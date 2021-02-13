Around the NFL

Anything but irrelevant: Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop made history

Published: Feb 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Throughout his 12-year career, Ryan Succop has long made a case for being the most relevant "Mr. Irrelevant" in NFL history.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Succop clinched the acclaim of being the greatest "Mr. Irrelevant" to have graced the gridiron as he became the first to win a Super Bowl.

The final selection of the 1994 NFL Draft, linebacker Marty Moore, played in Super Bowl XXXI with the New England Patriots in their loss to the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Research. Thus, Succop was the second "Mr. Irrelevant" to play in a Super Bowl, but the first to win one, according to NFL Research.

It wasn't the only historical footnote on the night for Succop, as Tampa Bay became the first team in Super Bowl history to have all of its points scored by players -- tight end Rob Gronkowski (two touchdowns), running back Leonard Fournette (TD), receiver Antonio Brown (TD) and Succop -- who were not on the team the prior year, according to NFL Research.

Succop played a vital role, as well, tallying eight points in the game, making all four of his point-after attempts and booting a 52-yard field goal that stands as the final score of the 2020 NFL season.

The final pick taken in the 2009 NFL Draft, Succop came aboard the Buccaneers ship on Sept. 1, 2020 and ultimately kicked out former Bucs fifth-round pick Matt Gay﻿. He went on to have one of the best seasons of his career, converting 28 of 31 field goal attempts (90.3%).

Succop was one extra point away from spotless this postseason. Just about as clutch as it gets, Succop was a sensational 13 for 13 on field goals and 21 for 22 on PATs in the playoffs.

He proved to be a pivotal part in the Bucs' ascent to the Super Bowl, where they squared off with the team that drafted Succop all those years ago. Succop played five years with the Chiefs, then six with the Tennessee Titans and has now turned in one outstanding campaign with the Bucs.

Tae Crowder is the latest "Mr. Irrelevant," having been the final pick of the 2020 draft, and became a starter for the New York Giants before the linebacker's rookie campaign was ended early by injury. He's off to a promising start, but after Super Bowl Sunday, Succop has supplanted himself as the best "Mr. Irrelevant" there's ever been.

Pick No. 256 of the 2009 draft has played a dozen NFL seasons, scored 1,182 points and become the first "Mr. Irrelevant" to win a Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

Chris Doyle resigns from Jaguars following criticism of hire

Chris Doyle will no longer be apart of the Jaguars' organization. Amid criticism of his hiring as Jacksonville's director of sports performance, Doyle resigned from the club on Friday night, the team announced.
news

Fritz Pollard Alliance: Chris Doyle hire a 'failure of leadership' by Jaguars

The Fritz Pollard Alliance issued a strongly worded statement Friday titled "A Failure of Leadership by The Jacksonville Jaguars" in response to the team's decision to hire former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle as its director of sports performance.
news

Saints release G Nick Easton, save nearly $6M in cap

In an attempt to further address their large salary cap deficit, the New Orleans Saints released guard Nick Easton on Friday, according to the league's official transaction wire.
news

J.J. Watt landing spots: Steelers, Cowboys, Packers among nine teams that could be his next NFL home

J.J. Watt is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Houston Texans released the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on Friday. Nick Shook takes a look at nine NFL teams that could make be Watt's new home.
news

49ers president Al Guido on using facility as COVID-19 vaccination site: 'It's incumbent upon us to give back to the community'

Niners team president Al Guido joined NFL Network's NFL NOW on Friday to discuss the team's effort to help the vaccination process with the team facility operating as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
news

Byron Leftwich on Tom Brady's level of play at age 43: 'You just didn't think it was possible'

Offering as honest a take as it gets, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, 41, admitted he didn't think it was possible for Tom Brady to be as great as he was in his age-43 season. 
news

Texans' Cal McNair: A lot of 'misinformation' regarding situation with Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans officially released J.J. Watt on Friday, which brings into question what the team's plans are for Deshaun Watson. Team owner Cal McNair told NFL Network Insider Deshaun Watson they expect Watson to remain on the team.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin clears up story of lost phone: It wasn't all Scotty Miller's fault

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appeared on "Good Morning Football" and explained the circumstances that led to him losing his phone during this week's boat parade and the role teammate Scotty Miller played.
news

Trevor Lawrence's early pro day came at Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's suggestion

Top prospect Trevor Lawrence held his own pro day Friday ahead of a pending operation on his non-throwing shoulder. Jaguars HC Urban Meyer revealed that the early session came at his suggestion.
news

Longtime offensive linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

The Pouncey brothers didn't enter the NFL at the same time, but they are leaving together. Maurkice and Mike Pouncey announced Friday that they are retiring after 11 and 10 seasons, respectively.
news

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans mutually agree to part ways after 10 seasons

The J.J. Watt era in Houston is over. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the Texans mutually agreed to part ways on Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW