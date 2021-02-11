Around the NFL

Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett on next contract: 'I feel like it's time for me to break the bank now'

Published: Feb 11, 2021 at 02:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Near the conclusion of Wednesday's Super Bowl victory parade, coach Bruce Arians explicitly declared the most vital of Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agents would return to make another run at back-to-back Lombardis.

 "Your ass ain't going nowhere," Arians repeatedly told players. 

 Now it's on the Bucs' management team to find room under an expected shrinking salary cap to keep the likes of ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿, ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, ﻿Lavonte David﻿, etc.

 Barrett, who played under the franchise tag in Tampa in 2020, is looking for his first lucrative long-term deal.

 The 28-year-old told Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Thursday that he feels he's earned that big contract.

 "I'm most definitely looking forward to getting a long-term deal done..." Barrett told Schein. "I feel like it's time for me to break the bank now, and I most definitely want to do that to be able to set my family up better and most definitely going to keep producing, so it's not like anything is going to fall off. I still think I got a lot left in the tank. I'm still getting better, actually. I'm still learning, like just still learning, like week in, week out. And there's like, as you can see as the season progressed like ... I ended the season playing the way that I wanted to play. And you can see that I did progress throughout the season, and I'm still progressing."

After playing a rotational role in Denver for five seasons as an undrafted free, Barrett exploded in his two seasons in Tampa. In 2019, he generated an NFL-high 19.5 sacks. This year he had another eight QB takedowns and added another four in the postseason run. Barrett played a massive role in the Bucs taking down ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ in the Super Bowl, earning a sack and four QB hits.

After playing for $15.8 million on the franchise tender in 2020, a second franchise tag would cost the Bucs nearly $19 million in 2021. There is a middle ground for Barrett to make big long-term money, and Tampa, which has a decent chunk of projected cap space compared to much of the league, not to go over the top to keep him in town.  

Barrett told Schein he does hope to stick with the Bucs if they can make the numbers work.

"I mean, I do still want to have a great fit for me and a great fit for the family," he said. "So whatever that, like, that turns out to be. But I do want, I want to be, I want to be here. I think we got a great team here, a great organization here. So we will definitely go on just to see how it works out and shake up. But, I'm looking forward to trying to get something done here."

Related Content

news

Shane Steichen named offensive coordinator as Eagles announce Nick Sirianni's staff

The Eagles announced rookie head coach Nick Sirianni's full staff Thursday, with former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen headlining the group. 
news

Raiders planning to release WR Tyrell Williams at start of new league year

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release wide receiver ﻿Tyrell Williams﻿ at the start of the new league year in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for minor surgical procedure on knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, fresh off winning the Super Bowl and earning the game's most valuable player, will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks receiving more calls on Russell Wilson after public comments

The Seahawks have received calls at an increasing rate in recent days on quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. It's a natural outcome when a star player makes his displeasure even somewhat public, but it's additionally interesting because of where Wilson stands within the organization.
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars vetted hire of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle 'thoroughly'

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer defended his decision to hire former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who left the school last year after allegations of racism and bullying of players.
news

Vikings renegotiate Riley Reiff contract to give LT $1M bonus lost at end of season

The Minnesota Vikings are making Riley Reiff whole. After the left tackle missed out on a $1 million playing-time bonus at the end of the season, Minnesota renegotiated Reiff's contract to make up for the lost cash.
news

Bucs LB Devin White takes Lombardi victory lap on his horse at Raymond James Stadium

Devin White's post-Super Bowl wish came true. The Buccaneers star linebacker celebrated Wednesday by taking a victory lap around Raymond James Stadium on his horse, Dream.
news

Lions believe RB D'Andre Swift can be a 25-touch-per-game player

The Lions have high hopes for second-year running back D'Andre Swift. Assistant coaches Anthony Lynn and Deuce Staley spoke to their plan for the dynamic back on Wednesday.
news

Cameron Brate on catching Brady's Lombardi toss: 'If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire'

During Wednesday's victory boat parade, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy to his teammates on another boat. Like most of his passes, it was on the money.
news

Matthew Stafford on trade to Rams: 'I wanted to shoot my shot'

Matthew Stafford said that if he'd stayed in Detroit, the organization might have continued to be marred in mediocrity, never having a roster good enough to compete with the best, but never be bad enough to bottom out. 
news

All goes well with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ underwent toe surgery on Wednesday and there were no issues at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW