Top undrafted free agents following the 2015 NFL Draft

Published: May 02, 2015 at 11:44 AM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

CHICAGO -- There were 256 players selected in the 2015 NFL Draft who now have a place to call home. But for those who didn't hear their name called over the three days, it doesn't mean hope of making an NFL roster is lost. They are now free to sign with any team that wants them.

Here is my position-by-position list of the best priority free agents available following the 2015 draft. We'll keep it updated as they sign with teams.

Quarterbacks

» Cody Fajardo, Nevada (UPDATE: Fajardo signed with the Oakland Raiders.)
» Brandon Bridge, South Alabama (UPDATE: Bridge signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Shane Carden, East Carolina (UPDATE: Carden signed with the Chicago Bears.)
» Bryan Bennett, Southeastern Louisiana (UPDATE: Bennett signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
» Jerry Lovelocke, Prairie View (UPDATE: Lovelocke signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» Blake Sims, Alabama (UPDATE: Sims has a tryout scheduled with the Washington Redskins.)
» Connor Halliday, Washington State (UPDATE: Halliday signed with the Washington Redskins.)
» Taylor Heinicke, Old Dominion (UPDATE: Heinicke signed with the Minnesota Vikings.)
» Taylor Kelly, Arizona State (UPDATE: Taylor has a tryout scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» Hutson Mason, Georgia (UPDATE: Mason has a tryout scheduled with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Ryan Willliams, Miami (Fla.) (UPDATE: Williams signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)
» Anthony Boone, Duke (UPDATE: Boone signed with the Detroit Lions.)
» Terrance Broadway, Louisiana-Lafayette
» Gary Nova, Rutgers (UPDATE: Nova has a tryout scheduled with the New York Giants.)
» Chris Bonner, Colorado State-Pueblo (UPDATE: Bonner has a tryout scheduled with the Carolina Panthers.)
» Tyler Murphy, Boston College (UPDATE: Murphy signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.)
» Austin Sumner, South Dakota State
» Brett Nottingham, Columbia
» Justin Worley, Tennessee (UPDATE: Worley has a tryout scheduled with the Cleveland Browns.)
» Bo Wallace, Ole Miss (UPDATE: Wallace signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.)
» Jake Waters, Kansas State (UPDATE: Waters signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
» Mark Myers, John Carroll
» Cole Stoudt, Clemson (UPDATE: Stoudt signed with the San Diego Chargers.)
» Kevin Rodgers, Henderson State (UPDATE: Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans.)
» Dylan Thompson, South Carolina (UPDATE: Thompson signed with the San Francisco 49ers.)

Running backs

» Malcolm Brown, Texas (UPDATE: Brown signed with the St. Louis Rams.)
» Zach Zenner, South Dakota State (UPDATE: Zenner signed with the Detroit Lions.)
» Dominique Brown, Louisville (UPDATE: Brown signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
» Terrence Magee, LSU (UPDATE: Magee signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» Malcolm Agnew, Southern Illinois (UPDATE: Agnew signed with the Green Bay Packers.)
» Dee Hart, Colorado State
» Trey Williams, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Williams signed with the Washington Redskins.)
» Tyler Varga, Yale (UPDATE: Varga signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
» John Crockett, North Dakota State (UPDATE: Crockett signed with the Green Bay Packers.)
» B.J. Catalon, TCU
» Terrell Watson, Azusa Pacific (UPDATE: Watson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)
» Jahwan Edwards, Ball State (UPDATE: Edwards signed with the San Diego Chargers.)
» Synjyn Days, Georgia Tech (UPDATE: Days signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Corey Grant, Auburn (UPDATE: Grant signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
» Thomas Rawls, Central Michigan (UPDATE: Rawls signed with the Seattle Seahawks.)
» Ross Scheuerman, Lafayette (UPDATE: Scheuerman signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.)
» Brandon Wegher, Morningside College (UPDATE: Wegher signed with the Carolina Panthers.)
» Travon Van, Montana

