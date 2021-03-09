2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every NFC team

Needs: Secondary, edge rusher, offensive line.





Projected cap space: -$1.2 million.





One day ahead of March 9's franchise tag deadline, the Cowboys cemented their long-term future by signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a massive, four-year, $160 million contract. Prescott, who topped Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top 101 free agents of 2021, would've been the Cowboys' top priority in free agency, but now the team can look ahead to improving a roster whose weakness amplified the value of Prescott during his absence last season. The Dallas defense is in need of attention, with five starters hitting free agency. Headlining that list are defensive end Aldon Smith, safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. They could be in play to return, but even so, an upgrade is needed for a defense that allowed a franchise-record 473 points last season. The secondary was hamstrung by injuries to top CBs Awuzie and Trevon Diggs, which exposed an already thin corps of young, unproven corners. Any improvement at defensive back would be welcome for a unit that has been lackluster for years -- you'd have to go back to the days of a young Roy Williams to find an exciting playmaker in the Dallas secondary. Since then, there have been various failed attempts at securing the back end, with these attempts more recently taking the form of cheap, one-year deals. There's opportunity to address this ongoing issue, but it would take a different strategy (like spending money). Strong safety Donovan Wilson, a sixth-round pick in 2019, had a knack for making plays in the 10 games he started last season, and pairing him with an upgrade at free safety would be ideal. The Cowboys could also use a complementary upgrade for Diggs, the Cowboys' best cover corner. Improving both positions would be a bonus, but in light of Smith's potential exit, there will be a need for an edge rusher, which would also help boost a struggling pass defense. Upkeep to the Cowboys' offensive-line depth may also be accomplished via free agency. It would also behoove Dallas to seek a backup QB (Andy Dalton is a pending FA) as Prescott returns from the horrific injury he suffered in October. With the can-kicking on Prescott's future finally over with, the Cowboys have secured an edge, locking Prescott in to run a high-profile offense in a flimsy division, but ensuring success past a potential NFC East title requires more work this offseason.