Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl team brimming with free agents

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (two touchdowns), running back Leonard Fournette (TD), receiver Antonio Brown (TD) and kicker Ryan Succop (field goal and four extra points) accounted for all 31 of the Buccaneers' points.

And all four players are impending free agents.

Boding well for the Buccaneers, however, is that there has never been a Super Bowl squad -- the winner or loser -- which lost every player that scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl the following season, per NFL Research.

Boding badly for the Buccaneers, though, is that there's a lengthy list of free agents beyond Gronk, Playoff Lenny, A.B. and the greatest "Mr. Irrelevant" of all-time.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin﻿, linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh are also bound for the free agency waters.