Wide receivers

» Antwan Goodley, Baylor (UPDATE: Goodley signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Josh Harper, Fresno State (UPDATE: Harper signed with the Oakland Raiders.)
» Austin Hill, Arizona (UPDATE: Hill signed with the Seattle Seahawks.)
» Dres Anderson, Utah (UPDATE: Anderson signed with the San Francisco 49ers.)
» George Farmer, USC (UPDATE: Farmer signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Jordan Taylor, Rice (UPDATE: Taylor signed with the Denver Broncos.)
» Rannell Hall, Central Florida (UPDATE: Hall signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
» Devante Davis, UNLV (UPDATE: Davis signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.)
» Donatella Luckett, Harding (UPDATE: Luckett signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.)
» Deon Long, Maryland (UPDATE: Long signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Jake Kumerow, Wisconsin-Whitewater (UPDATE: Kumerow signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)
» Jaxon Shipley, Texas (UPDATE: Shipley signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» DeAndrew White, Alabama (UPDATE: White signed with the San Francisco 49ers.)
» Christion Jones, Alabama (UPDATE: Jones signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Cam Worthy, East Carolina
» Titus Davis, Central Michigan (UPDATE: Davis signed with the San Diego Chargers.)
» R.J. Harris, New Hampshire (UPDATE: Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints.)
» Jordan Leslie, BYU (UPDATE: Leslie signed with the Minnesota Vikings.)
» Kasen Williams, Washington (UPDATE: Williams signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)
» Deontay Greenberry, Houston (UPDATE: Greenberry signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Levi Norwood, Baylor (UPDATE: Norwood signed with the Chicago Bears.)
» Nigel King, Kansas (UPDATE: King signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Nick Harwell, Kansas (UPDATE: Harwell signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Quinton Dunbar, Florida
» Damiere Byrd, South Carolina (UPDATE: Byrd signed with the Carolina Panthers.)
» Shakim Phillips, Boston College
» Chris Harper, California (UPDATE: Harper signed with the New England Patriots.)
» Andrew Turzilli, Rutgers (UPDATE: Turzilli signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Ezell Ruffin, San Diego St. (UPDATE: Ruffin signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
» DeAndre Carter, Sacramento State (UPDATE: Carter signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» Tacoi Sumler, Appalachian State
» Demetrius Wilson, Arkansas
» Issac Blakeney, Duke (UPDATE: Blakeney signed with the San Francisco 49ers.)
» Keanon Lowe, Oregon
» Tyrell Williams, Western Oregon (UPDATE: Williams signed with the San Diego Chargers.)

Tight ends

» Jean Sifrin, Massachusetts (UPDATE: Sifrin signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
» Eric Tomlinson, UTEP (UPDATE: Tomlinson signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.)
» Wes Saxton, South Alabama (UPDATE: Saxton signed with the New York Jets.)
» Will Tye, Stony Brook
» Khari Lee, Bowie State (UPDATE: Lee signed with the Houston Texans.)
» E.J. Bibbs, Iowa State (UPDATE: Bibbs signed with the Cleveland Browns.)
» Connor Hamlett, Oregon State (UPDATE: Hamlett signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
» Brian Vogler, Alabama (UPDATE: Vogler signed with the Chicago Bears.)
» Brian Parker, Albany (N.Y.)
» Westlee Tonga, Utah (UPDATE: Tonga signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.)
» Travis Dickson, LSU (UPDATE: Dickson signed with the Atlanta Falcons.)
» Matthew Lengel, Eastern Kentucky (UPDATE: Lengel signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)
» Devin Mahina, BYU (UPDATE: Mahina signed with the Washington Redskins.)
» Gabe Holmes, Purdue (UPDATE: Holmes signed with the Oakland Raiders.)
» Cameron Clear, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Clear signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.)

Offensive tackles

» La'el Collins, LSU (UPDATE: Collins signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Rob Crisp, N.C. State (UPDATE: Crisp signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» Darryl Baldwin, Ohio State (UPDATE: Baldwin signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» Sean Hickey, Syracuse (UPDATE: Hickey signed with the New Orleans Saints.)
» Cameron Jefferson, Arkansas
» Darrian Miller, Kentucky (UPDATE: Miller signed with the Cleveland Browns.)
» Mickey Baucus, Arizona (UPDATE: Baucus signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Brey Cook, Arkansas (UPDATE: Cooksigned with the Washington Redskins.)
» Garrett Frye, Georgia Southern
» Dre Baskin-Wesley, BYU (UPDATE: Baskin-Wesley signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» Patrick Miller, Auburn (UPDATE: Miller signed with the San Francisco 49ers.)
» Pat Lewandowski, Kansas
» Antonio Johnson, North Texas (UPDATE: Johnson signed with the New York Jets.)
» Sean Donnelly, Tulane (UPDATE: Donnelly signed with the New York Giants.)
» Tyler Loos, Northern Illinois (UPDATE: Loos signed with the Cleveland Browns.)

Interior offensive linemen

» Reese Dismukes, Auburn (UPDATE: Dismukes signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.)
» Josue Matias, Florida State (UPDATE: Matias signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» B.J. Finney, Kansas State (UPDATE: Finney signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.)
» Quinton Spain, West Virginia (UPDATE: Spain signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Antoine Everett, McNeese State
» Cole Manhart, Nebraska-Kearney (UPDATE: Manhart signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.)
» Cyril Lemon, North Texas (UPDATE: Lemon signed with the New Orleans Saints.)
» Mike Coccia, New Hampshire (UPDATE: Coccia signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.)
» Greg Mancz, Toledo (UPDATE: Mancz signed with the Houston Texans.)
» Shane McDermott, Miami (Fla.) (UPDATE: McDermott signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
» Takoby Cofield, Duke (UPDATE: Cofield signed with the Washington Redskins.)
» Adam Shead, Oklahoma
» Cornelius Edison, Portland State

Defensive tackles

» Leon Orr, Florida (UPDATE: Orr signed with the Oakland Raiders.)
» Joey Mbu, Houston (UPDATE: Mbu signed with the Atlanta Falcons.)
» Bobby Richardson, Indiana (UPDATE: Richardson signed with the New Orleans Saints.)
» J.T. Surratt, South Carolina (UPDATE: Surratt has a tryout scheduled with the Oakland Raiders.)
» Louis Trinca-Pasat, Iowa (UPDATE: Trinca-Pasat signed with the St. Louis Rams.)
» Derrick Lott, Tennessee-Chattanooga (UPDATE: Lott signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Ellis McCarthy, UCLA (UPDATE: McCarthy signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Toby Johnson, Georgia (UPDATE: Johnson signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Chrishon Rose, East Carolina
» Toni Pole, Washington State
» Caushaud Lyons, Tusculum (UPDATE: Lyons signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
» Travis Raciti, San Jose State (UPDATE: Raciti signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.)
» Daryl Waud, Western Ontario (UPDATE: Waud has a tryout scheduled with the New York Giants.)
» Quayshawne Buckley, Idaho (UPDATE: Buckley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

Defensive ends

» Ryan Delaire, Towson (UPDATE: Delaire signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
» Zack Wagenmann, Montana (UPDATE: Wagenmann signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» Corey Crawford, Clemson (UPDATE: Crawford signed with the Washington Redskins.)
» Cedric Reed, Texas (UPDATE: Reed signed with the Buffalo Bills.)
» Tavaris Barnes, Clemson (UPDATE: Barnes signed with the New Orleans Saints.)
» Carlos Thompson, Ole Miss (UPDATE: Johnson signed with the Houston Texans.)
» Ray Drew, Georgia (UPDATE: Drew signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Andre Monroe, Maryland (UPDATE: Monroe has a tryout scheduled with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» James Rouse, Marshall (UPDATE: Rouse signed with the Houston Texans.)
» Jermauria Rasco, LSU (UPDATE: Rasco signed with the Green Bay Packers.)
» Jordan Williams, Tennessee (UPDATE: Williams signed with the New York Jets.)
» Mike Reilly, William & Mary (UPDATE: Reilly signed with the Cleveland Browns.)
» Andrew Hudson, Washington (UPDATE: Hudson signed with the Buffalo Bills.)
» Lynden Trail, Norfolk State (UPDATE: Trail signed with the Houston Texans.)
» Brock Hekking, Nevada (UPDATE: Hekking signed with the San Diego Chargers.)
» Cory Morrissey, Iowa State (UPDATE: Morrissey signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)

