is something we still are looking into and so is every other position.”
Jennings, meanwhile, will hope Minnesota's 31st-ranked passing attack can find a rhythm before December.