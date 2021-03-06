Around the NFL

Saints create $13.4M in cap room with restructured deals for stars Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan

Published: Mar 06, 2021 at 11:27 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Saints entered the offseason with the worst salary cap situation in football, standing tens of millions above the announced floor. Both points remain true a month later. But they put another sizable dent in their debt Saturday.

New Orleans restructured the contracts of linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan to create $13,443,750 million of cap room, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. They're the latest in a series of moves since the Super Bowl aimed at approaching the soft minimum.

The first was renegotiating Drew Brees﻿' deal, which shaved off more than $24 million of his 2021 cap hit. In the past week, the Saints restructured contracts for defensive tackle David Onyemata and kicker Wil Lutz and released tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill and punter Thomas Morstead﻿.

More movement is inevitable for New Orleans, which is still about $48 million above the $180 million floor, per Over The Cap. Trading away notable names could come next. But the club is making headway on what might feel like an endless endeavor.