Linebackers

» Mike Hull, Penn State (UPDATE: Hull signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Alani Fua, BYU (UPDATE: Fua signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» Taiwan Jones, Michigan State (UPDATE: Jones signed with the New York Jets.)
» Trey DePriest, Alabama (UPDATE: DePriest signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» Zach Vigil, Utah State (UPDATE: Vigil signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» Gabe Martin, Bowling Green (UPDATE: Martin signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» J.R. Tavai, USC (UPDATE: Tavai signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Derrick Malone, Oregon (UPDATE: Malone signed with the Atlanta Falcons.)
» Houston Bates, Louisiana Tech (UPDATE: Bates has a tryout scheduled with the Houston Texans.)
» James Vaughters, Stanford (UPDATE: Vaughters signed with the Green Bay Packers.)
» Jeff Luc, Cincinnati (UPDATE: Luc signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
» D.J. Lynch, Bowling Green
» Junior Sylvestre, Toledo (UPDATE: Sylvestre signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
» John Timu, Washington (UPDATE: Timu sgned with the Chicago Bears.)
» Chase Williams, Virginia Tech
» Curtis Grant, Ohio State (UPDATE: Grant signed with the San Diego Chargers.)
» Thurston Armbrister, Miami (Fla.) (UPDATE: Armbrister signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)

Cornerbacks

» Jacoby Glenn, Central Florida (UPDATE: Glenn sgned with the Chicago Bears.)
» Nick Marshall, Auburn (UPDATE: Marshall signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
» Justin Coleman, Tennessee (UPDATE: Coleman signed with the Minnesota Vikings.)
» Julian Wilson, Oklahoma (UPDATE: Wilson signed with the Baltimore Ravens.)
» Garry Peters, Clemson (UPDATE: Peters signed with the Carolina Panthers.)
» Troy Hill, Oregon (UPDATE: Hill signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)
» Cam Thomas, Western Kentucky (UPDATE: Thomas signed with the Buffalo Bills.)
» SaQwan Edwards, New Mexico
» Greg Henderson, Colorado (UPDATE: Henderson signed with the New York Jets.)
» Kevin White, TCU (UPDATE: White signed with the Atlanta Falcons.)
» Anthony Jefferson, UCLA (UPDATE: Jefferson signed with the Chicago Bears.)
» Bernard Blake, Colorado State (UPDATE: Blake signed with the Green Bay Packers.)
» Terell Floyd, Louisville (UPDATE: Signed with the Atlanta Falcons.)
» Deshazor Everett, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Everett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
» Curtis Riley, Fresno State (UPDATE: Riley signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Manny Asprilla, Boston College (UPDATE: Signed with the San Diego Chargers.)
» Jimmy Jean, UAB (UPDATE: Jean signed with the New England Patriots.)
» Jonathon Mincy, Auburn
» Cariel Brooks, Adams State (UPDATE: Brooks signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» C.J. Roberts, Colorado St.-Pueblo (UPDATE: Roberts signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
» Bryce Callahan, Rice (UPDATE: Callahan signed with the Chicago Bears.)
» Cody Riggs, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Riggs signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Joe Hill*, Utah State

Safeties

» Anthony Harris, Virginia (UPDATE: Harris signed with the Minnesota Vikings.)
» Ladarius Gunter, Miami (Fla.) (UPDATE: Gunter signed with the Green Bay Packers.)
» Kurtis Drummond, Michigan State (UPDATE: Drummond digned with the Houston Texans.)
» Donald Celiscar, Western Michigan (UPDATE: Celiscar signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
» Justin Cox, Mississippi State (UPDATE: Cox signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.)
» Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss (UPDATE: Prewitt signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
» Chris Hackett, TCU (UPDATE: Hackett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
» Imoan Claiborne, Northwestern State (La.) (UPDATE: Claiborne signed with the St. Louis Rams.)
» Dean Marlowe, James Madison (UPDATE: Marlowe signed with the Carolina Panthers.)
» Jermaine Whitehead, Auburn (UPDATE: Whitehead signed with the San Francisco 49ers.)
» Tevin McDonald, Eastern Washington (UPDATE: McDonald signed with the Oakland Raiders.)
» Ronald Martin, LSU (UPDATE: Martin signed with the Seattle Seahawks.)

Notes: Played QB in college; *Played RB in college

